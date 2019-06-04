Global and China Automotive Lighting Industry Report, 2019-2025: Global Market was Worth $32.8 Bn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach $57 Bn in 2025
Global automotive lighting market was worth about $32.8 billion with a year-on-year increase of 8.6% in 2018, and the figure is predicted to reach $57.0 billion in 2025 as demand for intelligent lamps, especially automotive LED lamps picks up.
As automobiles are growing smart, intelligent automotive lamps become a megatrend first in the form of ADB (Adaptive Driving Beam) and AFS (Adaptive Front-lighting System). Wherein, AFS installation rate has sustained steady growth over the years, up from 10.0% in 2015 to 16.8% in 2018, a figure expected to be a whopping 30% or so in 2025. Also, digital intelligent automotive lamps come to the front, being currently available to the high-class vehicle models.
Examples include Digital Light Mercedes-Benz launched in 2018, Audi Matrix LED intelligent headlight, and WEY LED intelligent pixel headlamp rolled out in 2019, all of which render digital technology to project light for interactions between pedestrians and vehicles, between vehicles and vehicles.
In China, the automotive lighting market will become even larger with its size showing a CAGR of roughly 9% between 2019 and 2025, because LED with low penetration in the market still has a rosy prospect and passenger car sales will continue to rise as a whole in the country.
Global automotive lighting market is now almost monopolized by giants like France's Valeo, Italy's Magneti Marelli, Germany-based Hella and Japanese companies Koito and Stanley, which together command over 70% of the global market. Among them, Koito boasts a virtually 25% market share. These big names have a customer base covering all global automakers and are expanding their regional markets. The oligarchic pattern will hardly change in the near future.
In the Chinese automotive lighting market, joint ventures like Shanghai Koito Automotive Lamp Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Changchun Hella Faway Automotive Lighting Co., Ltd., and Valeo Lighting Hubei Technology Center Co., Ltd. are the main players, accounting for a collective 70% of the highly-concentrated market. Local manufacturers just offer low-tech products such as tail lamps and small lights, with low market shares. The bellwether Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting System Co, Ltd. takes a mere 6% share, but the company is likely to edge into automakers' supplier systems as it increased R&D budget in recent years.
- Laser/OLED/AFS/ADB/night vision system technologies;
- Global and China automotive lighting markets (size, competitive pattern and forecast);
- Global automotive lighting manufacturers.
1. Headlamp Design
- Headlamp Manufacturing Process
- Tail Lamp Manufacturing Process
- Headlamp Design
- New-generation LED Headlamp of Mercedes-Benz
- CTS Headlamp Design of Cadillac
- Headlamp Design of Honda and LEXUS
- Headlamp Design of Audi and BMW
- LED Headlamp of Audi A8
- LED Headlamp of Audi AICON
2. Laser/OLED/AFS/ADB/Night Vision System/Intelligent Digital Headlamp
- Laser Headlamp of BMW
- Laser Headlamp of Audi Sport Quattro
- Laser Headlamp of Audi R8 LMX
- OLED Tail Lamp
- OLED Tail Lamp of Audi
- OLED Tail Lamp of Mercedes-Benz
- Penetration Rate of AFS/ADB, 2015-2025E
- AFS Profile and System Structure
- AFS ECU
- AFS Working Principle
- LED PIXELATED AFS Developed by OSRAM
- HBA (High Beam Assist)/ Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB)
- HBA (High Beam Assist) Must Be with LED Headlamp
- HBA (High Beam Assist) Image Sensor
- Gentex Smart Beam Overview
- HW-Architecture of SmartBeam
- Night Vision Overview
- FLIR PathfindIR and Lens
- Night Vision Static
- BMW Night Vision
- Night Vision Trend
- FIR Camera Market Volume and ASP, 2012-2020E
- Introduction to FLIR
- Digital Automotive Lamps
- Mercedes-Benz Digital Headlamp
- WEY LED Intelligent Pixel Headlamp
- BYD Dragon Beam Automotive Lamp
- Development Trends of Automotive Lighting
- Main Directions of Automotive Lighting
