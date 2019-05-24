Global and China OLED Market to 2025 Featuring Samsung Electronics, LG Display, & BOE

DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China OLED Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

OLED, a new-generation display technology, features simple display structure, green consumables, and flexibility and can be rolled up, which makes it easier to transport and install without considering its size. OLED market has kept ballooning. In 2018, 661 million sheets of OLED panels were shipped globally, an upsurge of 16.4% from a year earlier. As fabrication technology advances and the problem of low yield gets addressed, OLED cost will become low enough. OLED market size will grow further, up to 1,703 million sheets in 2025, at a CAGR of about 14.5% between 2018 and 2025.



OLED has been a standard configuration for high-end products by virtue of colorful, light and thin modules and unique self-luminescent mode. It has become a hotspot in the smartphone market where big-name vendors equipped their flagship products with OLED screens in 2018, for example, Apple iPhone X series, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10. In 2018, smartphones commanded 70% of OLED applied market; wearable devices for around 10%; household appliances like TV for about 6%; others for roughly 14%.



With regard to competitive pattern, global mass-produced OLED display panels are largely produced in South Korea, in which Samsung is the world's largest vendor of small- and medium-sized OLED screens, and LG Display that at first specialized in large-sized OLED has turned its focus on small- and medium-sized products. In China, vendors like BOE, Tianma Micro-electronics, Visionox and Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co, Ltd (CSOT) have raced to beef up construction of the OLED production line, in the hope of possibly overtaking their Taiwanese peers in the era of OLED.



Meanwhile, Brands like Samsung, Huawei, Apple, OPPO, Royole, and Xiaomi have deployed foldable smartphones since the second half of 2018, and some of them have rolled out terminal products. Although such phones are expensive and produced in a small volume, the foldable design is likely to be commonplace in the high-end market after users' urgent needs are met and the industrial supply chain becomes mature. All of which will reshape the OLED industry.



Global and China OLED Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

OLED industry (definition & classification, industry chain, related fields, and technology roadmap)

Global and China OLED markets (size, prospect, etc.)

Global OLED competitive pattern (capacity, technology, market share, etc.)

OLED downstream application markets (handset, TV, wearable device, etc.)

16 OLED vendors (Samsung Electronics, LG Display, BOE, etc.) (operation, main products, production layout, production & sales, development strategy, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of OLED

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Origin

1.1.3 Features

1.2 Classification

1.3 Applications

1.4 Industry Chain



2. OLED Market

2.1 Overview

2.2 Global

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Shipments

2.2.3 Regional Structure

2.3 China

2.3.1 Status Quo

2.3.2 Policies

2.3.3 Demand

2.3.4 Supply



3 Competitive Landscape of Global OLED Market

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Vendors

3.3 Production Capacity

3.4 Production Costs



4 OLED Application Market

4.1 Mobile Phone

4.1.1 Global

4.1.2 China

4.2 TV

4.3 Wearable Device

4.4 Others



5 OLED Upstream Materials Market

5.1 Industry Chain

5.2 PI Slurry

5.3 CPI

5.4 Thin Film Encapsulation



6 OLED Vendors

6.1 Samsung Display

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 OLED Business

6.1.4 Capacity

6.2 LG Display

6.3 Japan Display Inc. (JDI)

6.4 Hon Hai

6.5 AUO

6.6 BOE

6.7 CSOT

6.8 RiTdisplay

6.9 Visionox

6.10 Truly Group

6.11 Sichuan CCO Display Technology

6.12 Sino Wealth Electronic

6.13 O-Film Tech

6.14 Everdisplay Optronics

6.15 Tianma Micro-electronics

6.16 Innolux



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhgcsl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

