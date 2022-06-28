Global and Regional Optical Equipment for OTN (4G, 5G) Applications Report 2022 Featuring Suppliers of Optical Networking Equipment and Communication Services Providers (CSPs)

DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Equipment Market Outlook for OTN (4G, 5G) Applications: Regional & Global: 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The objectives of this five-section report are to identify the business opportunities for the optical networking equipment market into four protocols or 'ports': WDM, PON (including NG PON), Carrier Ethernet and SDM, including fronthaul and backhaul for 5G.

Opportunities are quantified in both monetary value terms (total addressable market: TAM) and unit (volume) sales in eight-year forecasts. This report is focused exclusively on the optical networking equipment itself. Regionally segmented data are also provided for APAC, Europe and North America. In addition, the author briefly examines the prospects for alternatives to fiber optics in the 5G infrastructure. These comprise millimeter and microwave radio and also free space optics.



At the core of this report are eight-year forecasts for the optical networking equipment market. The publisher has also analyzed the product/market strategies of leading actors in this space and have examined appropriate strategies for optical networking companies and others to better penetrate the 5G fronthaul and backhaul market.

Market data are provided for optical transceivers - up to 1,600G (1.6T). Details of a range of private networks are included. In all instances the effects of the coronavirus pandemic have been factored into the data.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

ES.1 Introductory comments

ES.2 Forecast methodology

ES.3 Protocols ('ports')

ES.4 Companies profiled in detail

ES.5 Market data:- TAMs and sales "volumes"

ES.6 Fronthaul and backhaul market segmentation

ES.7 Market data for optical networking transceivers



Section 1 Introduction

1.2 The emergence of 5G

1.3 5G Network Slicing

1.4 IoT and IIoT

1.5 Automotive and medical applications

1.6 Frequencies and frequency bands

1.6.1 "sub-6 GHz"

1.6.2 mmWave

1.6.3 Alternative abbreviations

1.6.4 Bit-Rates

1.7 The need for 5G infrastructure

1.8 Rebuilding the mobile infrastructure for 5G: who is it good for?



Section 2 Optical Network Protocols for 5G

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM)

2.3 Passive optical networking (PON)

2.4 Carrier Ethernet

2.5 Space-division multiplexing (SDM)

2.6 New generations of optical systems



Section 3 Eight-year Market Forecasts for Optical Networking Equipment into 5G

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Definitions and organization of the data and forecasts

3.2.1 Total markets, TAMs and captive markets

3.2.2 Methodology

3.3 Critiques relating to all the data

3.4 Factors which could upset the TAM data significantly

3.5 Overall (Total) Global Markets (all types of ports combined)

3.5.1 Presentation of the overall monetary data

3.5.2 Scenarios underlying the global data

3.6 Global 5G optical equipment by geographic region

3.6.1 Presentation of the regional data

3.6.2 Scenarios underlying the global data

3.6.3 Analysis of the optical networking equipment market data

3.7 Data by Port Types: WDM, PON, Carrier Ethernet and SDM

3.8 Overall Analysis and Summary of all the Data Provided above



Section 4 Communication Services Providers (CSPs)

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Region 1: North America

4.2.1 Overall aspects

4.2.2 AT&T

4.2.2.1 Company profile

4.2.2.2 Suppliers of Optical Networking Equipment

4.2.2.3 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.2.3 Charter Communications

4.2.4 T-Mobile

4.2.5 Verizon

4.3 Region 2: Asia-Pacific

4.3.1 Overall aspects

4.3.2 China Mobile

4.3.2.1 Company profile

4.3.2.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.3.2.3 Suppliers of Optical Networking Equipment

4.3.2.4 Target markets

4.3.3 China Telecom Corporation Ltd.

4.3.4 China Unicom

4.3.5 KDDI

4.3.6 NTT DoCoMo Inc

4.3.7 SoftBank

4.3.8 KT Corporation

4.3.9 LG Uplus Corp

4.3.10 SK Telecom

4.4 Region 3: Europe

4.4.1 Overall aspects

4.4.2 Orange

4.4.2.1 Company Profile

4.4.2.2 Suppliers of Optical Networking Equipment

4.4.2.3 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.4.2.4 Target 5G markets

4.4.3 Telefonica

4.4.3.1 Company profile

4.4.4 BT Telecommunications (including EE)

4.4.4.5 Boundless Networks

4.4.5 O2 (owned by Telefonica of Spain)

4.4.6 Three UK ("3")

4.4.7 Vodafone Group plc

4.5 Some Notes Concerning Private 5G Networks



Section 5 Suppliers of Optical Networking Equipment

5.1 Introduction: Optical Role in the Successor to CPRI (CPRI = common public radio interface)

5.2 Challenges to fiber-based 5G infrastructure from mmWave, Microwave and free-space optical (FSO) transmission

5.3 Suppliers of Optical Equipment for 5G Backhaul /Fronthaul ("Xhaul") : Products and Alliances

5.3.1 Adtran, Inc.

5.3.1.1 Company Profile

5.3.1.2 5G-related Products

5.3.1.3 The publisher's perspective on Adtran

5.3.2 Ciena Corporation

5.3.3 Cisco

5.3.3.1 Company Profile

5.3.3.2 5G-related Products

5.3.3.3 The publisher's perspective on Cisco

5.3.3.4 Acquisition of Acacia Communications

5.3.4 Ericsson (Sweden)

5.3.5 Huawei

5.3.6 Infinera

5.3.7 Lumentum (including NeoPhotonics, from 2022)

5.3.8 Nokia Corporation (Finland)

5.3.9 ZTE Corporation (China)