3. Automotive Lighting Market and Industry
- Global Automotive Lighting Market Size, 2015-2025E
- Automotive Lighting Market by Position, 2018
- Global Headlamp Shipments by Technology, 2015-2025E
- Installation of Automotive Lamps in Vehicle Models on Sale by Technology, 2018
- Vehicle Models with LED Headlamps and Their Prices, 2019
- Automotive Taillamp Source by Technology, 2013-2030E
- Revenue of World's Major Automotive Lighting Vendors, 2015-2018
- M&A Events in Automotive Lighting Industry, 2018
- Market Share of World's Major Headlamp Manufacturers (by Shipment), 2018
- Supply Ratio of Key Suppliers of Automotive Lighting System for Toyota and Honda, 2018
- Supply Ratio of Key Suppliers of Automotive Lighting System for Renault-Nissan and GM, 2018
- Supply Ratio of Key Suppliers of Automotive Lighting System for Ford and VW, 2018
- Supply Ratio of Key Suppliers of Automotive Lighting System for Hyundai, 2018
- Automotive Lighting Market Size in China, 2015-2025E
- Market Share of Major Automotive Lamp Manufacturers in China
- Supply Relationship between Chinese Automotive Lamp Manufacturers and Carmakers
4. Automotive Lighting Companies
- Revenue and Operating Margin of Koito, FY2006-FY2019
- Revenue and Operating Income of Koito by Region, FY2015-FY2018
- Koito's Technology Development Direction: Laser and OLED
- Development Course of Koito's LED Headlamp
- Koito's LED ARRAY/ADB
- Koito's LED Headlamp and Tail Lamp
- Introduction to Koito's Subsidiaries in China
- Organization Structure of Hella
- Profile of Hella
- Hella's Revenue by Region
- Hella's Product Lines
- Development Course of Hella's Headlamp
- Hella Static Bend Light/Cornering Light
- Hella Headlamps Modules
- Hella Adaptive Front lighting System (AFS)
- Hella Camera-based Lighting Systems
- Hella VCOL/ACOL
- Hella Matrix Headlamps
- Hella Matrix LED
- Hella's Automotive Lighting Subsidiaries in China
- Developments of Hella in China
- Revenue and Shipment of Automotive Lighting, 2010-2018
- Car Models with Automotive Lighting's Lamps
- Automotive Lighting's Subsidiaries in China
- Revenue and Operating Income of Stanley Electric, FY2006-FY2019
- Stanley Electric's Revenue by Region, FY2010-FY2018
- Stanley Electric's Subsidiaries in China
- Profile of ZKW
- Revenue and Workforce of ZKW, 2010-2018
- Revenue and Gross Margin of Valeo, 2008-2018
- Valeo's Revenue from Visibility Systems by Region
- Automotive Lighting Partners of Valeo
- Valeo Roadmap
- Valeo Beamatic Premium
- Application of Valeo's Beamatic Premium
- Functions of Valeo's Beamatic Premium
- Valeo AFS Adaptive Front Lighting
- Valeo LED Headlamp
- LED Headlamp Clients of Valeo
- Valeo's Automotive Lighting Companies in China
- Revenue and Operating Margin of Ichikoh, FY2006-FY2019
- Technology Direction of Ichikoh
- Ichikoh's Revenue by Region
- Car Models with Ichikoh's Products
- Ichikoh Adaptive Driving Beam
- ICHIKOH Camera Monitor System
- Ichikou Communication Lighting
- Revenue and Operating Margin of SL Lighting, 2009-2019
- SL Lighting's Revenue by Business, 2010-2018
- SL Lighting's Revenue by Region, 2014-2018
- SL Lighting's Subsidiaries in China
- Profile of Varroc
- Varroc's Lamps
- Revenue, Profits, Assets, and Liabilities of Varroc TYC Auto Lamps, 2011-2018
- Profile of TYC
- Revenue and Operating Margin of TYC, 2005-2018
- Global Presence of TYC
- Revenue and Operating Margin of DEPO, 2006-2018
- Monthly Revenue of DEPO, 2015-2018
- Output and Sales Volume of DEPO, 2009-2018
- Global Presence of DEPO
- DEPO's Base in Taiwan
- DEPO's Base in Mainland China
- Revenue and Operating Margin of Ta Yih Industrial, 2004-2018
- Main Clients of Ta Yih Industrial
- Revenue and Operating Margin of Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems, 2007-2018
- Client Structure of Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems, 2008-2018
- Sales of Automotive Lamps of Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems, 2011-2018
- Jiangsu Tongming Vehicle Lamps
- Nanning Liaowang Automobile Lamp
- Laster Tech
- Global Presence of Laster Tech
- Revenue and Gross Margin of Laster Tech, 2008-2018
- Car Models with Laster Tech's Products
- Main Clients of Laster Tech
