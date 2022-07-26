Global and China Leading Tier1 Suppliers' Intelligent Cockpit Report 2022: Intelligent Cockpit Display Business - Emerging Product Innovations, General Availability of New Technologies

DUBLIN, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Leading Tier1 Suppliers' Intelligent Cockpit Business Research Report, 2022 (I)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tier1 Intelligent Cockpit Research: The mass production of innovative cockpits gathers pace, and penetration of new technologies is on a rapid rise

Global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers are racing for the implementation of innovative "smart cockpit` technologies. In the next 2-3 years, we will see the mass production of many innovative intelligent cockpits which will experience a great revolution to HMI modes.

Intelligent Cockpit Display Business: Emerging Product Innovations, General Availability of New Technologies

The cockpit display business layout of leading Tier 1 suppliers reveals innovations in automotive display products. In the next 3-5 years, new technologies such as the integration of instrument cluster and HUD, A pillar -to- A pillar integrated console display, AR-HUD, curved display and glasses-free 3D will accelerate to be installed and available massively, with its penetration on a rapid rise.

Application trend of cluster display technology: Instrument cluster will be further integrated with HUD (AR-HUD)

Pioneers represented by Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have "forcibly" removed the independent cluster in front of the steering wheel and display all information on the central screen. Volkswagen is also deliberately ignoring the clusters of its ID. series, from which it is showed that instrument cluster gets increasingly combined with HUD, especially AR-HUD.



In the second half of 2021, Hyundai Mobis successfully launched the world's first `Clusterless HUD` that integrates cluster and HUD functions. Patent registrations have been completed in South Korea, China, the United States, and Germany. The product is being vigorously promoted to OEMs;



In March 2022, the intelligent cockpit diagram of Li Auto L9 revealed that the L9 may use AR-HUD in lieu of the cluster, which is likely to represent the future trend of cockpit design.



The intelligent cockpit of Neta S has a hidden full LCD cluster which is embedded (with a moderate size) in the center console. Through AR-HUD, it provides richer vehicle information and enables AR navigation and other functions.

Application trend of center console display technology: From multi-screen integrated center console to `pillar-to-pillar integrated center console screen`

The automotive display has extended from the original independent cluster + center console to multi-screen, integrated, curved OLED, pillar-to-pillar and from-left-to-right display, accompanied by a deeper fusion of touch feedback, voice control, gesture control, biometrics identification and other new technologies.



The integrated center console display in support of the liftable mode has been seen on Voyah, IM L7 and other models. Continental intends to offer pillar-to-pillar `integrated center console screen` for a high-volume production model in 2024. The integrated display solution from one A-pillar to another features lower cost and stronger controllability compared with the `multi-screen` commonly used by automakers. It will be installed in the Mercedes-Benz E/S Class first.



Application trend of HUD technology: HUD installations soar, and AR-HUD will be widely used in battery-electric vehicles

HUD falls into C-HUD, W-HUD and AR-HUD. C-HUD was the first to be popularized, but with limited market coverage, and it has been shrinking, finding application in the aftermarket. W-HUD prevails in the Chinese new car market as a standard or option for medium and high-end models. AR-HUD, a kind of frontier technology pursued by OEMs and Tier1 in recent years, is also the main orientation of HUD technology.



In China, the HUD penetration rate in passenger cars exceeded 5% in 2021, with installations totaling 1,037,000 units which grew by over 60%. By 2025, HUD penetration will reach 20%, of which AR-HUD will account for 25-30%, according to the publisher.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Cockpit Business of Continental

1.1 Operation of Continental

1.2 Continental's Cockpit High Performance Computing Platform Business

1.3 Continental's Head Unit and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Business

1.4 Continental's Vehicle Display Business

1.5 Continental's In-Cabin Thermal Management System Business

1.6 Continental's Telematics Business

1.7 Continental's Automated Parking Business

1.8 Continental's In-Cabin DMS/OMS Business

1.9 Continental's Cockpit Security Solutions Business

1.10 Continental's Cockpit Smart Surface Materials Business

1.11 Summary of Continental's Cockpit Business

2 Cockpit Business of Bosch

2.1 Operation of Bosch

2.2 Bosch's Cockpit High Performance Computing Platform Business

2.3 Bosch's Vehicle Display Business

2.4 Bosch's Head Unit and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Business

2.5 Bosch's Telematics Business

2.6 Bosch's Automated Parking Business

2.7 Bosch's In-Cabin DMS/OMS Business

2.8 Bosch's Cockpit Security Solutions Business

2.9 Summary of Bosch's Cockpit Business

3 Cockpit Business of Denso

3.1 Operation of Denso

3.2 Denso's Cockpit High Performance Computing Platform Business

3.3 Denso's Vehicle Display Business3.4 Denso's Head Unit and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Business

3.5 Denso's In-Cabin Thermal Management System Business

3.6 Denso's In-Cabin DMS/OMS Business

3.7 Denso's Telematics Business

3.8 Denso's Automated Parking Business

3.9 Denso's Cockpit Security Solutions Business

3.10 Summary of Denso's Cockpit Business

4 Cockpit Business of Faurecia

4.1 Operation of Faurecia

4.2 Faurecia's Cockpit Computing Platform Business

4.3 Faurecia's In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Business

4.4 Faurecia's Vehicle Display Business

4.5 Faurecia's Cockpit of the Future Business

4.6 Faurecia's Automated Parking Business

4.7 Faurecia's In-Cabin DMS/OMS Business

4.8 Faurecia's Cockpit Security Solutions Business

4.9 Faurecia's Cockpit Smart Surface Materials Business

4.10 Faurecia's Seating Business in the Trend for Intelligent Cockpit

4.11 Summary of Faurecia's Cockpit Business

5 Cockpit Business of Panasonic

5.1 Operation of Panasonic

5.2 Panasonic's Cockpit Domain Controllers and Chips

5.3 Panasonic Intelligent Head Unit (IVI/Infotainment/Display)

5.4 Panasonic's Vehicle Display System

5.5 Panasonic T-BOX/C-V2X

5.6 Panasonic Automated Valet Parking (AVP) System

5.7 Panasonic Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

5.8 Panasonic Cockpit Security Modules

5.9 Summary of Panasonic's Cockpit Businesses

6 Cockpit Business of Valeo

6.1 Operation of Valeo

6.2 Valeo's Vehicle Display Business

6.3 Valeo's Cockpit Air Conditioner and Thermal Management System Business

6.4 Valeo's Telematics Business

6.5 Valeo's Automated Parking Business

6.6 Valeo's In-Cabin DMS/OMS Business

6.7 Summary of Valeo's Cockpit Business

