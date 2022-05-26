Global and China CNC Machine Tool Market Report 2022-2027: Focus on Automobile, Aviation, Rail Transit Equipment, & Electronic Information

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China CNC Machine Tool Industry Report, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scale of the global CNC machine tool industry is expanding year by year. In 2021, the industrial scale hit USD163.2 billion, a year-on-year increase of 3.8%.



As typical mechatronics products, CNC machine tools are a combination of mechanical technology and CNC intelligence. The upstream mainly involves castings, sheet metal parts, precision parts, functional parts, CNC systems, electrical components and other parts industries, and the downstream spreads widely to machinery industry, mold industry, automobile industry, power equipment, railway locomotives, shipbuilding, petrochemical, electronic information technology industry and the like.



By market segment, the scale of the global CNC metal cutting machine tools in 2021 amounted to USD77.21 billion, accounting for 47.5% of the total; the scale of CNC metal forming machine tools reached USD41.47 billion, accounting for 25.5%; the scale of CNC special processing machine tools was USD22.56 billion, accounting for 13.9%.



Major producers of machine tools include China, Germany, Japan, and the United States. Germany attaches great importance to the high quality, precision, sophistication and practicality of CNC machine tools and accessories; it is highly specialized in the R&D and production of various functional components and ranks among the top in the world in terms of quality and performance. Japan focuses on the development of CNC systems, and the machine tool companies in this country emphasize the layout of upstream materials and components and the integrated development of core products.

The United States has strong competitiveness in design, manufacturing and basic scientific research of CNC machine tools. China's machine tool industry started late, but it is developing rapidly. Thanks to the guidance of the government's industrial policy on innovation and development, China's machine tool industry has grown significantly in terms of technology and market size, and China has become the world's largest machine tool producer and seller. In the world's largest machine tool consumption market, Chinese machine tool enterprises are highly sensitive to the market with fast response in marketing and services.



In recent years, the optimized industrial structure of China's manufacturing industry, the rapid development of high-end manufacturing and the growing demand for intelligent manufacturing upgrades have triggered enormous demand for high-end CNC machine tools.

With higher requirements of high-end manufacturing industries represented by automotive, aerospace, shipbuilding, power equipment, construction machinery, and 3C industries in China for the performance and accuracy of CNC machine tools, the market demand for CNC machine tools, especially high-end CNC machine tools, is swelling in China.

Therefore, the CNC machine tool market size is expected to escalate steadily. In 2021, the market size of China's CNC machine tool industry jumped RMB21.4 billion or 8.65% over last year to RMB268.7 billion.



Regarding competitive landscape, Japan-based Yamazaki Mazak, Germany-based TRUMPF and DMG MORI, a German-Japanese joint venture, rank the top three globally, followed by MAG, Amada, Okuma, Makino, GROB, Haas, EMAG.



TRUMPF Group is one of the leading companies in the global manufacturing technology. The company has been investing in China since 2000. It has successively invested in four production enterprises in Taicang, Jiangsu and Dongguan, Guangdong to produce CNC sheet metal processing machine tools and medical equipment. It plans to gradually develop, produce and sell various types of CNC machine tools under the TRUMPF brand in China.



In China, main players of CNC machine tools include Haitian Precision, Guosheng Zhike and Rifa Precision Machinery. Among them, Haitian Precision mainly produces CNC gantry machining centers, CNC horizontal machining centers, CNC vertical machining centers, and other machine tools. In 2021, the revenue from CNC machine tools hit RMB2.73 billion, of which 52.2% came from CNC gantry machining centers.

The main products of Guosheng Zhike include CNC machine tools, intelligent automated production lines, equipment parts, etc. The revenue reached RMB1.137 billion in 2021, of which 66.3% was contributed by CNC machine tools and 16.2% by intelligent automated production lines.

Rifa Precision Machinery is primarily engaged in digital intelligent machine tools and production lines, aerospace intelligent equipment and production lines, aerospace parts processing, as well as engineering, operation and leasing of fixed-wing aircrafts and helicopters, etc. In 2021, digital intelligent machine tools and production lines occupied 30.1% of the total revenue.



