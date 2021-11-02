Global and China Intelligent Vehicle E/E Architecture and Computing Platform Market Report 2021 Featuring Huawei, Visteon, Bosch, Aptiv, Continental, Jingwei Hirain Technologies

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Vehicle E/E Architecture and Computing Platform Industry Research Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per the E/E architecture solutions of traditional automakers, most OEMs at home and abroad have transferred from distributed architectures to domain centralized architectures, and they have taken quasi-central architectures as the focus of R&D and layout in the next 3-5 years.

Quasi-central and centralized architectures can effectively reduce the number of controllers and wiring harnesses, promote the further decoupling of automotive hardware and software, and drag down the cost further. In order to keep up with the upgrades of automotive technology, OEMs speed up the deployment of quasi-central architectures, introduce SOA architectures and make layout in central computing platforms, etc..

Great Wall has independently developed the GEEP E/E architecture which has evolved to the third-generation GEEP 3.0 so far. As the domain control architecture, it boasts 4 domain controllers. With integrated software and hardware and self-developed application software, it has been successfully applied to all models. At present, Great Wall is actively developing the fourth- and fifth-generation E/E architectures.

As "the central computing platform + regional controllers" architecture, the fourth-generation E/E architecture of Great Wall comprises three large computing platforms for central computing, intelligent cockpit, and optional advanced autonomous driving respectively. The central computing platform integrates body, gateways, air conditioning, EV, power chassis and ADAS, featuring cross-domain integration. It is scheduled to be launched in 2022. The fifth-generation E/E architecture is to highly concentrate the entire automotive software in a central brain to achieve 100% SOA, and it will be available in 2024.

The FEEA2.0E/E architecture developed by FAW Hongqi independently is a domain control architecture consisting of a new energy vehicle controller, a L3/L4 autopilot controller, and a central gateway controller. It has been mass-produced for E-HS9. FEEA3.0, a next-generation E/E architecture, was released in April 2021 as a quasi-central architecture of "the central computing platform + regional controllers", reducing the number of controllers and the total length of the wiring harness by more than 50%, as well as adding. It is planned to be deployed on Hongqi EV-Concept in 2023.

In addition, with the evolution of E/E architectures and the rapid development of vehicle OTA, the sales models of automobiles have altered accordingly. Automakers have turned from one-time product providers to "products + full life cycle services" providers. Around smart scenarios and consumer experience, they provide sustainable and iterative product experience and services. Emerging automakers represented by Tesla update software to iterate and upgrade vehicles.

In addition to vehicle sales, OEMs may charge software updates via OTA in the future. For example, the leader Tesla has earned more than USD1.2 billion from software updates.

Intelligent Vehicle E/E Architecture and Computing Platform Industry Research Report 2021 mainly studies the following:

Overview, technology evolution trends, reform trends, market size, etc. of automotive E/E architectures;

Status quo, evolution trends, etc. of E/E architectures of major OEMs (emerging brands, independent brands, foreign brands);

Status quo, planning, etc. of E/E architectures of major Tier 1 enterprises;

Status quo of main E/E architectures (including computing architecture, software architecture, communication architecture, power management architecture, etc.); solutions of major manufacturers; evolution of new E/E architectures.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction to Automotive E/E Architecture

1.1 Overview of Automotive E/E Architecture

1.2 Evolution Trends of Automotive E/E Architecture

1.3 Trends of E/E Architecture Revolution

1.4 Market Size

2 E/E Architecture Planning of OEMs

2.1 E/E Architecture Comparison of OEMs

2.2 E/E Architecture of Emerging Automakers

2.3 E/E Architecture of Independent Brands

2.4 E/E Architecture of Foreign and Joint Venture Brands

3 E/E Architecture Planning of Tier 1 Suppliers

3.1 E/E Architecture Comparison of Tier 1 Suppliers

3.2 Layout of Tier 1 Suppliers under New E/E Architecture: Autonomous Driving

3.3 Layout of Tier 1 Suppliers under New E/E Architecture: Intelligent Cockpit

3.4 Huawei's E/E Architecture

3.5 Visteon's E/E Architecture

3.6 Bosch's E/E Architecture

3.7 Aptiv's E/E Architecture

3.8 Continental's E/E Architecture

3.9 E/E Architecture of UAES

3.10 Jingwei Hirain Technologies

4 Computing Architecture and Technical Solutions

4.1 Domain Controller Hardware Design Trends

4.2 Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers

4.3 Smart Cockpit Domain Controllers

4.4 Cross-domain Integrated Hardware Solutions under New E/E Architecture

5 Software Architecture and Technical Solutions

5.1 Intelligent Vehicle Software Architecture and Development Models

5.2 SOA Software Solutions under New E/E Architecture

6 Communication Architecture and Technical Solutions

6.1 Development Trends of Communication Architecture

6.2 Development Trends of Ethernet

6.3 Development Trends of Intelligent Gateway Modules

6.4 Communication Architecture Solutions under New E/E Architecture

7 Power Management Architecture and Technical Solutions

7.1 Autonomous Driving Power Supply Network

7.2 Application of Intelligent Power Distribution E-fuse

7.3 Intelligent Power Management Solutions under New E/E Architecture

Companies Mentioned

Tesla

Xpeng

NIO

Human Horizons

Nezha U

ENOVATE

Great Wall

GAC

Geely (Lynk & Co)

Volvo

BYD

SAIC (IM)

FAW Hongqi

Volkswagen

BMW

Toyota

GM

Huawei

Visteon

Aptiv

UAES

Jingwei Hirain Technologies

Harman

ThunderSoft

Continental

Bosch

