Global and China Financial Leasing Industry Report, 2019-2025 Featuring 10 Banking, 8 Domestic-Funded and 10 Foreign-Funded Financial Leasing Companies

DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Financial Leasing Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Three regions, North America, Europe, and Asia, account for more than 95% of world volume. New business volume exceeded the previous year's global total by US$182.96 billion. The Asian region experienced truly exceptional growth of 58.9% largely bolstered by an uplift in the new business of US$59 billion in China.

Europe recorded a growth rate of 32.7% and North America experienced a 9.3% growth over the previous year. Australia/New Zealand was up 1% and South America up 23.2%. By contrast, Africa recorded a fall from last year's figure of 15.8%.

Financial leasing, a financial service bolstering real economy growth, helps companies make use of their idle assets and reduce liabilities. The boom of the industry comes with the growing number of enterprises in recent years. By the end of 2018, there had been a total of some 11,777 financial leasing firms in China, an addition of 2,101 or 21.7% over the previous year and showing a CAGR of 51.6% compared with 80 in 2006. The figure is predicted to reach 23,000 in 2025.

The growing number of financial leasing companies produces more business volume. By the end of 2018, financial leasing contract value had totaled RMB6.65 trillion in China, RMB570 billion or 9.38% more than the size of RMB6.08 trillion at the end of 2017. Yet, the high growth rate of the business volume is on the wane and beginning to stabilize. It is estimated that China's financial leasing business volume will be approximately RMB12 trillion in 2025.

In China, financial leasing agencies fall into three types in terms of their regulators: banking leasing companies, domestic-funded financial leasing companies, and foreign-funded financial leasing companies. They largely vary in time of emergency, approval authority, nature, regulatory strength and business range. Among the three types of financial leasing firms, banking leasing companies are supervised by China Banking & Insurance Regulatory Commission which has not approved a new one since 2018 due to mergers among these kinds of agencies. As of December 2018, there had been 69 banking leasing firms approved.

Approving domestic-funded financial leasing companies to carry out the pilot business was still underway in free-trade areas in Tianjin, Shaanxi, Shenyang, and Guangdong in 2018. As of December 2018, there had been 397 domestic-funded financial leasing firms in total approved, increasing by 117 or 41.8% compared with the previous year when 280 were approved.

The number of foreign-funded financial leasing companies continued to rise in Tianjin, Guangdong, Shanghai, Liaoning, and Shaanxi. As of December 2018, there had been 11,311 of such firms in China, an increase of 1,984 or 21.3% from 9,327 at the end of 2017.

As of December 2018, financial leasing businesses spread all over China, but the overwhelming majority clustered in the southeastern coastal areas, especially the 10 provinces and municipalities (i.e, Guangdong, Shanghai, Tianjin, Liaoning, Beijing, Fujian, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong, and Shaanxi) accommodating at least 95% financial leasing firms.

As of December 2018, of the top fifty financial leasing companies by registered capital, Tianjin Bohai Leasing Co, Ltd. came to the top spot with the registered capital of RMB22.101 billion, and ICBC Leasing Co, Ltd., and Ping An International Financial Leasing Co, Ltd. leaped to the second and third places with RMB18 billion and RMB13.241 billion, respectively.

Global &China Financial Leasing Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Global financial leasing development, and status quo of financial leasing in major countries

China financial leasing industry (policy and economic conditions)

financial leasing industry (policy and economic conditions) China financial leasing market (size, competitive pattern, funding channels, profit model and development trend)

financial leasing market (size, competitive pattern, funding channels, profit model and development trend) China financial leasing market segments (aviation, shipping, construction machinery, medical equipment, printing equipment, rail transportation equipment, automobile, agricultural machinery, electric power, etc.)

financial leasing market segments (aviation, shipping, construction machinery, medical equipment, printing equipment, rail transportation equipment, automobile, agricultural machinery, electric power, etc.) China financial leasing regional markets ( Tianjin , Beijing , Guangdong , Shanghai , etc.)

financial leasing regional markets ( , , , , etc.) Chinese financial leasing companies (10 banking leasing companies, 8 domestic-funded financial leasing companies, and 10 foreign-funded financial leasing companies) (operation, financial leasing business, funding channels, development strategy, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Financial Leasing

1.1 Definition and Characteristics

1.2 Business Forms

1.3 Industry Chain



2. Global Financial Leasing Development

2.1 Overview

2.2 Major Countries

2.2.1 USA

2.2.2 Japan

2.2.3 Germany



3. Environments for Financial Leasing Development in China

3.1 Policy

3.2 Economy

3.2.1 GDP Growth Rate

3.2.2 Fixed Asset Investments

3.2.3 Capital Supply



4. Financial Leasing Development in China

4.1 Development History

4.2 Industrial Scale

4.2.1 Types and Number of Enterprises

4.2.2 Business Volume

4.2.3 Registered Capital

4.3 Competitive Landscape

4.3.1 by Region

4.3.2 by Enterprise

4.3.3 by Application

4.3.4 by Business Form

4.4 Financing Channels

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Financial Leasing ABS

4.5 Profit Model

4.6 Development Trend



5. Development of Financial Leasing in Key Industries in China

5.1 Aviation Industry

5.1.1 Industrial Development

5.1.2 Status Quo of Financial Leasing

5.1.3 Major Aircraft Leasing Companies

5.1.4 Financial Leasing of Major Airlines

5.2 Shipping Industry

5.2.1 Industrial Development

5.2.2 Ship Leasing Modes

5.2.3 Status Quo of Financial Leasing

5.2.4 Major Ship Leasing Companies

5.3 Automobile Industry

5.3.1 Industrial Development

5.3.2 Status Quo of Financial Leasing

5.3.3 Automobile Financial Leasing Market Segments

5.3.4 Major Automobile Leasing Companies

5.4 Railway Transportation Equipment

5.4.1 Industrial Development

5.4.2 Status Quo of Financial Leasing

5.5 Construction Machinery

5.5.1 Industrial Development

5.5.2 Status Quo of Financial Leasing

5.5.3 Major Leasing Companies

5.6 Medical Equipment

5.6.1 Industrial Development

5.6.2 Status Quo of Financial Leasing

5.6.3 Major Leasing Companies

5.7 Printing Equipment

5.7.1 Industrial Development

5.7.2 Status Quo of Financial Leasing

5.8 Others

5.8.1 Agricultural Machinery

5.8.2 Electric Power



6. Development of Financial Leasing in Major Regions of China

6.1 Tianjin

6.2 Guangdong

6.3 Beijing

6.4 Shanghai



7. Key Banking Leasing Enterprises in China

7.1 ICBC Leasing Co. Ltd.

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operation

7.1.3 Financial Leasing Services

7.1.4 Financing Channels

7.1.5 Development Strategy

7.2 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. Ltd.

7.3 Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

7.4 Kunlun Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

7.5 Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

7.6 Industrial Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

7.7 CCB Financial Leasing Co. Ltd.

7.8 CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

7.9 China Huarong Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

7.10 Taiping & Sinopec Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.



8. Key Domestic-funded Financial Leasing Enterprises in China

8.1 Tianjin Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd.

8.1.1 Profile

8.1.2 Operation

8.1.3 Financial Leasing Services

8.1.4 Financing Channels

8.1.5 Subsidiary - Wanjiang Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

8.1.6 Subsidiary - Hengqin International Leasing Co., Ltd.

8.2 Changjiang Leasing Co., Ltd.

8.3 Pu Hang Leasing Co., Ltd.

8.4 Guotai Leasing Limited Company

8.5 ALL Trust Leasing Co., Ltd.

8.6 AVIC International Leasing Co., Ltd

8.7 Fenghui Leasing Co., Ltd.

8.8 JIC Leasing Co., Ltd.



9. Key Foreign-funded Financial Leasing Companies in China

9.1 International Far Eastern Leasing Co., Ltd.

9.1.1 Profile

9.1.2 Operation

9.1.3 Financial Leasing Services

9.1.4 Financing Channels

9.2 Ping An International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

9.3 Shandong Chenming Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

9.4 Zhongyin Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

9.5 China Universal Leasing Co., Ltd.

9.6 Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Corporation

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Zhongjin International Financial Leasing (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

9.7.2 Xinxin Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

9.7.3 CCCC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

9.7.4 CM International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5lcn8





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

