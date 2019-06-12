Global and China Financial Leasing Industry Report, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The top 50 countries in 2017 reported the growth in new business volume of 16.6%, rising from US$1,099.77 billion in 2016 to a remarkable US$1,282.73 billion in 2017. Three regions, North America, Europe and Asia, account for more than 95% of world volume. New business volume exceeded the previous year's global total by US$182.96 billion. The Asian region experienced truly exceptional growth of 58.9% largely bolstered by an uplift in new business of US$59 billion in China. Europe recorded a growth rate of 32.7% and North America experienced 9.3% growth over the previous year. Australia/New Zealand was up 1% and South America up 23.2%. By contrast, Africa recorded a fall from last year's figure of 15.8%.



Financial leasing, a financial service bolstering real economy growth, helps companies make use of their idle assets and reduce liabilities. The boom of the industry comes with the growing number of enterprises in recent years. By the end of 2018, there had been a total of some 11,777 financial leasing firms in China, an addition of 2,101 or 21.7% over the previous year and showing a CAGR of 51.6% compared with 80 in 2006. The figure is predicted to reach 23,000 in 2025.



The growing number of financial leasing companies produces more business volume. By the end of 2018, financial leasing contract value had totaled RMB6.65 trillion in China, RMB570 billion or 9.38% more than the size of RMB6.08 trillion at the end of 2017. Yet, the high growth rate of business volume is on the wane and beginning to stabilize. It is estimated that China's financial leasing business volume will be approximately RMB12 trillion in 2025.



In China, financial leasing agencies fall into three types in terms of their regulators: banking leasing companies, domestic-funded financial leasing companies and foreign-funded financial leasing companies. They largely vary in time of emergence, approval authority, nature, regulatory strength and business range. Among the three types of financial leasing firms, banking leasing companies are supervised by China Banking & Insurance Regulatory Commission which has not approved a new one since 2018 due to mergers among this kind of agencies. As of December 2018, there had been 69 banking leasing firms approved.



Approving domestic-funded financial leasing companies to carry out pilot business was still under way in free-trade areas in Tianjin, Shaanxi, Shenyang and Guangdong in 2018. As of December 2018, there had been 397 domestic-funded financial leasing firms in total approved, increasing by 117 or 41.8% compared with the previous year when 280 were approved.



The number of foreign-funded financial leasing companies continued to rise in Tianjin, Guangdong, Shanghai, Liaoning and Shaanxi. As of December 2018, there had been 11,311 of such firms in China, an increase of 1,984 or 21.3% from 9,327 at the end of 2017.



As of December 2018, financial leasing businesses spread all over China, but the overwhelming majority clustered in the southeastern coastal areas, especially the 10 provinces and municipalities (i.e., Guangdong, Shanghai, Tianjin, Liaoning, Beijing, Fujian, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong and Shaanxi) accommodating at least 95% financial leasing firms.



As of December 2018, of the top fifty financial leasing companies by registered capital, Tianjin Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd. came to the top spot with the registered capital of RMB22.101 billion, and ICBC Leasing Co., Ltd. and Ping An International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. leaped to the second and third places with RMB18 billion and RMB13.241 billion, respectively.



Global &China Financial Leasing Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Global financial leasing development, and status quo of financial leasing in major countries;

China financial leasing industry (policy and economic conditions);

China financial leasing market (size, competitive pattern, funding channels, profit model and development trend);

China financial leasing market segments (aviation, shipping, construction machinery, medical equipment, printing equipment, rail transportation equipment, automobile, agricultural machinery, electric power, etc.);

China financial leasing regional markets (Tianjin, Beijing, Guangdong, Shanghai, etc.);

Chinese financial leasing companies (10 banking leasing companies, 8 domestic-funded financial leasing companies and 10 foreign-funded financial leasing companies) (operation, financial leasing business, funding channels, development strategy, etc.).



