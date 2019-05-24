Global and China Supercapacitor Market 2019-2025 - Market Size, Competitive Landscape, & Development Prospects

DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Supercapacitor Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Finding a higher penetration in transportation and consumer electronics, the global market size of supercapacitors has mushroomed, especially Asia-Pacific Region sees the highest growth rate. In the upcoming five years, supercapacitors will be largely utilized in transportation and consumer electronics. From a geographical perspective, Asia-Pacific consumed the most supercapacitors worldwide in 2018, and the consumption herein will increase at the highest rate in the next few years.



Supercapacitors were initially used by the US military in the field of electronic equipment due to instantaneous high power, fast charging and discharging. Later, it finds a wider application in transportation, industrial equipment, electric power, and new energy. 38% of the supercapacitor market size is forecast to be triggered by transportation, about 30% by the industrial sector, and 21% by the new energy sector.



As far as competition is concerned, many countries in the world are aggressively developing supercapacitors. The main players include MAXWELL (Tesla planned to pay a 55% premium to acquire Maxwell in February 2019) and Ioxus based in the United States, Japan-based ELNA and Panasonic, South Korea-based LS Mtron and Vina Technology. At present, foreign companies take a leading position and sweep most of the global market. Japan, the United States, and Europe have prioritized supercapacitors as a national key research and development project. The United States' USMSC program, Japan's NewSunshine program, and Europe's PNGU program involve the development of supercapacitors.



Chinese supercapacitor enterprises consist mainly of Jinzhou Kaimei Power, Beijing Supreme Power Systems, Shenzhen TIG Technology, Shanghai Aowei, Nantong Jianghai Capacitor, etc. Jinzhou Kaimei Power, the largest professional supercapacitor manufacturer in China, mainly produces button-type and coiled supercapacitors, some of which are exported to Europe, America, Japan, and South Korea. Beijing Supreme Power Systems, founded in Nanocarbon Material R&D Laboratory of Tsinghua University in 2002, can produce large coiled supercapacitors.



The company has broken through the core activated carbon technology and electrode technology, integrated the upstream and downstream of the supercapacitor industry chain, and established production bases in Beijing and Changzhou for electrode materials, electrodes, components, and energy storage systems; Shanghai Aowei's supercapacitors are mainly for automotive use. Nantong Jianghai Capacitor has delved in the aluminum electrolytic capacitor industry for decades, strategically developed film capacitors and supercapacitors in recent years, and the technical performance of its lithium-ion supercapacitors has reached the international advanced level.



Global and China Supercapacitor Industry Report, 2019-2025 focuses on the following:

Overview of supercapacitor industry, including definition, classification, industry chain, and related technology roadmap;

Global supercapacitor industry (market size, competitive landscape, development prospect, etc.)

China's supercapacitor industry (market size, competitive landscape, development prospect, etc.)

supercapacitor industry (market size, competitive landscape, development prospect, etc.) The market of supercapacitor upstream raw materials

Major capacitor application markets, including industry, transportation, and new energy

Operating performance, main products, production layout, output, sales volume, development strategy, etc. of 18 supercapacitor vendors such as Maxwell, Ioxus, Panasonic, ELNA.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Supercapacitor

1.1 Definition and Property

1.2 Classification

1.3 Application



2 Global Supercapacitor Market

2.1 Development History

2.2 Market Size

2.3 Competitive Landscape

2.4 Development Prospects

2.4.1 Improve Performance and Reduce Costs

2.4.2 Stable Price; High Capacity and High Power Become Main Orientation



3 Chinese Supercapacitor Market

3.1 Development History

3.2 Industrial Policy

3.3 Market Size

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.5 Development Trends



4 Upstream Raw Materials Market

4.1 Electrode Material

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Development Trend

4.2 Electrolyte



5 Downstream Application Market

5.1 Industrial

5.2 Transportation

5.2.1 New Energy Vehicle

5.3 Renewable Energy



6 Major Global Supercapacitor Companies

6.1 Maxwell

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Production Bases

6.1.3 Products, Technologies, and Solutions

6.1.4 Supercapacitor Business

6.1.5 Dynamics

6.1.6 Layout in China

6.1.7 Operation Data

6.2 Ioxus

6.3 Nesscap

6.4 Panasonic

6.5 ELNA



7 Major Chinese Supercapacitor Companies

7.1 Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co. Ltd.

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Industrial Layout

7.1.3 Development History

7.1.4 Products, Technologies, and Solutions

7.1.5 Customers

7.1.6 Output and Sales of Products

7.1.7 Core Competence

7.1.8 Operation Data

7.2 TIG Technology Co. Ltd.

7.3 Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited

7.4 Shanghai Aowei Technology Development Co. Ltd.

7.5 Harbin Jurong New Power Co. Ltd.

7.6 Supreme Power Solutions Co. Ltd.

7.7 Bainacap Supercapacitors Co. Ltd.

7.8 Beijing HCC Energy Tech. Co. Ltd.

7.9 Jinzhou Kaimei Power Co. Ltd.

7.10 CAMA Jiahua (Luoyang) New Energy Co. Ltd.

7.11 Other Players

7.11.1 Jiangsu Shuangdeng Group Co. Ltd.

7.11.2 Anhui Tongfeng Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.11.3 Shenzhen Haoningda Meters Co. Ltd.

