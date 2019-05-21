Global and China Supercapacitor Industry Report, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Finding a higher penetration in transportation and consumer electronics, the global market size of supercapacitors has mushroomed, especially Asia-Pacific Region sees the highest growth rate. The global supercapacitor market valued USD1.01 billion in 2018, and it is expected to garner USD4.09 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 22.1%. In the upcoming five years, supercapacitors will be largely utilized in transportation and consumer electronics. From a geographical perspective, Asia-Pacific consumed the most supercapacitors worldwide in 2018, and the consumption herein will increase at the highest rate in the next few years.







Supercapacitors were initially used by the US military in the field of electronic equipment due to instantaneous high power, fast charging and discharging. Later, it finds wider application in transportation, industrial equipment, electric power, and new energy. 38% of the supercapacitor market size is forecast to be triggered by transportation, about 30% by the industrial sector, and 21% by the new energy sector.



As far as competition is concerned, many countries in the world are aggressively developing supercapacitors. The main players include: MAXWELL (Tesla planned to pay a 55% premium to acquire Maxwell in February 2019) and Ioxus based in the United States, Japan-based ELNA and Panasonic, South Korea-based LS Mtron and Vina Technology. At present, foreign companies take a leading position and sweep most of the global market. Japan, the United States and Europe have prioritized supercapacitors as a national key research and development project. The United States' USMSC program, Japan's NewSunshine program and Europe's PNGU program involves the development of supercapacitors.



Chinese supercapacitor enterprises consist mainly of Jinzhou Kaimei Power, Beijing Supreme Power Systems, Shenzhen TIG Technology, Shanghai Aowei, Nantong Jianghai Capacitor, etc. Jinzhou Kaimei Power, the largest professional supercapacitor manufacturer in China, mainly produces button-type and coiled supercapacitors, some of which are exported to Europe, America, Japan and South Korea. Beijing Supreme Power Systems, founded in Nanocarbon Material R&D Laboratory of Tsinghua University in 2002, can produce large coiled supercapacitors. The company has broken through the core activated carbon technology and electrode technology, integrated the upstream and downstream of the supercapacitor industry chain, and established production bases in Beijing and Changzhou for electrode materials, electrodes, components and energy storage systems; Shanghai Aowei's supercapacitors are mainly for automotive use. Nantong Jianghai Capacitor has delved in the aluminum electrolytic capacitor industry for decades, strategically developed film capacitors and supercapacitors in recent years, and the technical performance of its lithium ion supercapacitors has reached the international advanced level.



Global and China Supercapacitor Industry Report, 2019-2025 by ResearchInChina focuses on the following:

Overview of supercapacitor industry, including definition, classification, industry chain and related technology roadmap;

Global supercapacitor industry (market size, competitive landscape, development prospect, etc.);

China's supercapacitor industry (market size, competitive landscape, development prospect, etc.);

The market of supercapacitor upstream raw materials;

Major capacitor application markets, including industry, transportation, and new energy;

Operating performance, main products, production layout, output, sales volume, development strategy, etc. of 18 supercapacitor vendors such as Maxwell, Ioxus, Panasonic, ELNA.



