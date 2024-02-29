Global and China Passenger Car Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) Industry Report 2023: BEV+Transformer Facilitates the Application of City NOA, Commute NOA Opens a New Way for Implementation of Urban NOA

DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Passenger Car Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) Industry Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Intelligent driving is evolving from L2 to L2+ and L2++, and Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) has become a layout focus in the industry. How is NOA advancing at present? What are hotspots in the market? Who are players? What are their products and solutions? How to implement? These issues are exactly what the publisher explores and studies in China Passenger Car Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) Industry Report, 2023



NOA is evolving from Highway NOA to Urban NOA.



Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) is divided into Highway NOA and Urban NOA by application scenario. At present, Highway NOA has been implemented on a scale, and Urban NOA is developing rapidly.



According to the statistics of the publisher, from January to September 2023, the penetration of Highway NOA in passenger cars in China was 6.7%, up 2.5 percentage points from the prior-year period; the penetration of Urban NOA was 4.8%, up 2.0 percentage points. It is estimated that the full-year penetration of Highway NOA and Urban NOA will be nearly 10% and over 6%, separately.



Urban NOA becomes an arena for OEMs.



In 2023, quite a few OEMs have dabbled in Urban NOA which was booming in Chinese cities.



As per the implementation process, OEMs have initially formed two echelons:

In the first echelon, Tesla, Xpeng, Li Auto, NIO, ARCFOX, Avatr, AITO, etc. plan to implement Urban NOA in 2023.

In the second echelon, IM, BYD, Jiyue, WEY, Leapmotor, ZEEKR, etc., plan to implement Urban NOA in 2024.

There are mainly two kinds of solutions implemented:

In October 2023, Jiyue's first model, Jiyue 01, was launched on market, equipped with ROBO Drive Max based on Baidu Apollo City Driving Max. It uses BEV+Transformer + convolutional occupancy network (OCC) technology, and packs 11 HD cameras (including 7 8MP cameras), 12 ultrasonic radars, 5 radars, and dual Orin-X SoCs (AI compute: 508 TOPS) to enable such functions as Highway NOA, Urban Point-To-Point Autopilot (PPA), and AVP.



Jiyue PPA enables high-level intelligent driving assistance in highway and urban scenarios. In highway scenarios, it completes automatic change lane to overtake, on/off-ramp, obstacle avoidance in/between lanes, and other tasks. In urban scenarios, it can accurately recognize zebra crossings, traffic lights, give way to pedestrians, make unprotected left turns, and avoid non-motorized vehicles.



According to the planning of Jiyue, PPA will be available in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hangzhou in 2023, and more than 200 cities in China in 2024.



Commute NOA opens a new way for implementation of Urban NOA.



At present, Commute NOA has different names in the industry, for example, Xpeng calls it AI Valet Driver, and DJI calls it Memory on Driving, but the main purpose is to speed up the pace of 'getting into the city' without HD maps. "The bottom layer of the AI Valet Driver mode does not rely on maps, and if Urban NOA gains an average score of 85 in the map-free mode, AI Valet Driver can score 90 or even 95", said He Xiaopeng, CEO of Xpeng.



By the end of 2023, OEMs such as Xpeng, Li Auto and IM, and solution providers like DJI, Haomo.AI, Baidu and QCraft have taken the lead in this filed. Among them, Li Auto has been the most aggressive player.



The Commute NOA mode introduced by Li Auto in June 2023 can cover more than 95% of common mobility scenarios. Li Auto began to push the close beta version of Commute NOA to early bird users in 10 cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen in September, and expanded it to 20 cities in October, 50 cities in November and 100 cities nationwide in December.



"BEV+Transformer" facilitates the application of City NOA



In the past two years, the voice of 'more stress on perception and less stress on maps' has become louder and louder. Chinese players mainly use BEV+Transformer technology to optimize and upgrade system perception capabilities for lower dependence on HD maps, thus cutting down costs and promoting the rapid implementation of Urban NOA. Typical companies include Xpeng, Huawei, Li Auto and Haomo.AI.



Xpeng:





According to the planning of Xpeng, XNGP will spread to 50 cities in 2023. In 2024, it will achieve full coverage of road networks (including Class 1-4 roads) in major cities across the country.



Huawei



Huawei: the self-developed advanced intelligent driving system ADS has iterated twice.



