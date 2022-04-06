Global and China Automotive Wireless Communication Module Market Report 2022-2025: Leading Suppliers, Industry Chain and Competition Pattern. Solutions, Trends, Overview and Policies & Standards

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Automotive Wireless Communication Module Market Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By comparing the technical capability, production layout and "going global" of the influential Chinese providers of automotive wireless communication module, we can see:

Automotive-grade 5G module: Quectel's 5G module AG55xQ series empower the implementation of more than thirty '5G + C-V2X' projects from automotive clients; Fibocom Auto, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fibocom, launched its proprietary 5G, 5G + V2X automotive-grade modules AN958 and AN958T, which are suitable for telematics, smart cockpit and autonomous driving scenarios; GosuncnWelink rolled out the world's first commercial automotive-grade 5G + C-V2X module - GM860A in LGA package and with the smallest size in the industry, as well as vehicle 5G modules - 860A-CIAG and 860A-C1AX; Sunsea AIoT Technology unveiled the automotive-grade 5G+C-V2X module, i.e., SIM8800CE.

Automotive-grade model factories: Quectel' Hefei base has been operational, and its Changzhou base will be in full operation in 2022; the Guangzhou base of GosuncnWelink will go into production in 2022; and the Zhuhai base of Sunsea AIoT Technology commenced construction in June 2020 and has already been in partial production, and will become operational fully in 2022.

Foreign Tier1 customers: Quectel serves a total of over 60 tier1 suppliers around the globe; Fibocom taps into the international market through the acquisition of Sierra Wireless automotive operations; GosuncnWelink has such clients as Bosch, Continental, Yanfeng Visteon, Pioneer, Hyundai Mobis, and also cover the aftermarket OBD, etc.

Vehicle communication module is evolving towards an integration of 5G, C-V2X, GNSS, smart antennas, etc.

Vehicle infrastructure cooperation, automotive intelligence and synergy with 5G construction are underlined in the Strategy of Development and Innovation of Intelligent Vehicle (issued by National Development and Reform Commission together with other ten ministries in February 2020).

As the growing demand for automotive communications is a boon for the wireless communication module market, the availability of 4G modules onto cars is on a rapid rise, and the automotive 5G communication module of more value accelerates to be popularized amid the robust need for OTA updates, high-definition entertainment inside the care as well as automated driving, etc.

The intelligent connected vehicles in the 5G era will bring a fundamental change in future mobility, which calls for a fusion of technologies like 4G/5G, C-V2X, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS high-precision localization, and which requires being integrated with onboard smart antennas. In short, the value of automotive wireless communication module continues to rise in the future.

The active involvement of OEMs invigorates practical implementation of automotive 5G and C-V2X wireless communication modules.

In recent years, the car models with 5G and C-V2X have been launched successively on the market, with a huge demand for vehicle 5G and C-V2X wireless communication modules that are not only technically demanding with a long cycle of certification, but has the first-mover advantage.

The companies that can be verified by the OEM and can cooperate with the latter will hold supremacy in the industry. The industrial barriers impel automotive-grade wireless communication modules to gear towards 5G and C-V2X.

The report is structured around the following:

In terms of policy, economy and industrial chain development, China has the most ideal development environment in the world for automotive wireless communication module industry and more breakthroughs are hopefully made in technology and industry layout

has the most ideal development environment in the world for automotive wireless communication module industry and more breakthroughs are hopefully made in technology and industry layout Chinese automotive wireless communication module manufacturers are technologically leading the world, with more shipments than foreign competitors, but the industry features a high concentration of resources, which is easy to form an oligarch market

China's wireless communication modules are mainly sold in large quantities but at low prices, and the Chinese players have poor bargaining power. There is still a long way to go if they wish to explore the international market

wireless communication modules are mainly sold in large quantities but at low prices, and the Chinese players have poor bargaining power. There is still a long way to go if they wish to explore the international market Against the severe shortage of automotive chips over the recent two years, 5G/C-V2X vehicle module shipments hardly show explosive growth, and we look forward to a boom between 2023 and 2025

Although Chinese automotive wireless communication module manufacturers remain superior in T-Box production, it is actually not a piece of cake to access into the supply chain of world-renowned automakers and it takes time.

