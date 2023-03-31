Global and China Automotive High-precision Positioning Industry Report 2023 Featuring Providers of Basic High-precision Positioning Services and 25 High-precision Positioning Module Suppliers

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Automotive High-precision Positioning Research Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the continuous development of autonomous driving, the demand for high-precision positioning technology is increasing. As intelligent vehicles tend to pre-embed hardware, ever more passenger cars are equipped with high-precision positioning hardware. After mass production and delivery, higher-level functions can be realized via OTA updates.

Suppliers Accelerate Mass Production and Installation of High-Precision Positioning Products as a Standard Configuration of Vehicles

An impressive number of models launched from 2022 are equipped with high-precision positioning technology. Among them, NIO, Xpeng, Li Auto, Hozon, Human Horizons, and BAIC ARCFOX offer high-precision positioning as a standard configuration on their new models in 2022.

Conventional OEMs have also accelerated their deployment, for instance, Great Wall Tank 500, Great Wall Mecha Dragon, Changan Deep Blue SL03, SAIC Rising Auto R7, SAIC MAXUS G90, Chery JETOUR Dasheng, Cadillac LYRIQ have unveiled versions with standard high-precision positioning and those with optional high-precision positioning.

According to statistics, China mass-produced more than 280,000 passenger cars equipped with high-precision positioning from January to October 2022, with the installation rate of about 1.8%.

Large-scale installation of high-precision positioning in vehicles, especially centimeter-level high-precision positioning that meets L4/L5 requirements, will be only achieved on the premise of higher positioning accuracy through high-precision positioning services (such as RTK/PPP-RTK) and lower costs.

For high-precision positioning suppliers, independent development of core software and hardware can significantly reduce costs.

Basic Positioning Service Technology

The fusion of high-precision positioning hardware technology with RTK or PPP-RTK technology can effectively improve positioning accuracy, realize centimeter-level positioning and cater to the requirements of different levels of autonomous driving. At present, Chinese vendors such as Qianxun SI, Sixents Technology, China Mobile, and Beidou TruePoint can provide RTK or PPP-RTK positioning services to help OEMs develop autonomous driving.

Sixents Technology: so far, it has built more than 2,800 CORS base stations in China, self-developed terminal RTK algorithms and integrated navigation algorithms. Based on the principle of virtual reference stations and precise single-point positioning technology, it has developed its own "Yunge" computing platform to calculate various spatial errors and build a "network-cloud-terminal" integrated solution through its self-developed terminal RTK algorithms and terminal integrated navigation algorithms.

This solution will be able to provide all-weather, real-time centimeter-level high-precision positioning services with 5 systems and 16 frequency points. The high-precision positioning services of Sixents Technology can achieve integrity monitoring and integrity output from satellite to cloud, and to terminals.

In the past two years, Sixents Technology has secured a number of orders from WM Motor, Inceptio Technology and TuSimple in the field of intelligent driving, and has built cooperation with many upstream and downstream enterprises of Beidou, such as Dongfeng Yuexiang, Autowise, DiDi Bike, INTEST, u-blox and Kunchen.

DAYOUPi: in early January 2023, it officially launched the PPP-RTK global satellite positioning service. Through comprehensive processing of base station data, it establishes error models such as ionospheric delay and tropospheric delay of the entire network, and generates a set of state corrections including satellite orbit, clock difference, ionosphere, etc., and sends it to the vehicle for position calculation, with rapid convergence in less than 30 seconds and positioning accuracy of 2cm.

This research report highlights the following:

High-precision positioning industry policy, market size, market structure, etc.;

The development, providers and products of main high-precision positioning technologies (including GNSS, IMU, GNSS+RTK+IMU, etc.);

Development trends of of main high-precision positioning technologies, including automotive integration modes, fusion algorithms and application of PPP-RTK technology;

High-precision positioning in main application scenarios (including production passenger cars, autonomous delivery, autonomous trucks, etc.) and the size of market segments;

Main technologies, products, competitive advantages and cooperation of basic high-precision positioning service providers and positioning module suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Quo of High-precision Positioning Industry

1.1 Industry Policies and Standards

1.1.1 Policy Support: State

1.1.2 Policy Support: Local

1.1.3 High-precision Positioning Standards

1.1.4 Beijing's Local Standard: ''Technical Specifications for Feature Positioning Data of HD Maps for Autonomous Driving''

1.2 Autonomous Driving High-precision Positioning Market Size

1.2.1 Estimated Installations of High-precision Positioning Products in Autonomous Vehicles in China, 2022

1.2.2 China's Autonomous Driving High-precision Positioning Module Market Size, 2022-2026E

1.2.3 China's Autonomous Driving High-precision Positioning Module Market Size (by Vehicle Type) Appendix-1

1.2.4 China's Autonomous Driving High-precision Positioning Module Market Size (by Vehicle Type) Appendix-2

1.3 Autonomous Driving High-precision Positioning Market Pattern

1.3.1 Autonomous Driving High-precision Positioning Supply Pattern

1.3.2 Autonomous Driving Integrated Navigation Supply Pattern

1.3.3 Competitiveness of Autonomous Driving High-precision Positioning Providers

1.4 Challenges for High-precision Positioning Technology

1.4.1 High Requirements for Algorithm Robustness

1.4.2 Long System Integration Link

1.4.3 Security Assurance for Automotive Functions



2 High-precision Positioning Technology and Market Trends

2.1 GNSS Positioning Technology

2.2 IMU Positioning Technology

2.3 GNSS+RTK+IMU Positioning



3 Development Trends of High-precision Positioning Technology

3.1 Development Trends of High-precision Positioning (1): Modularization

3.2 Development Trends of High-precision Positioning (2): Fusion Algorithm

3.3 Development Trends of High-precision Positioning (3): PPP-RTK Positioning Enhancement Services



4 Main Application Scenarios of High-precision Positioning

4.1 Requirements of Autonomous Driving for High-precision Positioning

4.2 Application Scenarios (1): High-speed Autonomous Driving of Passenger Cars

4.3 Application Scenarios (2): Low-speed AVP of Passenger Cars

4.4 Application Scenarios (3): Low-speed Autonomous Delivery

4.5 Application Scenarios (4): Autonomous Trucks



5 Providers of Basic High-precision Positioning Services

5.1 Sixents Technology

5.2 Trimble Navigation

5.3 Qianxun SI

5.4 China Mobile

5.5 TruePoint

5.6 STARCART

5.7 DAYOUPi



6 High-precision Positioning Module Suppliers

6.1 Novatel

6.2 Septentrio

6.3 U-blox

6.4 ADI

6.5 InvenSense

6.6 Aceinna

6.7 Bosch

6.8 STMicroelectronics

6.9 DAISCH

6.10 Asensing

6.11 CHCNAV

6.12 BYNAV Technology

6.13 Hi Target

6.14 Allystar

6.15 ComNav Technology

6.16 Broadgnss

6.17 BDStar Navigation

6.18 Qianxun SI

6.19 Unicore Communications

6.20 Baidu

6.21 Joynext

6.22 Quectel

6.23 W-Ibeda

6.24 Jingwei Hirain

6.25 juefx.com

6.26 Others

6.26.1 Combined Positioning Products of StarNeto

6.26.2 Inertial Navigation Products of XILLIX

6.26.3 UNISOC's Automotive-grade High-precision Dual-frequency Positioning Chip: A2395

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72bav7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets