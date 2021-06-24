Global and China Automotive LiDAR Industry Report 2021: ADAS, Robotaxi, Robotruck, Robobus, Unmanned Delivery, Roadside Perception

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Automotive LiDAR Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, Huawei shocked all automakers and suppliers. Huawei has directly and indirectly supported more than 10,000 engineers in the R&D of intelligent automobiles. Except production, Huawei covers almost all of aspects required for digital transformation of automobiles: automotive perception and decision-making, network communications, electric drive, batteries, electric control, cloud-road networks outside vehicles, R&D and marketing.



Compared with the previous R&D investment involved with 1,000 persons (such as Baidu), Huawei's R&D team consisting of 10,000 persons has greatly accelerated the upgrade pace of intelligent networking of China's auto industry. When other countries around the world are still worrying about the pandemic, China will enter the era of leading the development of global automotive intelligent networking from 2021.



Take LiDAR installation as an example, the new models with LiDAR mainly come from domestic automakers.



On April 14, Xpeng's third mass production car, the P5, was launched. The biggest highlight is that it is equipped with two DJI Livox LiDARs, which can realize the NGP function on urban roads. Following NIO ET7, Great Wall Mocha, IM and SAIC ES33, P5 is another new model equipped with LiDAR.



On April 17, the ARCFOX Alpha S Huawei HI equipped with three Huawei's 96-channel LiDARs (installed on the center and both sides of the front) was officially unveiled; later, Changan's model based on the Ark architecture will also be equipped with Huawei's LiDAR.



The second model of Lixiang will also be equipped with LiDAR.



After years of development, automotive LiDAR technology roadmaps and products have been quite diversified. ResearchInChina has sorted out classification and composition of LiDAR, as shown in the figure below.



Early, LiDAR was mainly used in Robotaxi, Robotruck, Robobus, low-speed autonomous driving and roadside perception, etc. in small scale. The extensive application of LiDAR depends on the passenger car market.



As L4 technical solutions are gradually applied to L2-L3 models, LiDAR has been installed widely. LiDAR is currently available on production cars, and is mainly used to enhance ADAS functions and make new cars more appealing.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of LiDAR

1.1 Introduction to LiDAR

1.2 Composition of LiDAR

1.3 Ranging Principle of LiDAR

1.4 Classification of LiDAR

1.4.1 Mechanical type

1.4.2 Semi Solid State: MEMS

1.4.3 Pure Solid State: OPA

1.4.4 Pure Solid State: Flash

1.4.5 FMCW LiDAR

1.4.6 Comparison of LiDAR Technologies

1.5 Main Technical Parameters of LiDAR

1.6 LiDAR Industry Chain

1.6.1 Upstream

1.6.2 Downstream



2. LiDAR Market and Trends

2.1 Application Fields

2.1.1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Are the Core Application Fields of LiDAR

2.1.2 ADAS

2.1.3 Robotaxi

2.1.4 Robotruck

2.1.5 Robobus

2.1.6 Unmanned Delivery

2.1.7 Roadside Perception

2.2 Technology and Trends

2.2.1 Core LiDAR Technology

2.2.2 Technical Solutions of Major Enterprises

2.2.3 Comparison between Core Products and Technical Solutions of Major Enterprises

2.2.4 Rotating Mirror/Prism Technology and Application

2.2.5 MEMS Scanning Technology and Application

2.2.6 Progress of VCSEL+ SPAD Technology

2.2.7 Progress of FMCW Technology

2.3 companies and products

2.3.1 Massive Companies, Intensified Industrial Integration

2.3.2 Reverse Takeover of Multiple Companies

2.3.3 Financing Has Become the Common Means of Subsistence for Companies

2.3.4 OEM Mass Production Cooperation Is Accelerating, and Local Vendors Are Particularly Prominent

2.3.5 Lower Price Helps LiDAR Installation

2.3.6 Mechanical LiDAR Enterprises and Products

2.3.7 Semi-solid-state LiDAR Enterprises and Products

2.3.8 Solid-state LiDAR Enterprises and Products

2.3.9 FMCW Enterprises and Products



3. Global LiDAR Vendors

3.1 Velodyne

3.2 Luminar

3.3 Innoviz

3.4 Aeva

3.5 Ouster

3.6 Ibeo

3.7 Valeo

3.8 LeddarTech

3.9 Innovusion

3.10 AEye

3.11 Quanergy

3.12 Cepton

3.13 Blickfeld

3.14 Insight LiDAR

3.15 Sense Photonics

3.16 Waymo

3.17 Mobileye

3.18 Aurora

3.19 Bosch

3.20 Continental

3.21 Aptiv

3.22 Veoneer

3.23 Xenomatix

3.24 Opsys

3.25 Infoworks

3.26 Others

3.26.1 SiLC Technologies

3.26.2 Bridger Photonics

3.26.3 Baraja

3.26.4 Pioneer

3.26.5 Cruise

3.26.6 ZF

3.26.7 LightWare



4. Chinese LiDAR Vendors

4.1 HESAI

4.2 RoboSense

4.3 Huawei

4.4 DJI Livox

4.5 Leishen Intelligent Systems

4.6 Zvision

4.7 Benewake

4.8 SureStar

4.9 Wanji Technology

4.10 Litra

4.11 Lorentech

4.12 Liushen Optoelectronics

4.13 Richbeam

4.14 Tanway

4.15 GeniusPros Technologies

4.16 AODTBJ

4.17 LuminWave

4.18 Senfoto

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4pwoc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

