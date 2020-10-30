Global and China Tire Mold Industry Report, 2020-2026 Featuring 4 Global Companies & 12 Chinese Companies

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Tire Mold Industry Report, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A total of 1,754 million semi-steel and all-steel radial tires were shipped worldwide in 2019, down 2.8% from a year ago. After two years of slowdown, the global tire industry will remain bearish amid the devastating COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and will make slow headway, which undoubtedly have implications for tire mold industry.



The world's demand for tire mold reached 120,800 sets and edged up 0.33% year on year in 2019, and the figure is projected to register 131,100 sets in 2026 alongside the tire mold market expanding at a CAGR of 1.2% between 2019 and 2026.



Radial tires are used for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Semi-steel radial tires mainly find application in passenger cars and light-duty commercial vehicle, while all-steel ones get used in large commercial vehicle like bus and truck and are produced with different molds. In 2019, all-steel tire mold commanded 12.7% of the global market size, and semi-steel tire mold 87.3%.



Tire mold market is ruled by Asian competitors including Himile Mechanical Science & Technology (32.75%), S.Korean Saehwa (7.28%) and Shandong Wantong Mould (6.25%). Among them, Himile Mechanical Science & Technology is committed to producing and selling radial tire segmented mold, with products covering passenger car tire (PCR) mold, truck & bus tire (TBR) mold, off-the-road tire (OTR) mold, giant OTR mold, and with professional tire makers as key clients.



Himile has established branches and factories in the United States, Thailand, Europe and India; 80% of Saehwa's products are exported, with production facilities in China encompassing Tianjin Shinhan, Tianjin Saehan, and Nanjing Saehan; Shandong Wantong produces such products as all-steel and semi-steel radial tire segmented molds applicable to the production of tires for trucks, buses and sedans, possessing annual capacity of over 3,000 sets.



Global and China Tire Mold Industry Report, 2020-2026 highlights the following:

Global tire mold industry (status quo, competition and tendencies);

China's tire mold industry (policy climate, development course, major producers' capacities and profits, industry sales, and competitive pattern);

tire mold industry (policy climate, development course, major producers' capacities and profits, industry sales, and competitive pattern); Tire mold demand in China (domestic sales, exports, tire mold upgrading & replacement);

(domestic sales, exports, tire mold upgrading & replacement); 4 global companies (tire mold business, profitability, development in China );

); 12 Chinese companies (tire mold business, operation, gross margin, revenue structure, key projects, development strategies, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Tire Mold

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.3 Industry Chain

1.4 Production Process

1.5 Features



2. Global Tire Mold Industry

2.1 Status Quo

2.2 Market Situation

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Market Structure

2.3 Competition Pattern

2.4 Development Trend



3. China Tire Mold Industry

3.1 Development History

3.2 Industry Policy

3.3 Status Quo

3.3.1 Sales

3.3.2 Output

3.3.3 Demand

3.4 Corporate Competition

3.5 Development Trend



4. Development of Tire Industry

4.1 Global

4.1.1 Market Size

4.1.2 Key Manufacturers

4.1.3 USA

4.1.4 Europe

4.2 China

4.2.1 Industrial Size and Characteristics

4.2.2 Output and Structure

4.2.3 Export

4.2.4 Trade Friction and "Going Global"Strategy

4.2.5 Competitive Landscape



5. Development of Automobile Industry

5.1 Global

5.2 China



6. Key Global Companies

6.1 SAEHWA IMC

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Business Distribution

6.1.3 Operation

6.1.4 Development History

6.1.5 Tire Mold Products

6.1.6 Development in China

6.1.7 Development Planning

6.2 HERBERT Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

6.2.1 Profile

6.2.2 Tire Mold Products

6.3 Quality Mold, Inc.

6.4 A-Z Formen- und Maschinenbau GmbH



7. Key Chinese Enterprises

7.1 Himile Mechanical Science & Technology (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Development History

7.1.3 Operation

7.1.4 Tire Mold Business

7.1.5 R&D and Projects

7.1.6 Competitive Edge

7.2 Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc.

7.2.1 Profile

7.2.2 Operation

7.2.3 Major Customers

7.2.4 R & D Investment and Main Projects

7.2.5 Tire Mold Business

7.3 Shandong Wantong Mould Co., Ltd.

7.3.1 Profile

7.3.2 Operation

7.4 Tianyang Mold Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Profile

7.4.2 Operation

7.5 Anhui Wide Way Mould Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Profile

7.5.2 Operation

7.6 Others

7.6.1 DongyingJintai Rubber Machinery Co., Ltd

7.6.2 Qingdao Yuantong Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.6.3 Shandong Hongji Mechanical Technology Co., Ltd.

7.6.4 Rongcheng Hongchang Mold Co., Ltd.

7.6.5 Anhui Varon Mould Co., Ltd.

7.6.6 Zhejiang Laifu Mould Co., Ltd.

7.6.7 MESNAC Precise Processing Industry Co., Ltd.

7.6.8 Shandong Hengyi Mould Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jv1i7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

