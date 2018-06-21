Global and China Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Market, 2022 - Global Industrial Robot Sales Exceeded 300,000 Units in 2017, Including More Than 130,000 Units in China

Global and Chinese market of precision speed reducer, a core component of industrial robot, has always been monopolized by Nabtesco, HarmonicDrive, Sumitomo, Spinea and SEJINIGB because of higher technology barriers.



China has been the world's largest consumer market for industrial robots since 2013. Global industrial robot sales exceeded 300,000 units in 2017, including more than 130,000 units in China, representing a year-on-year increase of 18.0% and over 50%, respectively, primarily thanks to the country's industrial transformation and upgrading, rising labor costs and decline in production costs of robots. The Chinese industrial robot market is estimated to keep an AAGR of above 20% during 2018-2022.



With the development of the industrial robot industry in China, especially the rise of homegrown robot, the domestic demand for industrial robot speed reducers soared in 2017. The market briefly experienced a shortage of foreign supply. Chinese enterprises took advantage to strengthen R&D and increase investment, and many companies marched into the speed reducer field, including some robot body manufacturers. At the same time, industry leaders such as Leader Harmonious Drive Systems, Zhejiang Laifual Harmonic Drive, Nantong Zhenkang Welding Electromachinery and Shaanxi Qinchuan Machinery Development achieved volume sales in 2017 and plan to further expand production capacity so as to meet the growing market demand.



The Chinese industrial robot speed reducer market remained hot in the first half of 2018, as a number of domestic robot manufacturers placed large purchase orders. For example, Efort will buy at least 3,000 Zhenkang RV speed reducers in 2018; Peitian Robot will purchase nearly 10,000 harmonic reducers from Leader Harmonious Drive Systems. Spurred by high market demand, China's consumption of industrial robot speed reducer is predicted to rise by at least 40% year-on-year in 2018.



In addition, international leaders like Nabtesco and HarmonicDrive have also scaled up input into speed reducer. According to Nabtesco's plan, the precision speed reducer capacity will reach 1.2 million units by 2020, including 200,000 units/a at the Changzhou plant. Harmonic Drive Systems plans to lift investments in Hotaka and Ariake plants in Japan, boosting its production capacity in Japan to 200,000 units per month by 2021.



Global and China Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Industry Report, 2018-2022 underlines the following:

Global and Chinese industrial robot market (size, structure, competitive landscape, etc.)

Global industrial robot speed reducer market (size, demand, status quo of companies, etc.)

Chinese industrial robot speed reducer market (supply & demand, market segments, price trend, major competitors, influencing factors, etc.)

Five global and 28 Chinese major enterprises (operation, industrial-robot speed reducer business, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Industrial Robot Speed Reducer



2. Status Quo of Global and China Industrial Robot Industry



3. Development of Global Industrial Robot Speed Reducer



4. Development of Industrial Robot Speed Reducer in China



5. Major Global Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Companies



6. Major Chinese Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Companies



7. Summary and Forecast



Companies Mentioned



Nabtesco

Harmonic Drive

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Spinea

SEJINIGB

Shaanxi Qinchuan Machinery Development Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical Industry Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co., Ltd.

Hengfengtai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Co., Ltd.

Nantong Zhenkang Welding Electromachinery Co., Ltd

Shuaike Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Leader Harmonious Drive Systems Co., Ltd.

AceStep

Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Banrin Robot Technology Company Limited

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Beijing Harmonic Drive Technology Institute

Tianjin Burley Transmission Equipment Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Tailong Decelerator Machinery Co., Ltd.

Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc.

Wuhan Jinghua Speed Reducer Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Shunde Zhengshang Technologies Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Laifual Harmonic Drive Corporation Ltd.

Guangdong Shaoneng Group Co., Ltd.

Raygiant

Julong Robot

NIDEC-SHIMPO ( Zhejiang ) Corporation

) Corporation Shanghai Like Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

Beijing Hongyuan Hao Xuan Harmonic Drive Technology Co., Ltd.

KHGears Corporation

Beijing Yuzhi Precision Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

