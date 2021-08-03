Global and China IDC Market Research Report 2021

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020-2021 China IDC Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021 national and key regional IDC market report series are based on the overall industry, rigorous research and data accumulation. It is the in-depth study of the current situation of the domestic and foreign IDC markets from 2020 to 2021.



Under the trend of new infrastructure, the publisher has done the systematic analysis of the new pattern that the industry is about to form. The reports are released from May to June 2021.

Comprehensive and detailed data were obtained from questionnaire surveys and interviews with 2000+ IDC service providers, 10000+ customers of various types, and dozens of investment and financing institutions. Then with the analyst's meticulous research and summary, the reports are finally formed.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 2020 Global IDC Industry Development Overview

1.1 2020 Global IDC Market Size Analysis

1.2 2020 Global IDC Market Development Features

1.3 Global Key Regions IDC Market Development Overview



Chapter 2 2020 China IDC Industry Development Overview

2.1 China IDC Market Size

2.2 China IDC Market Structure

2.3 China IDC Market Features



Chapter 3 2020 China IDC Industry Development Policy Environment Analysis

3.1 Development of China Data Center Industry Policies

3.2 New Infrastructure Policies

3.3 2020 Data Center Industry Policies

3.4 Digital Industry Policies



Chapter 4 2020 China IDC Industry Supply Analysis

4.1 China IDC Industry Machine Room Layout

4.2 China IDC Industry Machine Room Scale Analysis

4.3 China IDC Industry Technology Development Trend



Chapter 5 2020 China IDC Industry Demand Analysis

5.1 China IDC Industry Customer Demand Overview

5.2 China IDC Market Internet Customer Analysis

5.3 China IDC Market Traditional Industrial Customer Analysis



Chapter 6 2020 China IDC Industry Market Competition Research

6.1 China IDC Service Provider Profile

6.2 China IDC Industry Market Competitive Landscape

6.3 China IDC Service Provider Competition Analysis

6.4 China IDC Industry Market Competition Development



Chapter 7 Future China IDC Industry Development Trend Forecast

7.1 2021-2023 China IDC Business Market Size Forecast

7.2 Future China IDC Industry Supply and Demand Forecast



Chapter 8 2020 China IDC Industry Investment Analysis

8.1 China IDC Industry Investment Scale Analysis

8.2 China IDC Industry Investment Prospect Analysis

8.3 China IDC Industry Investment Opportunities Analysis

8.4 China IDC Industry Investment Risks Analysis



Companies Mentioned

China Telecom

China Unicom

China Mobile

GDS

21Vianet

Sinnet

Chindata Group

KEHUA DATA

Forest Eternal

Dr. Peng

Range Technology

AtHub

CEICLOUD

ChinaCache

NETNIC

CloudVSP

Daily Tech

Yuntai Hulian

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lldkl3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

