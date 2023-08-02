Global and China Solid State Battery Industry Report 2023 Featuring 17 Chinese Manufacturers and 7 International Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Solid State Battery Industry Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With increasing energy density of batteries, semi-solid state battery prototypes begin to be used in vehicles.

Semi-solid state batteries offer a promising transitional route in the realm of energy storage, particularly in improving safety performance. By significantly reducing the electrolyte content to about 10% or below (compared to the conventional lithium batteries with approximately 20% electrolyte mass), the risk of thermal runaway caused by external heating and shock, as well as internal short circuits, is minimized.

These batteries commonly utilize a soft package + laminated packaging process. Furthermore, semi-solid state batteries can be adapted to different systems, such as the 811 system or more radical chemical systems like group 9, leading to improvements in both energy density and comprehensive cost, making them a compelling option for the future of energy storage solutions.

On January 22, 2022, E70, the demonstration operating car carrying the Dongfeng-Ganfeng high specific energy solid-state battery jointly developed by Dongfeng Motor and Ganfeng Lithium, made its world debut in Xinyu City, Jiangxi Province. Since then, the trial use of solid-state battery prototypes in vehicles has been kicked off.



At present, companies that can mass-produce semi-solid state batteries include Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology, QingTao (KunShan) Energy Development, Talent New Energy, ProLogium Technology, Ganfeng Lithium, Gotion Hi-Tech, and EVE Energy.



Among them, WeLion New Energy's first semi-solid state battery was rolled off the production line in November 2022, with energy density of 360Wh/kg; Talent New Energy put into production China's first semi-solid state battery production line in October 2022, a facility expected to come into full operation in July 2023, with planned annual capacity up to 10GWh during 2023-2024 and 26GWh during 2024-2026; in April 2023, QingTao (KunShan) Energy Development's first production line with designed capacity of 1GWh became operational, with the first batch of semi-solid state batteries rolled off the line in the Pidu Factory.



Solid state battery research: semi-solid state battery has come out, is all-solid state battery still far away?

The new energy vehicle market has witnessed a significant boom in recent years, with a sustained growth in the penetration of new energy vehicles.

China, in particular, has experienced impressive numbers, reporting a 42.8% increase in both production and sales of new energy vehicles from January to April 2023, with a market share of 27%. This surge in sales has led to a soaring demand for power batteries, and it is projected that global electric vehicle battery usage will reach approximately 749GWh in 2023.

As the need for power batteries intensifies, suppliers are ramping up the production of solid-state batteries with higher energy density, driven by favorable policies and market demand in the era where TWh installation of power batteries in vehicles is becoming a reality.

In China, the 'New Energy Vehicle Industry Development Plan (2021-2035)' issued by the General Office of the State Council on November 2, 2020 specifies that the R&D and industrialization of solid-state power battery technologies should be accelerated, and the R&D of solid-state batteries is raised to the national level for the first time.

China's power battery industrialization goal is that in 2025, the energy density of liquid battery cells will reach 350Wh/kg; in 2030, the energy density of solid-liquid hybrid battery cells will be 400Wh/kg; in 2035, the energy density of quasi/all-solid-state battery cells will reach 500Wh/kg.



Meanwhile, Japan, South Korea, Europe and the US have also introduced incentive policies to develop solid-state batteries. For example, the US released the National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries 2021-2030 in 2021; Europe issued the Battery 2030+ and the Battery Innovation Roadmap 2030; most Japanese and Korean companies team up to develop, and automakers, scientific research institutions, and battery and materials companies divide labor clearly and are keen on cooperative development of solid-state battery technology.



