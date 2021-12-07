Global and Regional Biometric Authentication and Identification Market Report 2021: AI and Cloud Computing has Notably Increased Business Opportunities - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biometric Authentication and Identification Market: Focus on End User, Function, Product Type, Deployment Model and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biometric authentication and identification market is estimated to reach $8,798.9 million in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.30% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Market

The global biometric authentication and identification market will remain at the peak of its maturity over coming years and continue to proliferate through the new scope of applications, but the segments like fingerprint and facial recognition will witness a notable shift in consumer behavior due to COVID-19. Integration of several technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing within the biometric authentication system has notably increased the business opportunities of the market.

The latest trend is biometric authentication, and the identification market is offering authentication as a service instead of a turnkey solution. Companies are exploring possibilities of cloud computing and cloud storage to reduce the overall operation cost while offering consumers with desired security measures. Reduced reliability on hardware and increasing maturity, operational capability, and accuracy of software will define the growth areas of the market.

Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Industry Overview

The rise in the data breach, malware attacks, and other cybercrimes faced by several countries like the U.S., Canada, Russia, France, Germany, U.K., India, China, Japan, and Australia, among others, has forced government bodies and other organizations to increase their level of security and authentication system, generating notable demand for global biometric authentication and identification market.

This biometric authentication system is one of the most secure and reliable access management solutions that is adopted by nations across the globe. Several developed and developing economies have already established a mass identification program to identify their citizens and optimize their legal operations.

Increasing integration and usage of biometric authentication and identification ensure that safety and security are being elevated to a certain level but using it in public places has created a resistance stating the reason for breaching an individual's privacy without their consent. No regulatory body or landscape is adhering to such problems, which is one of the biggest challenges of the market.

Market Segmentation

Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Market by End User

The government bodies within the end user of global biometric authentication and identification market will capture the highest market share over coming years. The growth can be attributed to the mass identification initiatives taken by government bodies across the globe. Integration of biometric authentication in several government operations like public commutation and education has also spurred opportunities within the segment.

Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Market by Function

The contactless segment within the deployment model of the global biometric authentication and identification market will witness the highest growth rate over the coming years. The major driving factor within the contactless segment is the shift in consumer behavior post the COVID-19 pandemic. With increasing concerns toward social distancing and emphasis on avoiding public surfaces, the consumer is inclining toward contactless authentication systems like face recognition and iris recognition.

Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Market by Product Type

The fingerprint segment within the product type of global biometric authentication and identification market will capture the highest share, whereas face recognition will witness the highest growth rate over the coming years. Attributes like the ease of integration, economical application cost, and user-friendly ecosystem are the primary factors supporting acceptance of fingerprint authentication systems. The integration of fingerprint authentication systems post-pandemic was so aggressive that it will cater to the higher market share even in several coming years.

Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Market by Deployment Method

The on-facility segment within the deployment of the model of biometric authentication and identification system will cater to the highest market share in terms of value. The varied scope of application like integration in enterprise, government facilities, on nation's borders, and airport among others for access control has allowed the segment to claim the highest market share.

Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Market by Region

North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global biometric authentication and identification market. This is due to a significant number of companies based in the region, and increased spending by government organizations toward procurement and implementation of biometric authentication and identification system.

Market Report Coverage - Biometric Authentication and Identification

Market Segmentation

End User: Government and Border Management Bodies, Defense Bodies, Banking and Financial Institutes, Commercial Organizations, Healthcare Institutes and Others

Function: Contact and Contactless

Product Type: Fingerprint, Face Recognition, Eye and Iris Scanner, Palm and Vein Reader, Voice Recognition, and Others

Deployment Model: On-Facility, Mobile and Tablets, Personal Computers, and Wearables

Market Growth Drivers

Data Breach and Cybersecurity Threats - Creating Demand for Secure Biometric Solution

Technology Advancement Toward Usage of Next-Gen Biometric Solutions (AI-Driven and Multi-Biometric Solutions)

Market Challenges

Lack of Standardized Regulatory Framework Specific to Biometric Data Protection

Cost Concerns for End Users to Launch Biometric Solutions as Direct Paid Service

Market Opportunities

Move Toward Deployment of Digital and Contactless Identities Over Physical/Plastic Identity Credentials

Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Company Overview

Role in Biometric Authentication and Identification Market

Product Portfolio

Business Strategies

Acquisition

Strength and Weakness

R&D Analysis

ASSA ABLOY



Fingerprint Cards AB



Fujitsu Limited



IDEMIA



NEC Corporation



Precise Biometrics AB



Secunt Security Networks AG



Siemens



Thales Group

