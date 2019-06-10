Global and China Semiconductor Equipment Markets, 2019-2025: China Accounted for 16.4% of the Global $61.6 Bn Market in 2018

DUBLIN, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Semiconductor Equipment Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The semiconductor industry with a high technical threshold is advancing speedily. Every generation of products requires unique processes and equipment.

The semiconductor process involves monocrystalline silicon wafer fabrication, IC design, IC manufacturing, IC packaging, and testing. The production of monocrystalline silicon wafers needs monocrystalline furnace; and six types of equipment are indispensable to IC manufacturing, including lithography machine, etching machine, thin film equipment, diffusion/ion implantation equipment, wet process equipment, and process detector. Among semiconductor equipment, wafer foundry equipment accounts for about 80% of procurement, testing equipment 8%, packaging equipment 7%, and silicon wafer plant equipment and others 5%.

Characterizing a rather high concentration, semiconductor equipment manufacturing is a typical capital- and technology-intensive sector with high technical barriers and in want of huge capital and manpower. In 2018, the world's top ten semiconductor equipment vendors commanded a combined 71.4% market share, and the top five giants enjoyed 61.4% market shares together. Of the top ten, ASML comes from the Netherlands and the rest are based in the United States and Japan.

The localization rate of semiconductor equipment in Mainland China is merely 11.5%, and the China-made semiconductor equipment makes up roughly 2% of the global market. In 2018, the global sales of semiconductor equipment achieved $61.6 billion including $10.1 billion or 16.4% from Chinese Mainland which is the third largest market after Taiwan and South Korea. Yet, there is still a huge technical gap between the semiconductor equipment made in China and foreign peers. In a word, Chinese equipment with low brand awareness is less competitive and take small market shares.

Global and China Semiconductor Equipment Industry Report, 2019-2025 covers the following:

Global semiconductor industry (the market size of wafer, memory, IC and other industries, production and marketing, competitive landscape, etc.)

Semiconductor equipment industry (development history, market size, competitive landscape, etc.)

Semiconductor equipment market segments (lithography equipment, etching equipment, packaging, and testing equipment, thin film growth equipment, cleaning equipment, etc.)

Semiconductor downstream industries including mobile phone, computer and so forth (market size, competitive landscape, development trends, etc.)

15 Chinese and foreign vendors like AMAT, ASML, and TEL (profile, financials, R&D, production bases, technical characteristics, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Semiconductor Industry

1.1 Overview

1.2 DRAM Memory Industry

1.2.1 Status Quo

1.2.2 Market Share of DRAM Memory Vendors

1.2.3 Market Share of Mobile DRAM Memory Vendors

1.3 NAND Flash Memory

1.4 IC Fabrication and Wafer Foundry

1.5 Chinese IC Market

1.6 Semiconductor Industry in Mainland China



2. Semiconductor Equipment Industry

2.1 Semiconductor Equipment Market

2.2 Ranking of Semiconductor Equipment Vendors



3 Semiconductor Equipment Market Segments

3.1 Etching Equipment Industry

3.2 Thin Film Deposition Equipment Industry

3.3 Lithography Equipment Industry

3.4 Packaging and Testing

3.5 Cleaning Equipment

3.6 EUV or Multiple Patterning for the Next Generation

3.7 Semiconductor Process Control Equipment



4. Semiconductor Downstream Market

4.1 Mobile Phone Market

4.1.1 Global Mobile Phone Market Size

4.1.2 Smart Phone Market and Industry

4.1.3 Overview of Chinese Mobile Phone Market

4.2 PC Market

4.2.1 Desktop PC Market

4.2.2 Laptop Market

4.2.3 Tablet PC Market



5. Major Semiconductor Equipment Vendors

5.1 Applied Materials

5.2 ASML

5.3 Tokyo Electron

5.4 KLA-Tencor

5.5 Lam Research

5.6 DAINIPPON SCREEN

5.7 Nikon Precision

5.8 Advantest

5.9 Hitachi High-Technologies

5.10 ASM International N.V.

5.11 Teradyne

5.12 ASM Pacific

5.13 Kulicke & Soffa

5.14 Aixtron

5.15 VEECO

