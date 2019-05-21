Global and China MLCC Electronic Ceramics Markets to 2025 Featuring 13 Major Chinese and Foreign Vendors

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China MLCC Electronic Ceramics Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MLCC is mainly used in audio and video equipment, mobile phones, computers, and automobiles.

The prospective boom of MLCC formula powder hinges on-demand:

The accelerated renewal of consumer electronics like mobile phone triggers higher demand for stand-alone MLCC

In the domain of automotive electronics, the demand for medium- and high-voltage, high-capacity and other high-end MLCC products grow with higher automotive electronic rate and higher electric vehicle output.

Additionally, downstream MLCC vendors Murata and Samsung Electro-Mechanics have clearly confirmed the reduction of low- and medium-end MLCC capacity from 2018 and turned to high-end products. In brief, the MLCC electric ceramics market is expected to grow further.



As for the competitive landscape, the global MLCC formula powder is mainly concentrated in Japan where Sakai Chemical Industry is the world's largest manufacturer of MLCC formula powder, boasting a market share of 28%. US-based Ferro and Japan-based Nippon Chemical Industrial rank second and third, with the respective market share of 20% and 14%. There are few Chinese enterprises in mass production and marketing of MLCC formula powder.



Shandong Sinocera is China's first and the world's second vendor that successfully mass-produces nano-barium titanate powder by the hydrothermal process after the Japan-based Sakai Chemical Industry. It is also the largest producer and seller of MLCC formula powder in Mainland China with the current capacity of 7,000 tons/a (with the output of 4,500 tons in 2018), the outsourcing market share of more than 30% (ranking first globally), the global formula powder market share of about 10% and the domestic market share of 80% or so.



The report highlights the followings:

China's MLCC industry (development course, policies, and regulations, market size, production and sales, competition pattern, development trends, etc.)

MLCC industry (development course, policies, and regulations, market size, production and sales, competition pattern, development trends, etc.) Downstream MLCC market (MLCC supply and demand, market segments, import, and export, etc.)

13 major Chinese and foreign vendors including Sakai Chemical Industry, Ferro, NCI, Fuji Titan, KCM, SFC, Toda Kogyo, Shandong Sinocera, Fenghua Advanced Technology and Xiantao Zhongxing Electronic (Profile, financials, output and sales volume, major customers, key products, R&D, production base distribution, and technical features, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of MLCC Electronic Ceramics

1.1 Profile

1.2 Classification and Application

1.3 Industry Chain



2 Global MLCC Electronic Ceramics Industry

2.1 Development Background

2.2 Supply

2.3 Demand

2.4 Market Competition

2.5 Regional Distribution

2.5.1 The United States

2.5.2 Japan

2.5.3 South Korea

2.5.4 Taiwan



3 China MLCC Electronic Ceramics Industry

3.1 Development Environment

3.1.1 Policy Environment

3.1.2 Technology Environment

3.2 Supply

3.3 Demand

3.4 Competition Pattern

3.5 Development Prospect



4 MLCC Industry

4.1 Market Size

4.2 Production & Sales

4.3 Capacity

4.4 Competitive Landscape



5 Global Leading Companies

5.1 Sakai

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Customers and Suppliers

5.1.4 MLCC Electronic Ceramics Business

5.2 Ferro

5.2.1 Profile

5.2.2 Operation

5.2.3 MLCC Electronic Ceramics Business

5.3 NCI

5.3.1 Profile

5.3.2 Operation

5.3.3 MLCC Electronic Ceramics Business

5.3.4 Business in China

5.4 Fuji Titanium

5.4.1 Profile

5.4.2 MLCC Electronic Ceramics Business

5.5 KCM

5.5.1 Profile

5.5.2 MLCC Electronic Ceramics Business

5.6 SFC

5.6.1 Profile

5.6.2 Operation

5.6.3 MLCC Electronic Ceramics Business

5.7 TODA KOGYO CORP

5.7.1 Profile

5.7.2 Operation

5.7.3 MLCC Electronic Ceramics Business



6. Key Chinese Manufacturers

6.1 Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co, Ltd

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Main Business

6.1.4 Gross Margin

6.1.5 Key Projects

6.1.6 Production and Marketing

6.1.7 Customers and Suppliers

6.1.8 R&D

6.2 PDC

6.2.1 Profile

6.2.2 Operation

6.2.3 MLCC Electronic Ceramics Business

6.3 Hebei Xinji Chemical Industry Co, Ltd

6.3.1 Profile

6.3.2 MLCC Electronic Ceramics Business

6.4 Xiantao Zhongxing Electronic Materials Co, Ltd.

6.4.1 Profile

6.4.2 Operation

6.4.3 Capacity Expansion

6.5 Kunshan Yuanyang Chemical Co, Ltd

6.5.1 Profile

6.5.2 MLCC Electronic Ceramics Business

6.6 Bricem

6.6.1 Profile

6.6.2 MLCC Electronic Ceramics Business

6.7 Nantong Auxin Technology Electronics Materials Co, Ltd

6.7.1 Profile

6.7.2 MLCC Electronic Ceramics Business

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Tianjin Tongsheng Chemical Plant

6.8.2 Xingtai Steel Non-ferrous Metal Smelting Factory

6.8.3 General Research Institute for Non-Ferrous Metal

