Global and China Natural Rubber Market Report 2019-2025 Featuring 5 Global & 5 Chinese Natural Rubber Companies

In 2018, the global natural rubber industry continued remained at low ebb, as a result of economic fundamentals. Global natural rubber price presented a choppy downtrend and repeatedly hit a record low in recent two years, in spite of an uptick in the middle of 2018, which was not enough to invigorate the sluggish industry. By the end of 2018, the market still hovered at the bottom and showed no signs of recovery. In 2019, global natural rubber prices will go on setting all-time lows until 2020 or 2021 when the price may level off and pick up.



In 2018, natural rubber was still in short supply globally, with a gap of around 120kt left to fill, due to China-US trade war, damage by plant diseases and insect pests and micro-economy factor. In the wake of steady growth in demand and insufficient production, the situation that supply falls short of demand will last for another five years before the gap can be narrowed.



China consumes the most natural rubber in the world or 41% of the global total, but its output occupies less than 6% of the total. Critical shortage leads to heavy dependence on imports. Yet in 2018 its imports stopped rising and declined by 7.1% to 2,600kt on an annualized basis, on account of trade tensions between China and the United States and less demand from terminal markets like car and heavy truck.



The global top six natural rubber producers including Sri Trang Agro-Industry, Vonbundit, Thai Hua Rubber Public, Thai Rubber Latex Corporation (Thailand) Public Co, Ltd. (TRUBB), Southland Rubber and Sinochem International Corporation, sit in the Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand and Singapore, because of climate and so forth. Among them, Sri Trang Agro-Industry is the largest player commanding roughly 12% of the global market.



Chinese natural rubber producers are mostly large plantations and rubber corporations. Typical companies include Sinochem International Corporation, China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co, Ltd, Guangdong Guangken Rubber Group Co, Ltd. and Yunnan State Farms Group Co, Ltd.



The report highlights the following:

Supply & demand, regional distribution, prices, competitive landscape and development trends of the global natural rubber market

Supply & demand, import & export, regional structure, competitive landscape, development trends of Chinese natural rubber market

Tapping area and planting area of natural rubber in China and around the world

Key Topics Covered:



1 Natural Rubber

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.3 Industry Chain



2 Global Natural Rubber Market

2.1 Status Quo

2.2 Supply

2.3 Demand

2.3.1 Consumption

2.3.2 Consumption Structure

2.4 Main Natural Rubber Producing Areas

2.4.1 Thailand

2.4.2 Indonesia

2.4.3 Malaysia

2.4.4 Vietnam

2.5 Price

2.6 Competitive Landscape

2.6.1 by Revenue

2.6.2 by Capacity

2.7 Development Trend



3 Chinese Natural Rubber Market

3.1 Status Quo

3.2 Supply and Demand

3.2.1 Supply and Regional Structure

3.2.2 Demand and Consumption Structure

3.3 Import and Export

3.3.1 Import

3.3.2 Export

3.4 Price

3.5 Competitive Landscape

3.5.1 by Enterprise

3.5.2 Substitute Products

3.6 Development Trend



4 Global and China Natural Rubber-related Industries

4.1 Upstream

4.2 Downstream

4.2.1 Tyre Industry

4.2.2 Others



5 Key Global Players

5.1 Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc.

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Capacity, Output and Sales Volume

5.1.4 Layout of Industry Chain

5.1.5 Development in China

5.1.6 Competitive Edge

5.2 Thai Rubber Latex Corporation (Thailand) Public Co, Ltd. (TRUBB)

5.3 Thai Hua Rubber Public Co, Ltd.

5.4 Von Bundit Co, Ltd.

5.5 Southland Rubber Co, Ltd.



6 Major Chinese Companies

6.1 China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co, Ltd.

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Output and Sales Volume

6.1.4 Competitive Strength

6.1.5 Development Strategy

6.2 Sinochem International Corporation

6.3 Yunnan State Farms Group Co, Ltd.

6.4 Guangdong Guangken Rubber Group Co, Ltd.

6.5 Xishuangbanna New Gaoshen Rubber Incorporate Company



