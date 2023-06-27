Global and US Clinical Laboratory Services Market Report Research 2023: A Definitive Resource for IVD Manufacturers as Well as Laboratory Businesses

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Laboratory Services Market, 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market, 8th Edition provides an overview of the clinical laboratory industry and the trends driving growth.

Included in the report are statistics influencing the industry, the incidence of diseases in the U.S. and worldwide demographics, life expectancy, and company strategies.

What's the size of the service market for clinical testing? What type of tests are selling? Where is this market going next five years? Which companies will earn those revenues? Where is the growth coming from? How will LDT regulation affect the market? What are companies planning with COVID-19 largely endemic?

These questions and more are answered in this Clinical Laboratory Services report. laboratories are the workhorse of diagnostic services for the IVD market. These laboratories play a vital role in providing analysis of a wide range of disorders and diseases including pathology, immunology, cholesterol testing, allergy testing, urinalysis, genetic testing, and many more.

The clinical lab test is competitive in hospitals, reference laboratories, and physician office labs and clinics. This report covers all of these markets.

Also included is a competitive analysis of leading clinical laboratory providers.

All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The base year for data is 2021. Historical data is provided for the years 2011 through 2020, with forecast data provided for 2022 through 2026.

Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for the 2021-2026 periods for each segment covered. A U.S. competitive analysis is provided for the year 2021. The forecasted market analysis through 2026 was largely based on demographic trends, disease trends, new developments, company performance trends, mergers and acquisitions, and national expansion.

A Resource for IVD Manufacturers as Well as Laboratory Businesses.

Many of the publisher's IVD manufacturer customers have found this annual review of the clinical labs market essential. Clinical laboratories are the workhorse of diagnostic services for the IVD market. These laboratories play a vital role in providing analysis of a wide range of disorders and diseases including pathology, immunology, cholesterol testing, allergy testing, urinalysis, genetic testing, and many more. Clinical laboratories are an essential part of the health industry.

It is estimated that between 70% - 80% of physicians' diagnoses are a result of laboratory tests.

In addition to diagnosing patients, clinical lab testing is performed to evaluate disease progression, monitor drug treatment and conditions, determine individual therapy, and several other reasons. In oncology indications, clinical laboratory services are involved in 100% of patient care plans. Hospital and independent laboratories were the two listed types of laboratories for several years with hospitals accounting for approximately 90% of laboratory facilities.

Today, there is a shift in healthcare utilization primarily due to reducing healthcare spending, which makes the laboratory an even more valuable part of the treatment plan. In efforts to reduce health-related costs, hospitals have been striving to reduce the length of stays.

Although stays in U.S. hospitals were thought to have declined to about 4.3 days on average there has been some indication of an increase among some demographics in recent years. In recent years, the average length of hospital stay has been estimated at around 4.7 days.

To continue to try and keep stays at a minimum and ultimately reduce cost, monitoring technologies, diagnostic imaging and laboratory measures, and disease/treatment monitoring through diagnostic laboratory practices are primary ways physicians and administrators are continuing to meet optimal healthcare outcomes while also reducing costs.

Knowing the Clinical Lab Market, with the Aid of an Independent Resource, is Essential to Knowing the IVD Business.

Global markets are also feeling pressure to reduce health spending. The length of stay on a global level is estimated at 6.6 days on average with Russia and Japan among the higher days of hospitalization.

The publisher expects to see a consolidation in the number of clinical laboratories, particularly in the independent and community sectors, as these trends continue to influence the industry and add pressure on smaller clinical laboratories to reduce costs and still provide adequate healthcare.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Industry at a Glance

Scope and Methodology

Global Market Overview

Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market

Leading Market Participants

Chapter Two: Industry Overview

Clinical Laboratory Description

Number of Laboratory Health Workers by Country

The Largest Clinical Laboratory Market: The United States

Structure and Regulation in the U.S.

Laboratory Developed Test Regulations

Payers and Reimbursement

Laboratory Service Payer Types

Trends in Medicare Reimbursement

Health Care Reform

Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) of 2014

Advanced Laboratory Tests (ADLT)

Bundled Insurance Payments for ESRD Patients

Commercial Insurance Providers

Transparency in Pricing

Direct-to-Consumer Testing

DTC in Genetic Testing

Expanding Cancer Test Utilization and Technologies

Labcorp and QIAGEN Launch new Companion Diagnostic for Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapy

Labcorp Launches New Test for NSCLC

Labcorp Offers First FDA Test for Monitoring Residual Blood Cancer Cells

Labcorp Launches New Test for Skin Cancer

Quest Diagnostics Attention to Oncology

Quest Collaborates with GRAIL on Oncology

Quest Releases Companion Diagnostic

Quest Offers Biocept's Liquid Biopsy Test for Lung Cancer

Quest Acquires Haystack Oncology

The Role of Information Technology

Industry Drivers

Global Demographics

Chronic Diseases and Conditions

Economic Performance

Chapter Three: Testing Services by Specialty

Test and Services Overview

Clinical Chemistry - Routine and Essential Testing

Routine Clinical Chemistry

Cholesterol Level Testing

Urinalysis

Hematology

Coagulation

Endocrinology

Immunology and Microbiology

Allergy and Food Intolerance

Tumor Markers

Cardiac Markers

HIV Testing

Cytology and Histology Testing

Genetic Testing

Toxicology Testing

COVID-19 Virus Testing

Chapter Four: Global Clinical Laboratory Market by Provider Group

Clinical Laboratory Market: Provider Overview

Hospitals and Acute Care Providers

Physicians and Outpatient Care Providers

Physician Offices

Global Nursing Establishments and Assisted Living Facilities

Global Dialysis Clinics

Independent Laboratory Providers

Chapter Five: North America Market

Overview

United States

U.S. Market by Test Type

U.S. Market by Laboratory Provider Type

U.S. Clinical Laboratory Industry Structure

Figure 5-9: Change in CLIA Registered Laboratories by Type of Facility, Highest and Lowest Growth Segments, % Change, Compounded Annually 2019-2023

Independent Clinical Laboratories

Hospital-based Laboratories

Physician-office and Clinic Laboratories

Nursing Facility and Home Health

Pharmacy-based Laboratories

Dialysis Clinics

Canada

Chapter Six: EMEA Market

Overview

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Chapter Seven: Asia Pacific Market

Overview

Japan Clinical Laboratory Industry Structure

China

China Clinical Laboratory Industry Structure

India

South Korea

Australia

Chapter Eight: Latin America Market

Overview

Brazil

Mexico

Chapter Nine: Leading Market Participants

Global Competitor Summary

U.S. Competitive Analysis

Select Company Profiles

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Company Overview

Performance Review

Key Acquisitions, Alliances, and Partnerships

Products and Services

Laboratory Corporation of America

Exact Sciences Corp.

Sonic Healthcare Limited

BioReference Laboratories - An OPKO Health Subsidiary

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

SYNLAB International GmbH (SYNLAB Bondco PLC)

Eurofins Scientific SE

H.U. Group Holdings

Siemens Healthineers

Unilabs

Medicover AB

Chapter Ten: Market Trends and Summary

Global Market Overview

Regional Overview

Population growth

Aging populations

Increasing disease burden

Economic growth in developing regions

Stabilizing economies in developed regions

Pricing pressures

Focusing on Efficient health systems

Overall growth in demand for healthcare services

COVID-19

Multiplex Testing

AI and Machine Learning Laboratory Trends

Molecular Testing and Other Advanced Testing Will Open New Avenues

Digital Pathology Trends