Global and China CNC Machine Tool Industry Report, 2022-2027 highlights the following:

Definition and classification of CNC machine tools, including industrial chain, etc.;

Size, demand structure, competitive landscape, etc. of global and Chinese machine tool market;

Global CNC machine tool market size and market segment structure, as well as regional development in Japan , Germany , South Korea , etc.;

, , , etc.; Size, product structure, demand structure, import, export, competitive landscape and development trends of Chinese CNC machine tool market;

Production, marketing, import, export, and competitive landscape of major CNC machine tool types such as CNC lathes, CNC grinding tools and machining centers;

Overview of upstream and downstream markets of CNC machine tool industry;

Operation, CNC machine tool business development, etc. of 11 foreign and 20 Chinese CNC machine tool manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of CNC Machine Tool Industry

1.1 Overview

1.2 Classification

1.3 Industry Chain



2. Status Quo of Global and China Machine Tool Industry

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Production

2.1.2 Consumption

2.1.3 Import and Export

2.1.4 Competitive Landscape

2.2 China

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Metal Cutting Machine Tool

2.2.3 Metal Forming Machine Tool

2.2.4 Import and Export

2.2.5 Competitive Landscape



3. Status Quo of CNC Machine Tool Markets Worldwide

3.1 Overview

3.2 Main Countries

3.2.1 Japan

3.2.2 Germany

3.2.3 South Korea



4. Status Quo of CNC Machine Tool Market in China

4.1 Development Environment

4.1.1 Policy Environment

4.1.2 Technological Environment

4.2 Market Situation

4.2.1 Market Overview

4.2.2 Production

4.2.3 Demand

4.3 Import and Export

4.4 Competitive Landscape

4.4.1 Competition between Enterprises

4.4.2 Regional Competition

4.5 Development Trend



5. Main CNC Machine Tool Products in China

5.1 CNC Lathe

5.1.1 Production

5.1.2 Import & Export

5.1.3 Key Manufacturers

5.2 CNC Grinder

5.2.1 Production

5.2.2 Import & Export

5.2.3 Key Manufacturers

5.3 Machining Center

5.3.1 Production

5.3.2 Import & Export

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers



6. Core Components of China CNC Machine Tool Industry

6.1 CNC System

6.1.1 Supply and Demand

6.1.2 Market Pattern

6.2 Servo System

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Servo Motors

6.2.3 Motorized Spindle

6.2.4 Feed Transmission System



7. Downstream Sectors of China CNC Machine Tool Industry

7.1 Automobile

7.1.1 Market Size

7.1.2 Automotive & Parts-use CNC Machine Tool

7.2 Aviation Industry

7.2.1 Market Size

7.2.2 Aviation-use CNC Machine Tools

7.3 Rail Transit Equipment

7.3.1 Market Size

7.3.2 Rail Transit-use CNC machine tools

7.4 Electronic Information

7.4.1 Market Size

7.4.2 CNC Machine Tools for 3C



8. Major Foreign CNC Machine Tool Manufacturers

8.1 Mazak

8.1.1 Profile

8.1.2 Layout in China

8.2 Trumpf

8.3 Amada

8.4 Okuma Corp.

8.5 DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

8.6 Other Players

8.6.1 Hass

8.6.2 Emag

8.6.3 MAG

8.6.4 Gleason

8.6.5 Indes

8.6.6 Makino



9. Key Chinese CNC Machine Tool Enterprises

9.1 Shenyang Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

9.1.1 Profile

9.1.2 Operation

9.1.3 CNC Machine Tool Business

9.1.4 Shenji Group Kunming Machine Tool Co., Ltd.

9.1.5 Development Strategy

9.2 Qinchuan Machine Tool & Tool Group Co., Ltd.

9.3 Jiangsu Yawei Machine-Tool Co., Ltd.

9.4 Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control Co., Ltd (HNC)

9.5 Qinghai Huading Industrial Co., Ltd.

9.6 Weihai Huadong Automation Co. Ltd.

9.7 RIFA Precision Machinery

9.8 J-TECH CNC Technology Co., Ltd.

9.9 Ningbo Haitian Precision Machinery Co., Ltd

9.10 Nantong Guosheng Intelligent Technology Group Co., Ltd.

9.11 Zhejiang Headman Machinery Co., Ltd.

9.12 Wuxi Shangji Automation Co., Ltd.

9.13 Other Enterprises

9.13.1 Qiqihar Heavy CNC Equipment Corp., Ltd.

9.13.2 JIER Machine-Tool Group Co., Ltd.

9.13.3 BYJC

9.13.4 Tianshui SPARK Machine Tool

9.13.5 Zhejiang Golden Fire Industry Co., Ltd.

9.13.6 Beijing Jingdiao Technology Group Co., Ltd.

9.13.7 Zhejiang Ruiyuan Machine Tool Group Co., Ltd.

9.13.8 General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87b2c1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets