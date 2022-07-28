Global and China Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform Market Report 2022: Enhanced Self-Research Capabilities, Improved Rights in Cockpit Development

DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research on Intelligent Cockpit Platforms: Intelligent cockpits rush into a new era of `cross-domain integration and layered software design`

Cockpit hardware platform field: Faster cross-domain integration layout



Driven by centralization of EEA, high-computing-power chips and improved software development capabilities, cockpit domain is constantly integrating new functions, and the intelligent cockpit is evolving from a single domain to cross-domain integration, such as integration of cockpit domain and ADAS domain. Some enterprises even have embarked on R&D layout of vehicle-cloud integrated multi-domain central computing platforms.



At the beginning of 2022, Thundersoft released a new Intelligent cockpit solution. Based on Qualcomm SA8295, it is a one-core multi-screen cockpit domain control solution. With high computing power and multiple cameras, it integrates low-speed assisted driving and cockpit domain to better support 360 surround view and smart parking.



In addition, Thundersoft uses Qualcomm 8795 chip to deploy cockpits and domain integration in the field of autonomous driving. Mass production is planned for 2024.



In 2021, Bosch China's first cockpit domain control product was mass-produced. At present, Bosch is actively exploring a vehicle-cockpit-driving integration platform that conforms to the central E/E architecture. The hardware will be designed in the form like a pluggable blade. Combined with a cross-domain SOA platform, a set of middleware meet the demand of both intelligent driving and intelligent cockpits to integrate information between all domains of the vehicle, allocate computing power, and promote the application of cross-domain integration.



In April 2022, Desay SV released the first-generation mass-produced in-vehicle intelligent computing platform `Aurora`, which integrates core functional domains such as intelligent cockpits, intelligent driving and connected services, realizes cross-domain integration from `domain control` to `central computing`, and features intelligent computing, multi-domain integration, intelligent expansion (flexible configuration of `building blocks`), intelligent integration (designed for the open SOA platform), ASIL D, environmental protection and sustainability.



Denso is actively making breakthroughs in the fields of domains, cross-domain and even vehicle-cloud integration. In the future, its business scope will expand to the infrastructure and public sectors, and it will connect vehicles with cloud and infrastructure. In terms of cross-domain controllers, Denso will strengthen software development and cooperate with OEMs and technology companies.



Cockpit software platform: SOA and layered design

In the context of software-defined vehicles, software and hardware decoupling has become an inevitable trend on the basis of SOA. Cockpit software platforms are gradually evolving from fragmentation to modular platformization, and tending to layered design (that is, OS, middleware, basic software platform, application software platform, and application ecological services are distributed at different levels). Software technology companies have launched cockpit software platforms.



Through the standardization, modularization and reusability of software platforms, the software development cycle can be significantly reduced, and the development process can be simplified. At the same time, application software and services can be customized upon demand, allowing users to enjoy differentiated functions and experience. With the continuous evolution of EEA, software platforms are moving from single-domain to multi-domain/cross-domain and even vehicle-cloud integrated software platforms.



In April 2022, Neusoft Reach released the domain controller software development platform NeuSAR DS (Domain System), which can provide complete underlying software systems and virtualization on the domain controller SOC and MCU. It covers the software stack and tool chain required by the entire development process as well as engineering adaptation for typical chips, so as to realize the SOA design and development from the perspective of the whole vehicle. It allows developers to complete entire development process in a tool chain, and enables upstream and downstream development processes to be more closely coordinated.



At CES 2022, Continental demonstrated how software and powerful IT infrastructure based on Continental Automotive Edge Framework enable new functions and are transforming mobility. This modular hardware and software platform connects vehicle to cloud and features numerous options to develop, supply and maintain software-intensive system functions. The platform also provides a software-intensive automotive architecture development environment for automakers and partners, greatly shortening development cycles and reducing development costs.



In 2021, ArcherMind launched the intelligent domain control Fusion SOA platform, which deeply customizes AUTOSAR protocol stack based on NXP32G (body domain) and Qualcomm 8155 (intelligent cockpit domain) to achieve cross-domain integration and global SOA services. It is compatible with QNX, Android, Linux, etc.



In 2021, Enjoy Move Technology mass-produced multi-domain integration software platform EMOS which integrates the enhanced AutoSAR AP (with self-developed deterministic scheduling and communication) and conventional CP. Covering the vehicle central computing unit, autonomous driving domain control and cockpit domain control (the key functional safety part), the entire architecture is oriented to SOA, and all of its modules and services are developed through a standardized model to maximize compatibility between services and other modules.



