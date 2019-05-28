Global and China Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Report: In 2018, Global Carbon Fiber Market was worth USD2.6 Billion, a Figure Projected to Hit USD5 Billion in 2025

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Carbon Fiber and CFRP Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Among the world's three major high-performance fibers, carbon fiber features the highest strength and the highest specific modulus. It is widely used in such fields as aerospace, sports, and leisure.

Global carbon fiber demand approximated 90kt in 2018, and will expectedly double to 180kt in 2025 with the growing demand from new energy vehicle and aerospace markets.

Carbon fiber is often launched on the market in the form of carbon fiber composite, a product synthesized with carbon fiber and adhesives. The carbon fiber market has a one-tenth size of the carbon fiber composites market which was valued at virtually USD28 billion worldwide in 2018 with a year-on-year increase of 11.6% and will exceed USD50 billion as estimated in 2025. The carbon fiber composites for aerospace as a structural material of aircraft, currently occupying more than 60% of the global market, will sustain growth rates of above 10% from 2019 to 2025.

In recent years, global carbon fiber capacity kept growing at a steady pace, up to around 150kt/a in 2018, about 90% of which was the dominant polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based carbon fiber.

The complicated, difficult carbon fiber process poses quite high technical barriers. In the current stage, carbon fiber technologies are largely grasped by Japanese companies like Toray, Toho, and Mitsubishi Rayon, together holding 50% or so of the global acrylonitrile-based carbon fiber (small tow) market.

Apart from Japanese firms, those who have won a place in the global carbon fiber market include Hexcel, SGL and Formosa Plastic Group. Toray however still boasts the biggest market share of some 29%.



In the Chinese carbon fiber industry, the 30 local companies are making strategic arrangements, with a combined capacity of 28kt/a, but most of them are so small and so left-behind in technology that they are incapable of stable sizable production and without a doubt fail to meet the huge demand from the high-end industries. Chinese carbon fiber producers are the main players in low-end markets like sports and leisure.

Yet companies including Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co, Ltd, Jiangsu Hengshen Co, Ltd, Weihai Guangwei Composites Co, Ltd, and Sinofibers Technology Co, Ltd. are working to deploy high-end markets such as aerospace, by continuous investment in technology. Examples include Sinofibers Technology whose T700 carbon fiber has been commercialized, and Weihai Guangwei and Jiangsu Hengshen both having turned their T300 carbon fiber into commercial products.



China's carbon fiber industry may be shuffled in the forthcoming years and downsized to five to ten players, as it has done in 2019 when Anhui Truchum Advanced Materials and Technology Co, Ltd. announced the acquisition of Jiangsu Tianniao High Technology Co, Ltd. for a foray into the high-end military carbon fiber market.



Global and China Carbon Fiber and CFRP Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Carbon fiber (classification, technology, industry chain, etc.)

Global carbon fiber market (status quo, supply & demand, competitive pattern, patent, price, development trend, etc.)

China carbon fiber market (policy, development status, supply & demand, industrial structure, import & export, competitive pattern, price, development trend, etc.)

carbon fiber market (policy, development status, supply & demand, industrial structure, import & export, competitive pattern, price, development trend, etc.) Carbon fiber composites market (size, structure, cost structure, patent, competitive pattern, etc.)

Upstream market (precursor) and downstream markets (aerospace, automotive, wind power, sports & leisure, etc.) (size, application, etc.)

11 foreign and 20 Chinese carbon fiber & composites producers (operation, carbon fiber business, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Carbon Fiber

1.1 Definition and Properties

1.2 Process Flow

1.3 Classification

1.4 Application

1.5 Technical Level

1.6 Industry Chain



2. Global Carbon Fiber Market

2.1 Status Quo

2.2 Supply and Demand

2.2.1 Supply

2.2.2 Demand

2.3 Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Carbon Fiber

2.3.2 PAN-based Carbon Fiber

2.3.3 Pitch-based Carbon Fiber

2.4 Production Technology and Equipment

2.5 Status Quo of Patents

2.6 Cost and Price

2.7 Development Trend



3. Chinese Carbon Fiber Market

3.1 Policy

3.2 Status Quo

3.3 Supply and Demand

3.3.1 Supply

3.3.2 Demand

3.4 Industrial Layout

3.5 Competitive Landscape

3.6 Production Equipment

3.7 Price

3.8 Technical Level

3.9 Import & Export

3.9.1 Carbon Fiber

3.9.2 Carbon Fiber Prepreg

3.9.3 Other Carbon Fiber Products

3.10 Development Trend



4. Carbon Fiber Composites

4.1 Market Size

4.2 Market Structure

4.2.1 Carbon Fiber Composites

4.2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)

4.3 Cost Structure

4.4 Status Quo of Patents

4.5 Current Competition



5. Upstream and Downstream Industry Chains

5.1 Upstream Carbon Fiber Precursor

5.1.1 Global

5.1.2 China

5.2 Downstream Applications

5.2.1 Aviation & Aerospace

5.2.2 Automobile

5.2.3 Wind Power

5.2.4 Sport & Leisure

5.2.5 Others



6. Key Overseas Companies

6.1 Toray

6.2 Teijin

6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4 Kureha

6.5 Hexcel

6.6 Solvay

6.7 SGL Carbon

6.8 Formosa Plastics

6.9 Others

6.9.1 Hyosung

6.9.2 Taekwang

6.9.3 AKSACA



7. Carbon Fiber Manufacturers in Mainland China

7.1 Jiangsu Hengshen

7.2 Jilin Tangu Carbon Fiber

7.3 Fangda Carbon New Material

7.4 Jiangsu Kangde Xin Composite Material Co., Ltd.

7.5 Jilin Carbon

7.6 KingfaSci.&Tech

7.7 Jiyan High-tech Fibers

7.8 Jiangsu Tianniao High Technology

7.9 Jiangsu Hangke Composites Technology

7.10 Sinofibers Technology

7.11 Weihai Guangwei Composites

7.12 Others

7.12.1 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber

7.12.2 WeihaiTuozhan Fiber

7.12.3 HNEC Yongmei Carbon Fiber

7.12.4 Shenyang Zhongheng New Materials

7.12.5 Xingke Holdings

7.12.6 Shanghai Petrochemical

7.12.7 BluestarFibres

7.12.8 Jiaxing Sinodia Carbon Fiber

7.12.9 Zhejiang Jingye Biochemical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ias37p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