Finally, relevant manufacturers also need to continuously optimize their production line equipment and production processes to improve the yield of battery cell packaging and increase sales. This is also one of the key factors to realize the virtuous circle of the solid-state battery industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Solid State Battery Industry

1.1 What is Solid State Battery

1.2 Advantages/Disadvantages of Solid State Battery

1.3 Comparison between Solid State Battery Development Routes

1.4 What Is Solid State Electrolyte

1.5 Solid State Electrolyte: Three Routes

1.6 Performance Comparison between Cathode and Anode Materials

1.7 Cost Composition of Semi-solid State Battery

1.8 Verification of Safety Performance of Semi-solid State Battery on Vehicle

1.9 Automakers' Planning for Solid State Battery Verification on Vehicle

1.10 Solid State Battery Industry Chain



2 Status Quo of Solid State Battery Industry

2.1 Solid State Battery Policies - Overseas

2.2 Solid State Battery Policies - China

2.3 Status Quo

2.3.1 Progress of Some European and American Solid State Battery Companies

2.3.2 Progress of Some Japanese and Korean Solid State Battery Companies

2.3.3 Progress of Some Chinese Solid State Battery Companies

2.3.4 R&D and Planning of Some Semi-solid/Solid State Battery Companies

2.3.5 Statistics on Production Capacity of Some Solid State Battery Companies

2.4 Background Factors for the Growth of Solid State Batteries

2.4.1 Investment and Financing of Some Companies in Solid State Battery Industry

2.4.2 TOP10 Global Companies by Solid State Battery Patents

2.4.3 Increasing Delivery of New Energy Vehicles

2.4.4 Growth in Global Automotive Power Battery Installations, 2023Q1

2.4.5 China's Automotive Power Battery Production and Installations, Jan.-Apr. 2023

2.4.6 Cursing Range Anxieties - Comparison of New Energy Vehicle Winter Test Cursing Range Data

2.4.7 Cursing Range Anxieties - Cursing Range Test of Some BEV Models

2.5 Sore Points in Commercialization of Solid State Batteries



3 Chinese Solid State Battery Manufacturers: Comparison: List of Energy Density of Chinese (Semi-) Solid State Battery Manufacturers

3.1 WeLion New Energy

3.2 Talent New Energy

3.3 ProLogium Technology

3.4 QingTao Energy

3.5 Ganfeng Lithium

3.6 Gotion Hi-Tech

3.7 GTC-Power

3.8 Enpower Greentech

3.9 Tianjin EV Energies

3.10 EVE Energy

3.11 Farasis Energy

3.12 SVOLT Energy Technology

3.13 Tianneng Battery Group

3.14 Sunwoda EVB

3.15 CALB

3.16 CATL

3.17 Montavista Energy



4 Foreign Solid State Battery Manufacturers

4.1 Solid Power

4.2 QuantumScape

4.3 Factorial Energy

4.4 SES

4.5 Samsung SDI

4.6 LG Energy Solution

4.7 SKI



5 Solid State Battery Layout of Automakers: Comparison: Solid State Battery Installation Timeline of New Energy Vehicle Companies

5.1 All-solid-state Battery of Hongqi

5.2 Solid State Battery of SAIC

5.3 Solid State Battery of Dongfeng

5.4 Solid State Battery of BYD

5.5 Semi-solid State Battery of Voyah

5.6 Semi-solid State Battery of NIO

5.7 Semi-solid State Battery of Changan Deepal

5.8 Solid State Battery of Xiaomi

5.9 All-solid-state Battery of Toyota

5.10 All-solid-state Battery of Nissan

5.11 All-solid-state Battery of Honda

5.12 Solid State Battery of GM

5.13 Solid State Battery of Ford

5.14 Solid State Battery of Mercedes-Benz

5.15 All-solid-state Battery of BMW



6 Solid State Battery Materials Manufacturers

6.1 Cathode Materials: Na&Li Technology

6.2 Cathode Materials: Beijing Easpring Material Technology

6.3 Cathode Materials: Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology

6.4 Electrolyte: Yunnan Energy New Material

6.5 Electrolyte: LionGo New Energy

6.6 Electrolyte: Shanghai Emperor of Cleaning Hi-Tech

6.7 Electrolyte: Liaoning Oxiranchem

6.8 Electrolyte: Jiangsu Ruitai New Energy Materials

6.9 Anode Materials: Tianmulake Excellent Anode Materials

6.10 Anode Materials: BTR New Material Group

6.11 Anode Materials: Shenzhen XFH Technology

6.12 Anode Materials: Lanxi Zhide Advanced Materials

6.13 Anode Materials: Tianqi Lithium

6.13.1 Progress in Solid State Battery Materials

6.14 Solid State Battery Materials: Jinlongyu Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipzbi7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets