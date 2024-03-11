Global and China Two-wheeler Intelligence and Industry Chain Research Report 2023: Automakers have Begun to Deploy Two-Wheelers in Hope of Expanding New Business Amid the Automotive Market Saturation

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Two-wheeler Intelligence and Industry Chain Research Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, two-wheelers have headed in the direction of intelligent connection and intelligent driving, which has been accompanied by consumption upgrade, and mature applications of big data, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things, 5G and other technologies.

In the early stage of intelligence, it is necessary to transfer technology from smart products and intelligent vehicles to MCUs, chips, big intelligent screens, automotive electronics, software and operating systems. Based on the successful experience in vehicle intelligence, some automakers therefore have begun to deploy two-wheelers in hope of expanding new business amid the automotive market saturation.



Electric two-wheeler intelligence



Electric two-wheelers use IoT technology for remote unlocking and mobile APP interconnection, AI big data computing for higher battery safety and precise range, and GPS/Beidou positioning technology for anti-theft, which has been a standard configuration in high-end brands of top manufacturers. Internet brand electric vehicle manufacturers such as Niu Technologies and Segway-Ninebo have even started installing cameras, ultrasonic sensors and other sensors to enable riding assistance functions such as ACC and collision warning to gain differentiated competitive edges.



Motorcycle intelligence



Motorcycles are becoming 'intelligent', and telematics, adaptive cruise control (ACC), forward collision warning (FCW), blind spot detection (BSD) and other functions are finding their way into the motorcycle industry.



For example, in September 2023 Qianjiang Motorcycle released QJ PILOT, an AI-driven riding assistance system which combines intelligent hardware and software. It has such functions as monitoring, warning, and safety protection, and also enables language communication between people and vehicles through voice interaction to complete audio navigation, vehicle control and other tasks.



Automotive Tier 1 suppliers have dabbled in the two-wheeler industry.



Bosch has started developing ABS for motorcycles since 1984. Up to now, its products have covered motorcycles and electric two-wheelers. Bosch's two-wheeler products include:

Sensors (radar, IMU, wheel speed sensor, etc.)

Motorcycle stability control (MSC)

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Advanced rider assist system (ARAS)

Integrated interconnection (cluster is connected with helmet, mobile phone, etc.)

B2V (information interaction between motorcycle and automobile)

mySPIN APP

Electric vehicle products (hub motor and drive control unit)

In addition to Bosch, Huawei, Qualcomm, Cerence and ABUP among others that are successful in vehicle intelligence also have set foot in the two-wheeler industry in recent years.



Huawei: In 2021, SUNRA became a partner of Huawei HarmonyOS, and officially launched the industry's first electric vehicle connected with HarmonyOS. In 2022, Huawei continued to use HarmonyOS as a stepping stone to expand its main business to the field of electric bicycles. In 2023, TAILG and Aima launched products equipped with HarmonyOS.



Qualcomm: In May 2023, Qualcomm released a digital chassis supporting two-wheelers, providing connected services for two-wheelers. In September 2023, Qualcomm expanded its Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio with the introduction of two new platforms, QWM2290 and QWS2290, using the latest technologies of Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, Snapdragon Automotive Connected Platform, and Snapdragon Cloud Connected Digital Services to provide technical support for motorcycles, electric vehicles and other fields. Currently, two-wheeler manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, module vendors, etc. have adopted these two platforms to build related models. In November 2023, Valeo and Qualcomm cooperated on innovation for the 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler segments in India. These collaborative efforts are an extension of the two companies' long-term working relationship to deliver advanced computing units for telematics and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for software-defined vehicles (SDVs).



Cerence: Cerence concentrates on building AI intelligent voice interactive assistants for the automotive industry. In July 2021, it cooperated with Visteon to dabble in the two-wheeler field. From 2022 to 2023, it provided voice interactive products for motorcycle brands such as Qianjiang, CFMOTO and LONCIN.



At present, the intelligent driving of two-wheelers features warning, and will have control functions (motorcycle self-balancing, lane keeping assist, emergency avoidance, etc.), so high-performance chips, cameras, radar and other hardware will be installed. Moreover, in the future, ever more two-wheelers will have interconnection functions, such as intelligent interconnection, OTA, voice interaction, face recognition and gesture control.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Overview of Two-wheeler Industry

1.1 Electric Two-wheelers Define Gesture Control and Face Recognition

1.1.1 Electric Two-wheeler Market

1.1.2 Competitive Landscape of Chinese Electric Two-wheeler Market

1.1.3 Policies for the Development of China Electric Two-wheeler Industry

1.1.4 Comparison between the New and Old Chinese National Electric Two-wheeler Standards

1.2 Definition and Classification of Motorcycles

1.2.1 Motorcycle Market

1.2.2 Competitive Landscape of Motorcycle Market

1.2.3 Policies for the Development of China Motorcycle Industry



2 Intelligent Development Directions and Trends of Two-wheelers

2.1 Development Trends of Electric Two-wheeler Industry

2.1.1 Intelligence Features of Electric Two-wheeler Brands

2.1.2 Intelligence Directions of Electric Two-wheelers

2.2 Development Trends of Motorcycle Industry

2.3. Trends of Intelligent Two-wheeler Suppliers

2.4 Intelligent Two-wheeler Industry Chain



3 Electric Two-wheeler Intelligence of Companies

Summary of intelligent functions of Electric Two-wheelers

3.1 SUNRA

3.2 Yadea

3.3 Aima

3.4 Niu Technologies

3.5 Segway-Ninebo

3.6 TAILG

3.7 Luyuan

3.8 MAMOTOR

3.9 Blueshark

3.10 XDAO



4 Intelligence of Motorcycle Companies

Motorcycles Intelligence

4.1 BMW Motorrad

4.2 Honda

4.3 Suzuki

4.4 Kawasaki

4.5 Ducati

4.6 Yamaha

4.7 Harley-Davidson

4.8 CFMOTO

4.9 Qianjiang

4.10 LONCIN

4.11 ZONSEN



5 Two-wheeler Intelligent Industry Chain Companies

Software - IOT Terminal Vendors

5.1 Queclink

5.2 Senthink

Software - Platform Solutions

5.3 ThinkerRide Technology

5.4 Huawei

5.5 Tuya

Software - Voice Interaction

5.6 iFLYTEK

5.7 AIspeech

5.8 Cerence

OTA

5.9 ABUP

Hardware - Main Control Chips

5.10 GigaDevice

5.11 Geehy Semiconductor

5.12 Qualcomm

Hardware - Sensors

5.13 Vayyar

5.14 Jingwei Hirain

5.15 IntiBeam

Hardware - Smart Wearable Devices

5.16 Aegis Rider

5.17 Vidoar

Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS)

5.18 Bosch

5.19 Continental

ARAS Hardware: Radar

5.20 Ride Vision