OEMs: Enhanced self-research capabilities, improved rights in cockpit development

According to the current layout, OEM cockpit system solutions are transferring from Tier 1 supplies to multi-supplier joint development and flattened cooperation. With the continuous enhancement of self-research capabilities, OEMs will have a greater right to speak in the field of customization such as cockpit system development.



In terms of products, OEM cockpit single-domain control products have been mass-produced and installed. OEMs are vigorously deploying cross-domain integration, central computing platforms and self-developed OS/SOA platform, gradually moving towards SOA-based intelligent cars.



At the software level, OEMs have announced that they will develop automotive operating systems and basic software platforms, such as Volkswagen VW.OS, Mercedes-Benz MB.OS, Hyundai CCOS, Toyota Arene, etc.



For intelligent cockpit suppliers, flexible supply, modularization and standardized platforms will be the future focus of their layout. Bosch has pointed out that it will focus on the common functions below the middle layer in terms of software, adopt a modular approach to iterate layer by layer from the bottom up, and realize the replacement and iteration of chips and applications through software and hardware standardized interfaces.





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Overview of Intelligent Cockpit Platforms

1.1 Status Quo of Intelligent Cockpit Platforms

1.1 definition of Intelligent Cockpit Platforms

1.1.2 Cockpit Platform Solutions of Major Foreign Suppliers (1)

1.1.3 Cockpit Platform Solutions of Major Foreign Suppliers (2)

1.1.4 Cockpit Platform Solutions of Major Chinese Suppliers (1)

1.1.5 Cockpit Platform Solutions of Major Chinese Suppliers (2)

1.1.6 Development Features of Suppliers' Intelligent Cockpit Platforms

1.1.7 Some Functions such as ADAS and V2X Are Gradually Integrated into Intelligent Cockpits

1.1.8 Separation of Cockpit Software and Hardware

1.1.9 Transformation of Cockpit Business Models (1)

1.1.10 Transformation of Cockpit Business Models (2)

1.2 Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Platforms

1.2.1 Development Trends Following EEA

1.2.2 Cross-Domain Trends (1)

1.2.3 Cross-Domain Trends (2)

1.2.4 Development Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Platforms

1.2.5 Cockpit Prospect under Vehicle-cloud Integration Platforms

1.2.6 Intelligent Cockpit Platforms under Vehicle-cloud Integration Platforms

1.2.7 Cross-border Trends of Industrial Chain Integration (1)

1.2.8 Cross-border Trends of Industrial Chain Integration (2)

1.2. Global Intelligent Cockpit Market Size

1.2. China's Intelligent Cockpit Market Size



Chapter 2 Intelligent Cockpit Hardware Platforms

2.1 Status Quo and Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Hardware Platforms

2.1.1 Introduction to Cockpit Hardware Platforms

2.1.2 Solutions and Customers of Typical Cockpit Domain Control Platform Vendors

2.1.3 Visteon's Cockpit Domain Controllers

2.1.4 HARMAN's Intelligent Cockpit Hardware Platform

2.1.5 Marelli's Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller

2.1.6 Hasco's Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller

2.1.7 The First-generation Intelligent Cockpit of Changshu Automotive Trim Group

2.1.8 Wingtech's Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controllers

2.1.9 Huawei's Intelligent Cockpit Computing Platform

2.1.10 Computing Platforms under Vehicle-cloud Integration

2.2 Intelligent Cockpit Processors

2.2.1 Competitive Landscape of Cockpit Processors

2.2.2 Cockpit Processor Development Plans of Main Enterprises

2.2.3 Comparison of Main Cockpit Processors (1)

2.2.4 Comparison of Main Cockpit Processors (2)

2.2.5 Comparison of Main Cockpit Processors (3)

2.2.6 Future Development Trends of Cockpit Processors



Chapter 3 Intelligent Cockpit Software Platforms

3.1 Composition and Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Software Platforms

3.1.1 Introduction to Intelligent Cockpit Software Platforms

3.1.2 Future Cockpits Require a New Software Platform Architecture

3.1.3 Main Cockpit Software Platforms (1)

3.1.4 Main Cockpit Software Platforms (2)

3.1.5 Main Cockpit Software Platforms (3)

3.1.6 Key Features of Suppliers' Software Platforms

3.1.7 Major Suppliers Accelerate Software Layout

3.1.8 HARMAN's Next-generation Cockpit Software Platform Architecture

3.1.9 Thundersoft's SOA-based Intelligent Cockpit Software Solution

3.1.10 Huawei's HarmonyOS-A Software Platform

3.1.11 Neusoft Reach's Basic Software Platform

3.1.12 Neusoft Reach's Domain Controller Software Development Platform

3.1. 13 Megatronix's SmartMega?Core Automotive Software Standard Function Module

3.1.14 Megatronix's Intelligent Cockpit Solution

3.1. 15 Continental's Full-stack Software Platform

3.1.16 Elektrobit Creates an Integrated Software Platform for Next-generation Automotive Electronic Architecture Based on HPC

3.1.17 Enjoy Move Technology's Multi-domain Fusion Software Platform: EMOS

3.1.18 UAES' Open Software Platform Based on AP AutoSAR

3.1.19 SAIC's SOA Platform

3.1.20 RT-Thread's Automotive Integrated Software Platform (1)

3.1.21 RT-Thread's Automotive Integrated Software Platform (2)

3.1.22 ECARX's Cross-platform General OS-level Software Framework: EAS Core

3.1.23 TomTom's Open Digital Cockpit Software Platform: IndiGO

3.2 Major Automotive Operating Systems and Vendors

3.2.1 Status Quo of Automotive Operating Systems

3.2.2 Android Dominates the IVI Operating System Market

3.2.3 Market Share of Automotive Underlying Operating Systems

3.2.4 Secondary Development on Underlying Operating Systems

3.2.5 BlackBerry QNX

3.2.6 QNX's Cockpit Software Platform Solution

3.2.7 Android & Android Auto

3.2.8 Linux&AGL

3.2.9 VW.OS

3.2.10 AliOS

3.2.11 Huawei Harmony OS

3.2.12 Huawei Cockpit OS HOS

3.2.13 RAITE OS

3.2.14 Banma SmartDrive's Heterogeneous Integrated Intelligent Cockpit OS

3.2.15 Horizon Robotics' Automotive Operating System: TogetherOS



Chapter 4 Intelligent Cockpit Platform Layout of Major OEMs

4.1 Summary of Cockpit Platform Layout of OEMs

4.1.1 Future Cockpit Layout of Foreign OEMs (1)

4.1.2 Future Cockpit Layout of Foreign OEMs (2)

4.1.3 Future Cockpit Layout of Chinese Independent Automakers (1)

4.1.4 Future Cockpit Layout of Chinese Independent Automakers (2)

4.1.1 Future Cockpit Layout of Emerging Automakers (1)

4.1.6 Future Cockpit layout of Emerging Automakers (2)

4.1.7 Features of OEMs' Cockpit Layout

4.1.8 Chip Layout of OEMs

4.1.9 Software Layout of OEMs

4.2 Tesla

4.2.1 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

4.2.2 MCU Evolution (1)

4.2.3 MCU Evolution (2)

4.2.4 2021 Model S/X

4.3 BMW

4.3.1 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

4.3.2 The Latest Intelligent Cockpit Domain

4.3.3 Cockpit Software Layout

4.4 Volkswagen

4.4.1 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

4.4.2 ICAS Domain Controller System (1)

4.4.3 ICAS Domain Controller System (2)

4.4.4 Software Platform Planning and Layout

4.4.5 China Team's Software Platform System Planning

4.4.6 Independent R&D of VW.OS

4.5 Audi

4.5.1 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

4.5.2 Software and Hardware Layout (1)

4.5.3 Software and Hardware Layout (2)

4.5.4 Software and Hardware Layout (3)

4.5.5 IVI System

4.6 Mercedes-Benz

4.6.1 Cockpit-related Architecture

4.6.2 Evolution of MBUX System

4.6.3 The Latest MBUX System

4.6.4 Software Layout

4.6.5 MB.OS

4.7 Ford

4.7.1 Cockpit System Layout

4.7.2 SYNC+ in China

4.7.3 SYNC

4.8 Stellantis

4.8.1 Profile

4.8.2 Development Plan

4.8.3 Deployment of Three Technology Platforms (1)

4.8.4 Deployment of Three Technology Platforms (2)

4.8.5 Intelligent Cockpit Platform Deployment

4.9 BYD

4.9.1 Intelligent Cockpit Development

4.9.2 Cockpit Software Architecture

4.9.3 Domain Control Architecture of e-Platform

4.9.4 Automotive Operating System: BYD OS

4.10 Great Wall

4.10.1 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

4.10.2 Coffee Smart 2.0-Intelligent Cockpit

4.10.3 Self-developed Cockpit Operating System: GC-OS

4.10.4 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Layout Planning of Nobo Automotive Systems

