Global and China Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Industry Report, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible printed circuit (FPC) products make their way into consumer electronics like smartphone and tablet PC, in the form of modules for display, touch control, fingerprint recognition, etc. The volatility of consumer electronics market in recent years leads to a low growth in FPC market. In 2018, global FPC market was worth USD11.4 billion, an annualized increase of 3.1%. As there is a growing demand for FPCs from intelligent cars and the thriving devices like smart wearables and drones, the FPC market size will expectedly hit $16.642 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.5% between 2018 and 2025.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781508/?utm_source=PRN



FPC finds broad application in consumer goods from smartphones to tablet PCs. In 2018, smartphone, tablet PC and ordinary computers accounted for around 39.8%, 15.8% and 9.1% of FPC market, separately, while communications and automotive electronics took a combined 14.6% or so. New energy vehicles will be a new hotspot on FPC industry chain, and the demand from emerging markets like automotive electronics will be conducive to the growth of the FPC industry. It is predicted that automobile will command 17.8% of FPC market in 2025.



Global FPC industry features production transfer from the rich world with rising costs to countries or regions where production technology is mature enough and cost remains low, especially to Mainland China. FPC giants rush to invest and build factories in China. That's why China still leads the world in FPC output value in spite of small scale of its FPC vendors.



By and large, Nippon Mektron as the largest flexible board vendor in the world performed poorly in 2016 due to the downturn in smartphone market before vigorously developing technologies and flexible substrates for manufacturing automotive FPC in 2017. With 70%-80% of its FPCs produced for smartphone use and only 10% for automobiles and digital cameras, Fujikura Electronics has increased its R&D budget over the years for development of new FPC products for smartphones, automobiles and communication equipment. Inter Flex that supplies the most FPCs for iPhone, produced flexible copper clad laminates (FCCL) using the technology of Cu sputtering deposition on PI films, and FPCs with I-Soft substrates manufactured by semi-additive process (SAP) over the past few years. Inter Flex's substrates and process enable not only a 15?m fine pitch between wires but integrated production of FPC and chip on film (COF).



Global and China Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

FPC industry (definition, application, process, technology roadmap, comparison of technologies, etc.);

FPC downstream industries (smartphone, tablet PC, ordinary computer, EV, etc.);

Global and China FPC industry (market size, supply and demand, competitive pattern, development trends, etc.);

14 Chinese and foreign PFC vendors (Nippon Mektron, Inter Flex, AVARY, Fujikura Electronics, etc.) and 9 Chinese and foreign FCCL vendors (Taiflex, Nippon Steel Chemical, etc.) (profile, operation, R&D, distribution of manufacturing bases and technical characteristics, etc.).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781508/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