Extremely cost-effective solutions drag down NOA installation costs.



In 2023, the intelligent driving industry set off a wave of price reduction. Following this trend, many suppliers, such as DJI, Haomo.AI and Yihang.AI, launched a range of NOA solutions with high cost performance.



DJI:





According to DJI, the hardware cost (RMB5,000~15,000) of the solution takes up about 3% to 5% of the total vehicle price. This view is echoed by Cheng Peng, the CEO of NavInfo. Cheng Peng said that automakers would accept that the total cost of intelligent driving systems shares about 3% of the selling price of vehicles.



Haomo.AI



Haomo.AI unveiled three cost-effective, map-free NOH solutions of the 2nd-generation HPilot in November 2023. In HP570's case, the RMB8,000 Urban NOH doesn't rely on maps, and the computing power of 72/100TOPS supports driving-parking integration.



Yihang.AI



The driving-parking integrated solution NOA, released by Yihang.AI in May 2022, uses two TI TDA4VM processors with computing power of 16TOPS, enabling 16 driving functions and 10 parking functions in scenarios such as highways/urban loops, including automatic overtaking, automatic road network switching, automatic on/off-ramp, automatic merge into/exit from the main road.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Sales and Solutions of NOA-enabled Passenger Car Models in China

1.1 Sales and Penetration of Models Equipped with NOA

1.2 Sensor Solutions of NOA-enabled Models

1.2.1 Overall Sensor Solutions of Models Equipped with Highway NOA, 2021-2023

1.2.2 Sensor Solutions of Models Equipped with Highway NOA, 2023: by Auto Brand/Model

1.2.3 Overall Sensor Solutions of Models Equipped with Urban NOA, 2021-2023

1.2.4 Sensor Solutions of Models Equipped with Urban NOA, 2023: by Auto Brand/Model

1.3 NOA Solutions of Major Suppliers

1.3.1 NOA Solutions of Major Chinese Suppliers

1.3.2 Comparison of Highway NOA Solutions between Major Chinese Suppliers

1.3.3 Comparison of Urban NOA Solutions between Major Chinese Suppliers

1.3.4 NOA Solutions of Major Foreign Suppliers and Their Layout in China



2 Passenger Car NOA Market Trends

2.1 ADAS Moves towards Higher Level

2.1.1 Penetration of ADAS above L2+ Increases Rapidly

2.1.2 Intelligent NOA Has Become an Arena for All Players

2.1.3 OEMs Have Implemented Pilot NOA

2.2 High-level NOA Is Evolving from Highway NOA to Urban NOA

2.2.1 Urban NOA Becomes the Focus of All Players

2.2.2 Three Technology Routes of Urban NOA

2.2.3 Booming Memory Driving (Commute NOA)

2.2.10 NOA Business Models Have Not Yet Been Unified

2.3 NOA Promotes the Technology Upgrade of the Industry Chain

2.3.1 Development Trends of Key Industry Chain Technologies

2.3.2 Cameras Are Upgraded to 8M

2.3.3 Building "Supercomputing Center+Data Closed Loop" Has Become the Key to Technology Upgrade



3 Passenger Car NOA Solutions and Application of OEMs

3.1 Xpeng

3.2 Li Auto

3.3 NIO

3.4 IM Motors

3.5 AITO

3.6 BYD

3.7 GAC

3.8 Geely

3.9 Changan Automobile

3.10 Tesla

4 Passenger Cars NOA Solutions of Domestic Suppliers

4.1 Desay SV

4.2 Jingwei Hirain

4.3 Freetech

4.4 Huawei

4.5 Baidu Apollo

4.6 DJI Automotive

4.7 Haomo.AI

4.8 Momenta

4.9 Yihang.AI

4.10 Hong Jing Drive

4.11 HoloMatic Technology

4.12 SenseTime

4.13 Horizon Robotics

4.14 Neusoft Reach

4.15 MAXIEYE

4.16 iMotion

4.17 Nullmax

4.18 ZongMu Technology

4.19 AutoBrain

4.20 QCraft

4.21 DeepRoute

4.22 Pony.ai

4.23 NavInfo

5 Passenger Car NOA Solutions of Foreign Suppliers

5.1 Bosch

5.2 Continental

5.3 ZF

5.4 Aptiv

5.5 Mobileye