4.10.5 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Products of Nobo Automotive Systems

4.10.6 Hardware Architecture of In9.0

4.10.7 Software Architecture of In9.0

4.10.8 Next-generation Vehicle-cloud Integrated Intelligent Ecological Architecture

4.10. Goals of Intelligent Cockpit Planning

4.11 SAIC

4.11.1 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

4.11.2 Z-One's Latest Galaxy Intelligent Cockpit Solution

4.11.3 Z-One's 3.0 Cockpit-Driving Integrated Computing Platform

4.11.4 Future Intelligent Cockpit Computing Platform

4.11.5 Z-One's SOA Platform

4.11.6 Luoshen Intelligent Cockpit System

4.11.7 IMOS Intelligent Cockpit System

4.11.8 Cockpit Planning and Cooperation Dynamics

4.12 GAC

4.12.1 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

4.12.2 Super-sensing Interactive Intelligent Cockpit 2.0

4.12.3 ADiGO

4.13 Geely

4.13. Intelligent Cockpit

4.13.2 Cockpit Chip Layout

4.13.3 ZEEKER OS Intelligent Cockpit

4.13.4 Galaxy OS IVI System

4.13.5 "Smart Geely 2025" Strategy - Intelligent Cockpit

4.13.6 Software and Hardware Planning for 2025

4.14 FAW Hongqi

4.14.1 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

4.14.2 Intelligent Cockpit Platform

4.14.3 HC3.0

4.14.4 Intelligent Cockpit Platform Evolution

4.14.5 Intelligent Connectivity

4.15 BAIC

4.15.1 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

4.15.2 @me Intelligent Cockpit

4.15.3 Cooperation with Huawei in Intelligent Cockpits

4.16 Changan Automobile

4.16.1 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

4.16.2 Intelligent Cockpit Systems of Major Models

4.16.3 Open Platform for All-Scenario Digital Twin Development

4.16.4 Intelligent Cockpit Planning

4.16.5 SDA, a Super Digital Integrated Platform for All-scenario Services

4.16.6 "14th Five-Year Plan" Goal: 100% Intelligent Cockpits

4.17 Neta

4.17.1 PIOVT 2.0

4.17.2 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller

4.17.3 Intelligent Cockpit Planning

4.18 Li Auto

4.18.1 Cockpit Configuration

4.18.2 Cockpit Configuration of L9 (1)

4.18.3 Cockpit Configuration of L9 (2)

4.18. 4 Self-developed domain control

4.19 Xpeng

4.19.1 Intelligent Cockpit Systems of Major Models

4.19.2 3rd-gen Intelligent Cockpit: intelligent Digital Interactive Cockpit

4.19.3 Intelligent Cockpit System Evolution

4.19.4 The Latest Cockpit System is the Fusion of Intelligent Driving and Interaction

4.19. 5 The Software architecture evolves to SOA services

4.19.6 Cockpit Supply Chain

4.19.7 Cooperation Dynamics

4.20 WM Motor

4.20. Intelligent Cockpit

4.20.2 Living Mate Intelligent Cockpit System

4.20.3 New Technology Strategy of IdeaL4

4.21 Human Horizons

4.21.1 HiPhi Intelligent Cockpit

4.21.2 HOA

4.21.3 Developer Platform Ecosystem

4.21.4 Next-generation Intelligent Automotive Operating System Layout

4.22 Other OEMs

4.22. NIO's Intelligent Cockpit

4.22. Leapmotor's Intelligent Cockpit

4.22.3 Leapmotor Builds an Evolvable Intelligent Cockpit

4.22.4 Dongfeng Voyah's Intelligent Cockpit

4.22.5 Evergrande Auto Releases Its Intelligent Cockpit



Chapter 5 Global Intelligent Cockpit System Integrators

5.1 Harman

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 A Highly Integrated Intelligent Cockpit Scenario Will Be Built

