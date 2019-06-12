NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallium arsenide (GaAs), one of the most mature compound semiconductors, is an integral part of smartphone power amplifier (PA). In 2018, GaAs-based radio frequency (RF) seized over half of the GaAs wafer market. As smartphone market is being saturated and chips become smaller in size, GaAs-based RF grows at a slower pace in recent years. Yet in the wake of 4G-to-5G evolution of communication technology, GaAs will still play a key part in 6GHz-below frequency bands market due to its merits of high power and high linearity needed by carrier aggregation and multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) technologies. Beyond that, GaAs is also applicable to automotive electronics and military fields. In 2018, global GaAs components market boasted the total output value of USD9,519 million including that of integrated device manufacturers (IDM), an increase of 7.8% from a year earlier.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781502/?utm_source=PRN



GaAs components find wide application in smartphones, wireless communications, automotive electronics, and military area, of which GaAs-based RF for smartphones, wireless communications led by communication base stations, automotive electronics and military purpose occupies roughly 53.4%, 27.2%, 2.2% and 5.3% of GaAs wafer market, respectively.



As for competitive pattern, Skyworks and Qorvo grab the biggest market shares, a combined over 55%. In global GaAs wafer foundry market which was worth USD789 million in 2018, WIN Semiconductors is the first-ranking vendor commanding 72.7% of the market in 2017.



Global and China GaAs Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

GaAs (definition, application, production process, technical comparison, etc.);

Global GaAs industry (market size, supply and demand, competitive pattern, competitive products market, etc.);

GaAs downstream industries (handset, wireless communications, etc.);

RF front end market and segments (PA, antenna, filter, etc.);

19 foreign and Chinese vendors (Skyworks, Qorvo, Win Semi, etc.) (profile, operation, R&D, manufacturing base and technical characteristics, etc.).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781502/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

