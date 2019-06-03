Global and China Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Industry Report, 2019-2025 Featuring 8 Foreign, 25 Chinese Mainlands, 6 Taiwanese TPMS Companies, and 7 TPMS Sensor Chip Vendors

DUBLIN, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), as one of the three major safety systems for a vehicle, can provide early warning before the tires show signs of danger so as to avoid major traffic accidents.

As mandatory European laws and regulations are implemented, Europe has surpassed the United States to be the region with the largest demand for TPMS worldwide, while China becomes the third-largest TPMS market after Europe and the United States in virtue of its enormous automobile market.

At present, the demand for TPMS is growing rapidly, largely from the OEM market. In 2018, the demand for passenger car TPMS (OE) in China exceeded 14 million sets. With the implementation of Passenger Car TPMS Performance Requirements and Test Methods in China, the TPMS installation rate of Chinese passenger cars will be 100% in 2020, the demand for passenger car TPMS is expected to surpass 22.5 million sets in 2020 and go beyond 25 million sets in 2025.

The global TPMS market is an oligopoly (global CR3: over 80%), where major players include Schrader, Continental, Pacific, Huf, TRW, Shanghai Baolong Automotive, etc., among which Schrader, an undisputed bellwether, commands about a half of the global market.

Chinese TPMS market is dominated by Shanghai Baolong Automotive, Schrader and Continental, together seizing a combined 65% share in 2018, of which around 30% was held by the first-ranked Shanghai Baolong Automotive.

Although there are more than 100 local TPMS enterprises in China, only a dozen ones including Topsystm, Sate Auto Electronic, Shanghai Baolong Automotive, and Hamaton Automotive Technology are capable of bulk supply. Except for Shanghai Baolong Automotive, other companies focus on the TPMS for the aftermarket (AM) or a few OEMs, with a low market share.

Chip, a key integral of TPMS, has been monopolized by European and American vendors Infineon, NXP and GE. In 2018, China made independent production a success, breaking the foreign monopoly, which will slash production cost of TPMS and enhance the competitiveness of Chinese vendors.

The report highlights the followings:

Global TPMS industry (development environment, status quo, market size and structure, competitive landscape, development in major countries/regions);

TPMS industry in China (development environment, status quo of technology/development, market demand, market penetration, market structure, competitive landscape, summary);

(development environment, status quo of technology/development, market demand, market penetration, market structure, competitive landscape, summary); 8 foreign, 25 Chinese mainlands, 6 Taiwanese TPMS companies, and 7 TPMS sensor chip vendors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 TPMS

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.3 Function

1.4 System Composition

1.5 Production Process



2 Global TPMS Industry

2.1 Development Environment

2.2 Industry Status

2.3 Market Size

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Competitive Landscape

2.6 Main Regions

2.6.1 USA

2.6.2 Europe

2.6.3 South Korea

2.6.4 Taiwan



3 China TPMS Industry

3.1 Development Environment

3.2 Technological Development

3.2.1 One-Way TPMS

3.2.2 Two-Way TPMS

3.2.3 BMBS Technology

3.2.4 Next-Generation TPMS

3.3 Industry Status

3.4 Market Demand

3.5 Market Penetration

3.6 Market Structure

3.7 Competitive Landscape

3.8 Summary



4 Foreign Companies

4.1 Schrader

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 TPMS Business

4.1.3 Business in China

4.2 Continental

4.3 ZF TRW (former TRW Automotive)

4.4 Huf Group

4.5 PressurePro

4.6 Omron

4.7 Pacific Industrial

4.8 Denso



5 Mainland Chinese Companies

5.1 Kysonix Inc.

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 TPMS Business

5.2 Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation

5.3 Hamaton Automotive Technology Co., Ltd.

5.4 Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics Co., Ltd.

5.6 Shanghai Topsystm Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

5.7 Shenzhen Autotech Co., Ltd.

5.8 Sate Auto Electronic Co., Ltd.

5.9 DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd.

5.10 Nanjing Top Sun Technology Co., Ltd.

5.11 Beijing Sincode Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

5.12 Shenzhen Autel Technology Co., Ltd.

5.13 Cixi Fu'erda Industrial Co., Ltd.

5.14 China Auto Electronics Group Limited (THB Group)

5.15 Huizhou Foryou General Electronics Co., Ltd.

5.16 Yangzhou Kooan Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

5.17 VICTON Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

5.18 Jiangsu Yunyi Electric Co., Ltd.

5.19 Shanghai Aero-Care Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

5.20 Shenzhen Shenyongtong Industrial Co., Ltd.

5.21 Others

5.21.1 Anhui Zhonghong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

5.21.2 Dongguan Saftire Automotive Safety Technology Co., Ltd.

5.21.3 LeTu Electronics Co., Ltd.

5.21.4 Guangdong LFF Technology Co., Ltd.

5.21.5 Shenzhen Careud Security Equipment Co., Ltd



6 Taiwanese Companies

6.1 Orange Electronic

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Revenue Structure

6.1.4 TPMS Business

6.1.5 Development Strategy

6.2 CUB ELECPARTS INC.

6.3 TungThih Electronic

6.4 Mobiletron Electronics

6.5 Luhai Holding Corp.

6.6 E-Lead Electronic



7 Sensor Chip Suppliers

7.1 Market Overview

7.1.1 MEMS Market

7.1.2 TPMS Sensor Market

7.2 GE

7.3 Infineon

7.4 NXP

7.5 Guangdong Hiway Integrated Circuit Technology Co., Ltd.

7.6 SENASIC (SENASIC)

7.7 NavInfo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ctc46

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

