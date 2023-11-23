Global and Country Cell Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes Research Report 2023: Epidemiology, Pipeline and Target Market Assessment Analysis and Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapies for Type I Diabetes (2023 Edition): Global and Country Analysis By Epidemiology, Pipeline and Target Market Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunity in the context of Type 1 diabetes and cell-based therapy. It includes a detailed examination of the current pipeline, competitive landscape, investment prospects, and demand forecasts within the market. The report also evaluates various growth indicators, limitations, supply and demand risks, and other crucial statistics, offering valuable insights into the market's evolution.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic medical condition characterized by a lack of effective treatments, with insulin therapy having inherent limitations. There is a significant, unmet medical need for the development of more effective medications with longer durations of action.

The number of clinical studies focused on cell-based therapy for Type 1 diabetes is steadily increasing. Positive outcomes from these trials have the potential to drive market expansion and enhance the acceptance and utilization of these therapies among individuals living with Type 1 diabetes. Patients with Type 1 diabetes actively seek alternative treatment approaches that offer the prospect of a potential cure or sustained improvement in their medical condition.

Cell therapy for diabetes has received substantial investments and funding from governmental and private entities, facilitating ongoing research and development efforts. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA have shown a growing willingness to collaborate with cell therapy researchers, expediting the progress and approval processes.

The demand for a cure for Type 1 diabetes is strong and steadily rising among those diagnosed with the condition. Managing this chronic disease on a daily basis can impose significant physical and emotional burdens. Cell therapy holds promise as a potential long-term solution, and individuals affected by Type 1 diabetes are eager to explore novel therapeutic alternatives that may offer a cure.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Market Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus Background

2.1 Type 1 Diabetes Fact Sheet

2.2 Epidemiology

2.3 Causes and Risk Factors

2.4 Clinical Manifestations of Type I Diabetes

2.5 Diagnosis

2.6 Number of individuals with diabetes in each IDF Region, by age (2022)

2.7 Treatment Algorithm

2.8 Comparative Analysis of Cell Therapies vs other Therapies for T1D

2.9 Approved Treatment: Landitra Overview

2.10 Number of individuals with diabetes in by top 20 countries, by age (2022)



3. Therapeutics in Pipeline

3.1 Emerging cell therapies in Pipeline

3.2 Emerging cell therapies in preclinical stages

3.3 Cell Therapies for Type I Diabetes Comparative Review



4 Pipeline Analysis, by Drug

4.1 VC01-103 - ViaCyte

4.1.1 Study description

4.1.2 Endpoints

4.2 Stem Cell Educator (SCE) - Throne Biotechnologies Inc.

4.3 VC02-101 - ViaCyte

4.4 Autologous immunoregulatory dendritic cells (iDC) - DiaVacs, Inc.

4.5 AVT001 - Avotres Inc.

4.6 Human menstrual blood-derived MenSCs - S-Evans Biosciences Co., Ltd.

4.7 PROCHYMAL - Mesoblast, Inc.

4.8 ProTrans - NextCell Pharma Ab

4.9 VCTX211 - CRISPR Therapeutics AG

4.10 Beta-Air - Beta-O2 Technologies

4.11 VX-880 - Vertex Pharmaceuticals



5. Type 1 Diabetes Landscape, By Country

5.1 United States of America

5.1.1 Incidence of Type 1 Diabetes

5.1.2 Prevalence of Type 1 Diabetes

5.1.3 Target Market Opportunity, 2023-2030

5.2 Canada

5.3 Brazil

5.4 United Kingdom

5.5 Germany

5.6 France

5.7 Italy

5.8 Spain

5.9 Russia

5.10 Sweden

5.11 Poland

5.12 India

5.13 China

5.14 Australia

5.15 Saudi Arabia



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.2 Restraints

6.3 Trends



7. Competitive Positioning

7.1 Market Position Matrix

7.2 Company profiles

7.2.1 Novo Nordisk

7.2.2 Sanofi

7.2.3 Vertex Pharmaceuticals

7.2.4 Sernova

7.2.5 Throne Biotechnologies

7.2.6 Kadimastem

7.2.7 CellTrans Inc.

7.2.8 Sigilon Therapeutics

7.2.9 Beta-O2

7.2.10 CRISPR Therapeutics AG



