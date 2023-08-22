Global and China Body (Zone) Domain Controller and Driver IC Industry Research Report 2023: Intelligent High-Side Switch Solutions - HSD Technology Revolutionizes Automotive Electronics

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Body (Zone) Domain Controller and Driver IC Industry Research Report,2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Body (zone) domain controller research: evolution of body electronic and electrical architecture driven by MOSFET and HSD.



The mode of control over body electronic functions is changing with the evolution of automotive E/E architecture. The mode evolves from decentralized control over body electronics (doors, rearview mirrors, windows, lights, etc.), then to over body control modules (BCMs) and body domain controllers (BDCs), and finally to centralized control over zone control units (VIU/ZCUs).



Body domain controller: integrating all types of automotive electronic functions.



Body domain controllers partitioned by function generally integrate such functions as BCM, PEPS, TPMS and gateway to control all body electronic modules in a centralized way, and manage all loads, analyze and process collected information, and allocate system resources in a unified way.



As automotive E/E architectures evolve from the domain centralized to the central computing, vertical integration (integration of multiple functional domains or other highly correlated functions) is the only way. To further centralize the computing power and improve the communication transmission rate, some companies have tried to integrate the gateway functions upward into other domains with relatively simple features. The integration of the body and the Ethernet gateway has thus become the preferred solution.



The body high performance computer (HPC) from Continental combines the previously separately implemented gateway function with the body controller function to act as a supercomputing unit. As an in-car application server (ICAS1, based on Renesas R-Car M3), this product is mass-produced for the MEB-based Volkswagen ID.3.



Intelligent power distribution box: integrating BCM functions.



Generally, an intelligent distribution box integrates an electric box composed of E-fuse and relay, and a body control module (BCM) in a general control unit to reduce a lot of wires between the BCM and the distribution box in conventional designs and improve the stability of the vehicle circuits. Intelligent power distribution boxes boast three core functions: power distribution, power management, and body control.



Zone control units (VIUs/ZCUs) for centralized architecture



Zone controllers distribute and manage devices by taking physical location as the priority, that is, they connect the nearest vehicle devices, then distribute and manage power of components in each zone, and balance different inputs and outputs.



Body (zone) domain controllers based on semiconductor-driven control solutions



Now, the power distribution solutions for body (zone) controllers are selected according to the drive current required by loads. In general, in the "driver IC + MOSFET" discrete solution is preferred by high-current loads (in actual design, the fuse + relay solution is for >30A high current applications), while the intelligent high-side switch (HSD) solution is suitable for low-current loads.



Body (zone) domain controllers (MCUs)



Body (zone) domain controllers do not require high computing power, with automotive MCU as the main control chip. In centralized architecture, the computing power will tend to be centralized. Therefore it is necessary to use an automotive MCU with more powerful performance and resources as the main control chip in a zone controller.



Application of SmartFET in zone controllers



SmartFET functions as a high/low-side driver for external loads (e.g., relay in the central electrical box). In fact, the high-side SmartFET is an N-channel MOSFET where a regulated charge pump is used to pull the gate voltage high enough to drive the load. The drivers themselves need additional protection functions such as short-circuit protection, thermal shutdown (with/without automatic recovery function), overvoltage protection, logic level control (directly controlled by a microcontroller unit), and ESD protection.



Intelligent HSD integrated solutions



The new devices leverage ST's latest-generation of VIPower* M0-9 technology to combine an efficient 40V trench vertical MOSFET with 3.3V digital logic, and high-precision analog circuitry in a 6 x 6 mm QFN package. Their compact dimensions and high integration save up to 40% of PCB area compared to comparable driver ICs already in the market.



In general, body domain controller and driver solutions head in the direction of intelligent HSD ICs based on single-chip solutions. As technology advances and cost reduces, their application range will gradually expand to the entire vehicle electrical system, but some extremely high current applications will still adopt "driver + MOSFET" discrete solutions. The evolution of automotive E/E architecture will accelerate between 2025 and 2030.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Body (Zone) Domain Controllers

1.1 Automotive E/E Architecture

1.2 Development and Evolution of Body Domain Controllers

1.3 Development and Evolution of Zone Controllers

1.4 Policies and Standards Concerning Body (Zone) Domain Controllers



2 Multiple Integration Modes of Body Control Functions

2.1 Cross-domain Integration of Body Domain

2.2 Integration of Body Domain and Gateways

2.3 Integration of BCM Functions and Intelligent Power Distribution Box



3 Application of Chips in Body (Zone) Domain Controllers

3.1 Power Distribution Solutions for Body (Zone) Domain Controllers

3.2 "Driver IC + MOSFET" Solutions

3.3 HSD Integrated Switch Solutions

3.4 Master Chips for Body (Zone) Domain Controllers: MCUs



4 Body (Zone) Domain Cases of OEMs

4.1 Tesla

4.2 BMW

4.3 Volvo

4.4 Volkswagen

4.5 GAC

4.6 Great Wall Motor

4.7 Li Auto

4.8 BYD

4.9 Others

4.9.1 Xpeng X-EEA 3.0: Central Supercomputing (3 Computing Groups) + Zone Control (Z-DCU)

4.9.2 Body Control Integration of ZEEKR: Central Supercomputing Platform

4.9.3 FAW Hongqi: Body Domain Controller Module (BDCM)

4.9.4 Changan CIIA 2.0: Smart Vehicle Control Unit (SVCU)



5 Foreign Body (Zone) Domain Controller Solution Providers

5.1 Aptiv

5.2 Bosch

5.3 Continental

5.4 UAES



6 Domestic Body (Zone) Domain Controller Solution Providers

6.1 Jingwei Hirain

6.2 Steelmate

6.3 YF Tech

6.4 Nobo Automotive Systems

6.5 KEBODA

6.6 OFILM

6.7 ATECH

6.8 FMT

6.9 Rothwell

6.10 Linked Intelligent Technology

6.11 Huawei

