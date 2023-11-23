Global and Country Cell Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes Research Report 2023: Epidemiology, Pipeline and Target Market Assessment Analysis and Forecast to 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapies for Type I Diabetes (2023 Edition): Global and Country Analysis By Epidemiology, Pipeline and Target Market Assessment" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunity in the context of Type 1 diabetes and cell-based therapy. It includes a detailed examination of the current pipeline, competitive landscape, investment prospects, and demand forecasts within the market. The report also evaluates various growth indicators, limitations, supply and demand risks, and other crucial statistics, offering valuable insights into the market's evolution.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic medical condition characterized by a lack of effective treatments, with insulin therapy having inherent limitations. There is a significant, unmet medical need for the development of more effective medications with longer durations of action.

The number of clinical studies focused on cell-based therapy for Type 1 diabetes is steadily increasing. Positive outcomes from these trials have the potential to drive market expansion and enhance the acceptance and utilization of these therapies among individuals living with Type 1 diabetes. Patients with Type 1 diabetes actively seek alternative treatment approaches that offer the prospect of a potential cure or sustained improvement in their medical condition.

Cell therapy for diabetes has received substantial investments and funding from governmental and private entities, facilitating ongoing research and development efforts. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA have shown a growing willingness to collaborate with cell therapy researchers, expediting the progress and approval processes.

The demand for a cure for Type 1 diabetes is strong and steadily rising among those diagnosed with the condition. Managing this chronic disease on a daily basis can impose significant physical and emotional burdens. Cell therapy holds promise as a potential long-term solution, and individuals affected by Type 1 diabetes are eager to explore novel therapeutic alternatives that may offer a cure.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Market Scope and Product Outlook
1.2 Executive Summary

2. Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus Background
2.1 Type 1 Diabetes Fact Sheet
2.2 Epidemiology
2.3 Causes and Risk Factors
2.4 Clinical Manifestations of Type I Diabetes
2.5 Diagnosis
2.6 Number of individuals with diabetes in each IDF Region, by age (2022)
2.7 Treatment Algorithm
2.8 Comparative Analysis of Cell Therapies vs other Therapies for T1D
2.9 Approved Treatment: Landitra Overview
2.10 Number of individuals with diabetes in by top 20 countries, by age (2022)

3. Therapeutics in Pipeline
3.1 Emerging cell therapies in Pipeline
3.2 Emerging cell therapies in preclinical stages
3.3 Cell Therapies for Type I Diabetes Comparative Review

4 Pipeline Analysis, by Drug
4.1 VC01-103 - ViaCyte
4.1.1 Study description
4.1.2 Endpoints
4.2 Stem Cell Educator (SCE) - Throne Biotechnologies Inc.
4.3 VC02-101 - ViaCyte
4.4 Autologous immunoregulatory dendritic cells (iDC) - DiaVacs, Inc.
4.5 AVT001 - Avotres Inc.
4.6 Human menstrual blood-derived MenSCs - S-Evans Biosciences Co., Ltd.
4.7 PROCHYMAL - Mesoblast, Inc.
4.8 ProTrans - NextCell Pharma Ab
4.9 VCTX211 - CRISPR Therapeutics AG
4.10 Beta-Air - Beta-O2 Technologies
4.11 VX-880 - Vertex Pharmaceuticals

5. Type 1 Diabetes Landscape, By Country
5.1 United States of America
5.1.1 Incidence of Type 1 Diabetes
5.1.2 Prevalence of Type 1 Diabetes
5.1.3 Target Market Opportunity, 2023-2030
5.2 Canada
5.3 Brazil
5.4 United Kingdom
5.5 Germany
5.6 France
5.7 Italy
5.8 Spain
5.9 Russia
5.10 Sweden
5.11 Poland
5.12 India
5.13 China
5.14 Australia
5.15 Saudi Arabia

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Drivers
6.2 Restraints
6.3 Trends

7. Competitive Positioning
7.1 Market Position Matrix
7.2 Company profiles
7.2.1 Novo Nordisk
7.2.2 Sanofi
7.2.3 Vertex Pharmaceuticals
7.2.4 Sernova
7.2.5 Throne Biotechnologies
7.2.6 Kadimastem
7.2.7 CellTrans Inc.
7.2.8 Sigilon Therapeutics
7.2.9 Beta-O2
7.2.10 CRISPR Therapeutics AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzx5dh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $45 Billion to 2028 - Rising Cultivation of Biotech Crops and Decreasing Availability of Agricultural Land Fueling Growth

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $45 Billion to 2028 - Rising Cultivation of Biotech Crops and Decreasing Availability of Agricultural Land Fueling Growth

The "Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global...
Global Automotive LIDAR Market Report 2023-2028: AI Integration Emerges as a Key Trend, Solid-State LIDAR Dominates

Global Automotive LIDAR Market Report 2023-2028: AI Integration Emerges as a Key Trend, Solid-State LIDAR Dominates

The "Global Automotive LIDAR Market (by Technology, Range, Application, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.