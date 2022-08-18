Global and United States Plastics for Barrier Packaging Market Report 2022-2027: Growing Adoption of Sustainability with a Focus on Recyclability

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastics for Barrier Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study provides in-depth coverage of many of the most important technological, economic, political, and environmental considerations in the U.S. barrier packaging polymer industry. It is primarily a study of U.S. markets.

However, because of the increasingly global nature of polymer and packaging chemistry, it touches on some noteworthy international activities, primarily those having an impact on the U.S. market, such as imports/exports and foreign firms operating in this country.

We analyze and forecast market estimates for barrier packaging plastic resins in volume (million pounds). Our base market estimate year is 2021, and we forecast market growth for a five-year period to 2027. All market volumes are at the manufacturer or producer level.

Plastic barrier resins are used in packaging structures designed to restrict the passage of gases and vapors through the package and, therefore, either in or out of the product inside that package. This report reflects new developments and trends in this important packaging industry and updates our market estimates and forecasts.

The barrier plastic packaging industry in the U.S. is a large business. Its size is, in large part, determined by how one defines "barrier" and, therefore, what resin products and packaging structures are included in the scope of the analysis. We define a barrier resin as one that has low permeation to the most important gases that can either permeate into or exfiltrate out of a package and thus damage a packaged product.

The gases that permeate into a package primarily are oxygen and water vapor. Barrier films are among one the excellent achievements of the flexible packaging sector. It imparts protection to various sensitive and delicate items and aids in reducing food wastage. Few researchers claim that nearly 20% of all packaged food goes to waste. Thereby, barrier films aid in delivering sustainability while at the same time, enhancing the shelf life of food.

The food and beverage sector has been a leading growth driver of the market in the U.S. Proliferation of demand for convenience and on-the-go meals coupled with a surge in beverage demand will continue to drive the market in the future too.

The major trends prevalent currently in the U.S. market, based on our extensive secondary and primary research, include:

Growing adoption of sustainability in the barrier packaging industry with a focus on recyclability.

EVOH, characterized by its high barrier properties, is the leading barrier resin in the packaging sector. However, currently, a shortage of EVOH is observed across key regions.

EVOH, being an expensive barrier, has higher adoption in regions such as the U.S., Japan , and Europe .

, and . Demand for mono-layer barrier packaging is experiencing a surge across end markets. In these kinds of packaging, both the polymer layers belong to the same family, which facilitates the recycling process of its post-consumer use.

PVdC is experiencing diminishing demand in the global market.

Retort packaging is gaining prominence in the food and beverage industry.

Key players operating in the market are facing two key challenges:

To minimize food wastage and increase shelf life.

To reduce the consumption of material in packaging as well as optimize processes to enhance overall efficiency and profitability.

We also include the important thermoplastic polyester, PET, because of its extensive use both as a barrier bottle resin (in this case, to keep carbon dioxide "fizz" inside the bottle) for carbonated and other beverages and as a secondary barrier and structural substrate for many other barrier films. PET also has been receiving more attention and gaining increased importance for packaging of more sensitive materials, most notably beer, in new higher barrier PET structures.

Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2026 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Description of plastic resin chemistry, manufacture, and properties, and information on commodity resins, newer polymerization technologies and polymer fabrication technologies

Highlights of the market potential for flexible green packaging based on technology, application, end user, and region

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major market players within the industry, including AdvanSix Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell, and Toray Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Supply Chain Analysis

Vertical Integration

Industry Concentration and Consolidation

Investment Drivers

Case Study: Pet Bottle Resin Producers

Product Differentiation and Substitution

Market Entry Factors

Compounders/Converters/Molders and Distributors

End-User Resin Selection Criteria

Key Trends in 2022: Prices and Supply

Drastic Drop in U.S. Resin Production

Evoh Shortage

Covid-19 Impact

Latest Market Developments

Technological Landscape

Plastic Resin Chemistry, Manufacture, and Properties

Commodity Resin

Regenerated Cellulose (Cellophane)

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymers (Evoh)

Fluoropolymers - Barrier Pctfe

Nitrile Polymers (Polyacrylonitrile and Copolymers)

Polyamide (Nylon) Resin

Polyolefins

Thermoplastic Polyesters

Vinyl Polymers

Other Barrier Materials

Other Structural Resin

Polymerization Technologies

Polyolefin Processes

New and Improved Polyester Resin and Processes

Metallocene/Single-Site Catalyst Technology

Polymer Fabrication Technology

Rigid Structures-Plastics Molding

Flexible Structures

Thermoforming Technology

Polymer and Film Orientation

Biaxial Orientation: the Tenter Frame

Barrier Technology

Moisture (Water Vapor) and Oxygen

Other Gases

Light (Visible and Ultraviolet)

Odors, Aromas, Solvent Vapors, and Others

Testing Gas Permeability

Nonpolymeric Barrier Surface Films and Coatings

Metallized Films

Silicon and Other Metal Oxide Coatings

Plasma Treatment

Multilayer Lamination and Coextrusion

Lamination

Coextrusion

Food Processing Methods

Thermal Processing

Nonthermal Processing

Food Packaging

Developments in Barrier Packaging

More and Thinner Layers in Multilayer Structures

New Barrier Polymers

Bioplastics

Oxygen Scavengers

Nanocomposite Barriers

New Closure Designs

Pet Barrier Methods and Materials

Plastic Beer Bottles

Some of the Latest Innovations in Intelligent Barrier Packaging

Fresh+ 1032 Af Antifog Polyethylene Compound

Sustainable Meat Casing Through the Use of Pcr Content

Recyclable Pe Films by Rkw and Saes

Compostable Films by Nurel and Sp Group

Innovative Snack Bar Wrapping

Recyclable O2 Barrier Material Designed for Pet Packaging

Recycled Pe for Petfood

Antimicrobial Additives for Barrier Packaging

Company Profiles

Supplier Companies

Advansix Inc.

Amcor Flexibles

Aet Films

Arkema Inc.

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

Basf Corp.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Bilcare Research, Inc.

Byk Additives Inc.

Celanese Corp.

Charter Nex Films Inc.

Colormatrix Corp.

Constar International LLC

Covestro

Cryovac

Daikin America Inc.

Dak Americas LLC

The Dow Chemical Company

Dsm Engineering Plastics

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Elementis Specialties Inc.

Ems-Chemie Holding AG

Eval

Exxonmobil Corp.

Graham Packaging Company

Honeywell Inc.

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Inergy Automotive Systems ( Usa ) LLC

) LLC Jindal Films America LLC

Klockner-Pentaplast of America, Inc.

Koch Industries, Inc.

Kortec Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Kureha Corp.

Landec Corp.

Lanxess Corp.

Lyondellbasell Industries

Kortec Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals America Inc.

Multisorb Technologies

Perlen Converting LLC

Plastipak Packaging Inc.

Pretium Packaging

Printpack Inc.

Proampac LLC

Paxxus

Scholle Ipn Packaging Inc.

Sealed Air Corp.

Sidel

Skc Inc.

Soarus LLC

Solvay Group

Southern Clay Products Inc.

Spartech Corp./Spartech Plastics

Taghleef Industries Inc.

Teijin-Dupont Films

Tiepet Usa/Starpet Inc.

Tekni-Films U.S.

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Topas Advanced Polymers Inc.

Toppan Usa Inc.

Toray Industries (America), Inc.

Winpak Ltd.

