Global and China Polysilicon Market to 2023 Featuring 27 Key Enterprises

DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Global and China's Polysilicon Industries, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, China's photovoltaic industry grew steadily in scale, slowed down in capacity construction and saw declines in market prices. According to the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, in 2018, the production volume of polysilicon in China exceeded 250,000 tons, increasing by over 3.30% YOY; the production volume of silicon wafers reached 109.20 GW, increasing by 19.10% YOY; the production volume of photovoltaic cells reached 87.20 GW, increasing by 21.10% YOY; the production volume of photovoltaic modules reached 85.70 GW, increasing by 14.30% YOY. Besides, the newly installed photovoltaic capacity in China decreased to 44.26 million kilowatts by 16.60% YOY, of which the newly installed capacity of photovoltaic power stations decreased to 23.30 million kilowatts by 30.70% YOY while the newly installed capacity of distributed photovoltaics increased to 20.96 million kilowatts by 7.80% YOY.

The global polysilicon production capacity concentrates in China. At the end of 2018, China's annual polysilicon production capacity was 388,000 tons while that of other countries totaled 210,000 tons. China is expected to need 430,000 tons of polysilicon and import about 110,000 tons in 2019, which means that domestic demand will be satisfied if domestic production reaches 320,000 tons.

China is the world's largest polysilicon producer. In 2018, Xinjiang, Jiangsu, Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, Henan, and Qinghai contributed 156,000 tons, 70,000 tons, 60,000 tons, 45,000 tons, 20,000 tons and 20,000 tons respectively to China's polysilicon production capacity. In 2019, Xinjiang East Hope New Energy Co., Ltd., Xinte Energy Co., Ltd., Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co., Ltd. and other companies are expected to increase polysilicon production capacity by over 120,000 tons.

According to the researcher, because high-quality polysilicon for monocrystalline silicon production has a high technical barrier, the market is dominated by a few suppliers. For example, 15%-20% N-type monocrystalline silicon (minority carrier lifetime 1000us) produced from China-made polysilicon is substandard while the proportion will be only 0.90% to 0.50% if imported polysilicon is used. Therefore, China relied heavily on high-quality polysilicon imports in the past few years.

At present, the enterprises that can supply monocrystalline silicon in large quantities include domestic companies Leshan Yongxiang Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tongwei Group Co., Ltd.), Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co., Ltd., Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of TBEA Co., Ltd.) and GCL-Poly and foreign companies OCI and Wacker Chemie.

In 2018, the production volume of polysilicon in China was about 259,000 tons, increasing by 7.90% YOY. The growth rate fell sharply as compared to 2017. As the production volume varied greatly among different enterprises, the market concentration ratio stayed at a high level. The top 10 enterprises including GCL Silicon Technology Holdings Inc., Xinte Energy Co., Ltd., China Silicon Corporation Ltd., Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co., Ltd. and Sichuan Yongxiang Co., Ltd. took a market share of 82.50%.

In 2018, as affected by the shrinking demand from China's photovoltaic industry, the import volume of polysilicon dropped for the first time in the past decade. The import volume of polysilicon in China was 151,300 tons, decreasing by 0.40% YOY; the import value was about USD 2.08 billion, decreasing by 12.30% YOY. The major sources of China's polysilicon imports include South Korea, Germany, Taiwan, etc.

Since 2011, China's Ministry of Commerce has initiated anti-dumping investigations against polysilicon from other countries, which inhibited the import of polysilicon and promoted the development of the domestic polysilicon industry to some extent.

In 2018, the average price of high-quality solar-grade polysilicon was 105,900 CNY/ton, decreasing by 21.60% YOY. Overall, the price of polysilicon declined by 50.30% from 153,000 CNY/ton at the year beginning to 76,000 CNY/ton at the year-end.

Topics covered:

Status of the global polysilicon industry

Economic environment and policy environment for China's polysilicon industry

polysilicon industry Development of the photovoltaic industry

Supply of and demand for polysilicon in China

Import and export of polysilicon in China

Competition on China's polysilicon market

polysilicon market Price trend of polysilicon

Major polysilicon manufacturers in the world

Driving forces and market opportunities for the polysilicon industry

Risks and challenges to the polysilicon industry

Trends of the polysilicon industry

Companies Mentioned



Asia Silicon Co, Ltd.

China Silicon Corporation Ltd.

CYMCO Yunxin Silicon Materials Co, Ltd.

GCL Silicon Technology Holdings Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of GCL-Poly)

Guodian Inner Mongolia Jingyang Energy Co, Ltd.

Hankook Silicon Co, Ltd.

Hebei Dongming Silicon Corporation Ltd.

Henan Hengxing Technology Co, Ltd.

Huanghe Hydropower Development Co, Ltd.

Inner Mongolia DunAn Photovoltaic Science and Technology Co, Ltd.

Inner Mongolia Shenzhou Silicon Industry LLC.

Jiangsu Kangbo New Material Technology Co, Ltd.

Jiangxi LDK Solar Hi-Tech Co, Ltd.

Ningxia Dongmeng Energy Co, Ltd.

OCI Company Ltd.

REC Silicon ASA

Shaanxi Non-Ferrous Tian Hong REC Silicon Materials Co, Ltd.

Shaanxi Tianhong Silicon Industrial Corporation

Sichuan ReneSola Silicon Materials Co, Ltd.

Sichuan Yongxiang Co, Ltd.

Tokuyama Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co, Ltd.

Xinjiang East Hope New Energy Co, Ltd.

Xinjiang Hejing Energy Technology Co, Ltd.

Xinte Energy Co, Ltd.

Yichang CSG Polysilicon Co, Ltd.