5.1.3 Intelligent Cockpit Solution

5.1.4 ExP Solution

5.1.5 Modular and Composable Cockpit Cooperation Mode

5.1.6 Cockpit Domain Control Concept

5.1.7 Intelligent Cockpit Platform

5.1. Intelligent Cockpit with Pre-integrated ADAS Functions

5.1.9 Development Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Underlying Architecture

5.1.10 Development Plan for Integrating Intelligent Cockpit with ADAS Functions

5.1.11 Dynamics

5.2 Visteon

5.2.1 Profile

5.2.2 future Cockpit

5.2.3 SmartCore (1)

5.2.4 SmartCore (2)

5.2.5 Fourth-generation Cockpit Domain Controllers

5.2.6 SmartCore Architecture

5.2.7 Intelligent Cockpit Solution Developed with ECARX and Qualcomm

5.2.8 Performance of SmartCore in Cockpit Domain

5.2.9 IVI System Architecture

5.2.10 IVI Software Architecture

5.2.11 Concept of Multi-domain Integration

5.2.12 Intelligent Cockpit Evolution

5.3 FORVIA

5.3.1 Profile

5.3.2 Faurecia Clarion's Original Automotive Electronics Lineup

5.3. Market Size of Automotive Cockpit Electronics in 2025

5.3.4 Market Size of Automotive Cockpit Electronics (by Region/Product) in 2025

5.3.5 Full Cockpit Solution

5.3.6 CIP

5.3.7 CDC (1)

5.3.8 CDC (2)

5.3.9 Goals of Cockpit Domain Controller Planning

5.3.10 Intelligent Cockpit Layout and Cooperation

5.3.11 future development trends of Cockpits

5.4 Aptiv

5.4.1 Profile

5.4.2 Acquisition of Wind River

5.4.3 Software Strategy

5.4.4 Cockpit Domain Development Planning

5.4.5 Intelligent Cockpit Computing Platform and Software Architecture

5.4.6 Integrated Cockpit Domain Controllers

5.4.7 Integrated Cockpit Domain Solution

5.4.8 Integrated Cockpit Domain System Architecture

5.4.9 Domain System Hardware Architecture

5.4.10 Entry-level ICC Solution

5.4.11 Intermediate ICC Solution

5.4.12 Advanced ICC Solution

5.4.13 VEMS for Autonomous Driving

5.4.14 Zonal Controller Layout

5.4.15 Cockpit Domain in SVA Automotive Architecture

5.5 Bosch

5.5.1 Profile

5.5.2 XC Division

5.5.3 Intelligent Cockpit

5.5.4 The Latest Infotainment Domain Computers

5.5.5 Cockpit Domain Controller: Autosee 2.0

5.5.6 Cockpit Domain Control Platform

5.5.7 Cooperation with Autolink

5.5.8 Plan for Future-oriented Cockpit-Driving Integrated Computing Platform

5.5.9 Future Software Architecture Solutions

5.5.10 Cockpit Domain Integrated Control Products

5.5.11 Pre-research system architecture of Cockpit Domain Integrated Control Products

5.5.12 Roadmap of Cockpit Domain Integrated Control Products

5.6 Continental

5.6.1 Profile

5.6.2 HPC

5.6.3 Cockpit HPC

5.6.4 Cockpit HPC: Architecture with separated Hardware and Software

5.7 Denso

5.7.1 Profile

5.7.2 Cockpit Development Planning

5.7.3 Cockpit Integrated Control System

5.7.4 Cockpit Integrated Control System Based on Virtualization Technology

5.7.5 CCU

5.7.6 Cross-domain Layout

5.7.7 Software Layout under CASE Strategy

5.8 Panasonic

5.8.1 Automotive Business

5.8.2 Cockpit Electronic Layout

5.8.3 SPYDR

5.8.4 Cockpit Electronic Computing Architecture

5.8.5 Cockpit Software Architecture

5.8.6 Next-generation Connected Electronic Cockpit Solution

5.8.7 Development Trends of SkipGen



Chapter 5 Chinese Intelligent Cockpit System Integrators

6.1 Desay SV

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

6.1.3 Multi-domain Central Computing Platform Integrating Cockpit, Intelligent Driving and Connectivity

6.1.4 Fourth-generation Intelligent Cockpit System

6.1.5 Mass Production of the First Self-developed Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller

6.1.6 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

6.2 Neusoft

6.2.1 Profile

6.2.2 Automotive Electronics Layout

6.2.3 Intelligent Cockpit System

6.2.4 Next-generation Intelligent Cockpit Platform

