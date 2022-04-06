Global and China Automotive High-precision Positioning Market Report 2022 - The Prospect of High-Precision Positioning Market is Promising

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Automotive High-precision Positioning Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

High-precision Positioning Research: from L2+ to L3, high-precision integrated navigation and positioning will become the standard

With the development and progress of the autonomous driving industry, 5G communication and Beidou navigation applications are becoming more and more mature, and the high-precision positioning market has seen development opportunities.

From 2022 to 2025, autonomous driving will gradually evolve from L2/L2+ to L3/L3+. High-level autonomous driving has higher requirements for positioning accuracy which should reach the centimeter level. This promotes the further development of high-precision integrated positioning technology.



The prospect of high-precision positioning market is promising

According to Intelligent Connected Vehicle Technology Roadmap 2.0 released in November 2020, the penetration rate of L2-L3 ICVs will reach 50% by 2025, and L4 ICVs will begin to enter the market and be available in certain scenarios and limited areas for commercial applications; by 2030, the penetration rate of L2-L3 ICVs will reach 70%, and L4 ICVs will be widely seen on expressways and some urban roads.



Supported by policies, the assembly rate of L2 autonomous vehicles will continue to grow, and the assembly rate of sub-meter-level integrated positioning modules will keep rising; L3 and L4 autonomous vehicles will gradually spread to the market, and the shipments of centimeter-level integrated positioning modules with higher value will swell. Therefore, it can be predicted that the market space for high-precision positioning in the next few years is very broad.



With the increase in the assembly rate of L2+ and L3 autonomous driving functions, the high-precision positioning market has a promising prospect, and the industry will be recognized by investors.



In October 2021, Asensing raised hundreds of millions of RMB in Series C financing led by Sequoia China and joined by Matrix Partners, GL Ventures and other institutions. The funds will be spent on the research and development of the next-generation functional safety high-precision positioning technology, product design improvement and capacity construction.



In October 2021, DAISCH completed the Pre-A round of financing, which was involved with Aosheng Capital. The raised funds will be invested in developing new products and processes, and improving delivery capabilities.

Automotive High-precision Positioning Research Report, 2022 highlights the following:

Classification, technical challenges, industrial policies, market size, corporate structure, development trends, etc. of high-precision positioning technology;

Application scenarios and market forecasts for autonomous driving positioning, including autonomous passenger car positioning solutions and market forecasts, low-speed autonomous driving high-precision positioning solutions and market forecasts, autonomous special vehicle positioning solutions and market forecasts, etc.;

Development of signal-based positioning technology, signal-based positioning solutions of major suppliers;

Industrial pattern of inertial navigation positioning, positioning products and positioning solutions of major inertial positioning technology suppliers;

Status quo of integrated navigation technology, supplier structure, positioning solutions of major integrated positioning technology suppliers;

Main products, main technologies, development trends of basic positioning technology suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Status Quo of High-precision Positioning Industry

1.1 Classification of High-precision Positioning Technologies

1.2 Challenges to High-precision Positioning Technologies

1.3 High-precision Positioning Technology Industry Policies

1.4 High-precision Positioning Companies and Their Developments



Chapter 2 High-precision Positioning Technologies for Autonomous Driving and Development Direction

2.1 Requirement on Positioning Indices for Autonomous Vehicle

2.2 Autonomous Driving Positioning Technology Solutions

2.3 Trend (I): High-precision Positioning Integration in the Evolution of E/E Architecture

2.4 Trend (II): Indoor and Outdoor Integrated Positioning

2.5 Trend (III): Integration

2.6 Trend (IV): Centralization of LBS (Location Based Service)



Chapter 3 Use Scenarios and Market Trends of High-precision Positioning

3.1 Use Scenario: High-precision Positioning Technology Solution for Passenger Car

3.2 Use Scenario: High-precision Positioning Technology for Low-speed Autonomous Vehicle

3.3 Use Scenario: High-precision Positioning Technology for Autonomous Specialty Vehicle

3.4 Forecast of Key Market Segments' Size



Chapter 4 Signal-based Positioning Industry and Suppliers

4.1 Progress of Signal-based Positioning Technology

4.2 Development Trend of Signal-based Positioning Technology

4.3 Satellite Positioning Onboard Solutions

4.4 Pattern of Signal-based Positioning Suppliers

4.5 Qianxun SI

4.6 Unicore Communications, Inc.

4.7 Hi-Target

4.8 Sixents Technology

4.9 China Mobile

4.10 UniStrong

4.11 ALLYSTAR Technology

4.12 ComNav Technology

4.13 BroadGNSS Technology

4.14 KunChen Technology

4.15 Chengdu Jingwei Technology

4.16 Mitsubishi Electric

4.17 Swift Navigation

4.18 Septentrio

4.19 Others

4.19.1 PNI Sensor's Positioning Business

4.19.2 NXP's UWB Positioning Business



Chapter 5 INS Positioning Industry and Suppliers

5.1 Pattern of INS Positioning Suppliers

5.2 ADI

5.3 DAISCH

5.4 Beijing Xilang Technology

5.5 StarNeto

5.6 Asensing Technology

5.7 Others

5.7.1 INS Products of UniStrong

5.7.2 INS Products of Honeywell

5.7.3 Honeywell HGuide n380 INS

5.7.4 Six-axis Onboard Inertial Sensors of Panasonic



Chapter 6 Integrated Positioning Industry and Suppliers

6.1 Integrated Positioning Technologies

6.2 Company Pattern of Integrated Positioning Technology

6.3 Trimble Navigation

6.4 Qualcomm

6.5 BDStar Navigation

6.6 BDStar Intelligent & Connected Vehicle Technology (BiCV)

6.7 CHC Navigation

6.8 Sand Canyon Technology

6.9 StarCart

6.10 Baidu

6.11 BYNAV Technology

6.12 Azimuth Technology

6.13 Desay SV Automotive

6.14 JOYNEXT



Chapter 7 Basic Positioning Technology Industry and Suppliers

7.1 u-blox

7.2 STMicroelectronics

7.3 InvenSense

7.4 Bosch

7.5 Novatel

7.6 Quectel

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Simple's Dual-frequency RTK Precise Positioning Module

7.7.2 SKYLAB Put Forward Dual-frequency Multi-modal High-precision Module

7.7.3 UNISOC's Automotive-grade High-precision Dual-frequency Positioning Chip A2395



