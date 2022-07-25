Global and China Heat Meters Industry Report 2022: Heat Meters Sold in China has Increased from 3.31 Million in 2016 to 4.36 Million in 2021 - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Heat Meters Industry Report, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the growth of domestic heating area, the domestic market demand for heat meters is also growing. The number of heat meters sold in China has increased from 3.31 million in 2016 to 4.36 million in 2021, with CAGR of 5.7%.

With the entry of emerging things such as AI, NB-IOT and the Internet of Things, the heat meter industry will continue to maintain a good development trend. It is expected that the shipments of heat meters in China will reach 5.43 million units in 2027, growing at CAGR of 3.7% from 2021.



In terms of competition landscape, the heat meter industry is generally less concentrated, and domestic manufacturers have a high degree of fit with the needs of downstream heating supply and heating consuming companies in terms of product design, occupying a larger dominant position, among which Ploumeter, Runa Smart Equipment, Huizhong Instrumentation and other companies occupy a higher market share.



Weihai Ploumeter Co., Ltd. (referred to as `Ploumeter`) was established in 1988 with stock code: 832651. It is mainly engaged in the research and development and production of IOT ultrasonic measuring meters, and provides overall solutions for heating energy saving and smart water affairs based on measurement data. The main products include ultrasonic heat meters and systems, ultrasonic water meters and flow meters, etc. In 2021, its revenue reached 233 million yuan, and the revenue from heat meters accounted for 79%.



Runa Smart Equipment Co., Ltd. (referred to as `Runa Smart Equipment`) was established in 2008, stock code: 301129, specializing in the research & development and production of heating energy-saving products, the design and implementation of heating energy-saving solutions, and can provide heat customers with a complete industry chain service covering `energy metering and data collection, energy intelligent control, data interaction and analysis management, and energy-saving services`, and is a smart heating supply overall solution provider integrating `product + solution + service`. In 2021, its revenue reached 530 million yuan, of which 13.7% was contributed by heat meter.



Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd. (referred to as `Huizhong Instrumentation`) was established in 1994, stock code: 300371, dedicated to the research of ultrasonic flow measurement technology and the research and development and production of ultrasonic flow measurement products. The main products include ultrasonic heat meters, ultrasonic water meters, ultrasonic flow meters and related smart management systems. In 2021, the revenue reached 524 million yuan, heat meters contributed 27.5% of the total.



Global and China Heat Meters Industry Report, 2022-2027 highlights the following:

Product definition and classification of smart meters and heat meters, including industry chain, etc.

Global and Chinese smart meters market size and segment structure, competitive landscape, etc.

Global and Chinese heat meters market size, product structure, demand structure, competition pattern and development trend, etc.

The operation, product and business development of 4 foreign and 6 Chinese heat meter manufacturers, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Overview

1.1 Smart Meters

1.2 Heat Meters



2 Instrument & Meter Industry

2.1 Global

2.2 China

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Market Structure

2.3 Smart Meter Industry

2.3.1 Development Environment

2.3.2 Market Situation

2.3.3 Prospects



3 Heat Meter Industry

3.1 Global

3.1.1 Development History

3.1.2 Market Size

3.1.3 Market Structure

3.2 China

3.2.1 Policies

3.2.2 Market Size

3.2.3 Competitive Landscape



4 Foreign Smart Meter Manufacturers

4.1 Diehl Metering (Former Hydrometer)

4.1.1 Diehl Group

4.1.2 Diehl Metering Group

4.1.3 Diehl Metering (Jinan) Co., Ltd. (former Hydrometer (Shandong) Metering Co., Ltd)

4.2 Landis +Gyr

4.2.1 Profile

4.2.2 Operation

4.2.3 Smart Meter Business

4.2.4 Landis+Gyr Meters & Systems (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.

4.3 Zenner

4.4 Elster

4.5 Kamstrup

4.5.1 Profile

4.5.2 Operation

4.5.3 Smart Meter Business

4.6 Sontex

4.7 QUNDIS

4.8 Danfoss

4.8.1 Profile

4.8.2 Operation

4.8.3 Smart Meter Business



5 Key Smart Meter Manufacturers in China

5.1 Tangshan Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd.

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 R&D Costs

5.1.4 Smart Meter Business

5.2 Suntront Technology Co., Ltd.

5.3 Weihai Ploumeter Inc.

5.4 Meter Instruments Co., Ltd.

5.5 Runa

5.6 Beijing Tian Ruixiang Equipment Co., Ltd.

5.7 Dalian Seapeak Ultrasonic Instrument Co., Ltd.

5.8 Qingdao Hiwits Meter Co., Ltd.

5.9 Linyi Chenshuo Import & Export Co., Ltd.

5.10 Shandong Hadray Instrument Co., Ltd.

5.11 Lianyungang Tengyue Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

5.12 Xuzhou Runwu Technology Development Co., Ltd.

5.13 Shanghai Mingwan Intelligent Instrument Co., Ltd.

5.14 Shandong Yineng Electronics Co., Ltd

5.15 Suzhou Dojustek Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

5.16 Beijing Meter Top Technology Co., Ltd.

5.17 Changzhou Jianhu Smart Instrument Co., Ltd.

5.18 AOAKR (Beijing) Instrument & Meter Co., Ltd.

5.19 Jiangsu Bingchen Electronics Co., Ltd.

5.20 Jining Goldwater Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

