Global and China Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Industry Report, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), as one of the three major safety systems for a vehicle, can provide early warning before the tires show signs of danger so as to avoid major traffic accidents. Countries have introduced mandatory standards for TPMS, and the global TPMS installation rate will be more than 65% by 2019.



As mandatory European laws and regulations are implemented, Europe has surpassed the United States to be the region with the largest demand for TPMS worldwide, while China becomes the third largest TPMS market after Europe and the United States in virtue of its enormous automobile market.



At present, the demand for TPMS is growing rapidly, largely from the OEM market. In 2018, the demand for passenger car TPMS (OE) in China exceeded 14 million sets. With the implementation of Passenger Car TPMS Performance Requirements and Test Methods in China, the TPMS installation rate of Chinese passenger cars will be 100% in 2020, the demand for passenger car TPMS is expected to surpass 22.5 million sets in 2020 and go beyond 25 million sets in 2025.



The global TPMS market is an oligopoly (global CR3: over 80%), where major players include Schrader, Continental, Pacific, Huf, TRW, Shanghai Baolong Automotive, etc., among which Schrader, an undisputed bellwether, commands about a half of the global market.



Chinese TPMS market is dominated by Shanghai Baolong Automotive, Schrader and Continental, together seizing a combined 65% share in 2018, of which around 30% was held by the first-ranked Shanghai Baolong Automotive.



Although there are more than 100 local TPMS enterprises in China, only a dozen ones including Topsystm, Sate Auto Electronic, Shanghai Baolong Automotive and Hamaton Automotive Technology are capable of bulk supply. Except Shanghai Baolong Automotive, other companies focus on the TPMS for the aftermarket (AM) or a few OEMs, with a low market share.



Chip, a key integral of TPMS, has been monopolized by European and American vendors Infineon, NXP and GE. In 2018, China made independent production a success, breaking foreign monopoly, which will slash production cost of TPMS and enhance competitiveness of Chinese vendors.



The report highlights the followings:

Global TPMS industry (development environment, status quo, market size and structure, competitive landscape, development in major countries/regions);

TPMS industry in China (development environment, status quo of technology/development, market demand, market penetration, market structure, competitive landscape, summary);

8 foreign, 25 Chinese mainland, 6 Taiwanese TPMS companies and 7 TPMS sensor chip vendors.