6.2.5 Intelligent Cockpit Software Platform

6.2.6 C4 Pro Intelligent Cockpit System

6.2.7 Multi-domain Computing Platform

6.2.8 Neusoft Reach

6.2.9 Complete Solution for SDVs

6.2.10 NeuSAR DS Platform

6.2.11 Basic Software Platform

6.2.12 Cooperation

6.3 Hangsheng Electronics

6.3.1 Profile

6.3.2 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

6.3.3 The Latest Intelligent Cockpit System

6.3.4 Cockpit Architecture with Separated Hardware and Software and Hierarchical Design

6.3.5 Multi-system Integrated Intelligent Cockpit

6.3.6 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

6.4 Joyson Electronics

6.4.1 Intelligent Cockpit Solution

6.4.2 Breakdown of Cockpit Domain Controller Software

6.4.3 Intelligent Cockpit System Supports Multiple Chips and Systems

6.4.4 The Latest man-machine co-pilot System

6.4.5 Innovative Intelligent Cockpit System

6.4.6 One-machine Dual-system Cockpit Solution

6.4.7 Intelligent IVI System Evolution

6.5 Huawei

6.5.1 Intelligent Cockpit Solution

6.5.2 HOS

6.5.3 Intelligent Cockpit Computing Platform

6.5.4 HiCar Development Platform

6.5.5 HarmonyOS Intelligent Cockpit Ecology

6.5.6 Inside Business Model

6.6 Thundersoft

6.6.1 Profile

6.6.2 Intelligent Connected Vehicle Layout

6.6.3 Intelligent Cockpit Development Route

6.6.4 New Intelligent Cockpit Solution

6.6.5 Integrated Intelligent Parking Solution

6.6.6 TurboX Auto 4.5

6.6.7 TurboX Auto 4.0

6.6.8 SOA Middleware Platform

6.6.9 Cockpit Domain Integrates Scenarios such as Automated Parking, DMS, and Front-view ADAS

6.6.10 Business Model

6.7 NavInfo

6.7.1 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

6.7.2 Profile

6.7.3 Virtualization-based Intelligent Cockpit Solution

6.7.4 Non-virtualized Intelligent Cockpit Solution

6.7.5 Athena OS

6.8 ArcherMind

6.8.1 Profile

6.8.2 Intelligent Cockpit Software Platform: EX5.0

6.8.3 EX5.0: Toolset

6.8.4 Intelligent Cockpit Solution: EX4.0

6.8.5 Intelligent Domain Control Integrated SOA Platform

6.8.6 ArcherMind and BMW Established a Joint Software Development Company

6.9 Kotei

6.9.1 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

6.9.2 Intelligent Cockpit Solution: KSC2.0

6.9.3 Intelligent Cockpit Solution: KSC 1.0

6.9.4 Intelligent Cockpit Solution Based on SemiDrive X9H

6.9.5 X9U Cockpit Platform Built by DENSO and SemiDrive Jointly

6.9.6 Super Software Factory

6.10 BDStar Intelligent & Connected Vehicle Technology

6.10.1 Profile

6.10.2 Business Layout

6.10.3 The Latest Cockpit Platform

6.10.4 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controllers

6.11 ADAYO

6.11.1 Automotive Electronics Business

6.11.2 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

6.11.3 Intelligent Cockpit Development Planning

6.11.4 Cockpit Domain Controllers and Next-generation Intelligent Cockpit Solutions

6.11.5 ADAYO and BlackBerry Create Cockpit Domain Controllers

6.11.6 AAOP 2.0

6.11.7 Five Features of AAOP

6.12 Other Intelligent Cockpit Suppliers

6.12.1 SenseAuto Cabin

6.12.2 Intelligent Cockpit System of E-Planet Technologies

6.12.3 Rockchip





Companies Mentioned





Tesla

BMW

Volkswagen

Audi

Mercedes-Benz

Ford

Stellantis

BYD

Great Wall

SAIC

GAC

Geely

FAW Hongqi

BAIC

Changan Automobile

Neta

Li Auto

Xpeng

WM Motor

Human Horizons

4.22. NIO

Leapmotor

Dongfeng Voyah

Evergrande Auto

Harman

Visteon

FORVIA

3.11 future development trends of Cockpits

5.4 Aptiv

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Panasonic

Desay SV

Neusoft

Hangsheng Electronics

Joyson Electronics

Huawei

Thundersoft

NavInfo

ArcherMind

Kotei

BDStar Intelligent & Connected Vehicle Technology

ADAYO

SenseAuto

E-Planet Technologies

Rockchip

