Global Anesthesia Devices Market to Surpass US$ 26,903.7 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global anesthesia devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 14,977.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Anesthesia Devices Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting growth strategies such as product awareness, which is expected to drive the global anesthesia market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on January 24, 2022, GE Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company, demonstrated its efficient products and solutions that advance clinical outcomes, improve imaging operations and streamline exam workflows at the Arab Health 2022 held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. GE healthcare demonstrated the Carestation 750 Anesthesia Machine designed for delivering individualized anesthesia therapy. The system's user interface and modular design helps deliver quality care with natural ease, allowing users to breeze through cases, worry less about the machine and devote more attention to the patients. The business showcased the adaptable CARESCAPE B850 monitor, which gives hospitals the clinical tools they need to address the demands of even the most critically ill patients.

Increasing product approval from the U.S. FDA by the market player is expected to boost the growth of global anesthesia device market over the forecast period. For instance, on July 27, 2022, Ambu Inc., a medical device company, announced that Ambu aScopeTM 5 Broncho, a family of single-use, sterile bronchoscopes, received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Ambu's fifth-generation bronchoscope prioritises patient safety during every procedure by providing sterility in addition to great performance.

Key Market Takeaways:

Market players are focused on growth strategies such as product launch by the key market players of anesthesia devices. This in turn is expected to drive growth of the global anesthesia device market. For instance, on February 16, 2022, Mindray, a global developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical devices, announced the launch of a new platform that elevates traditional anesthesia in the Perioperative Environment, the A8 and A9 Anesthesia Workstations. These new platform introduces technology and traditional features to support patients and clinicians throughout the perioperative care path. Mindray's new A8 and A9 Anesthesia Systems introduce technology to maximize patient safety, help improve patient outcomes and increase efficiency in the Operating Room. The A8 and A9 Anesthesia Workstations are designed to exceed the requirements of the demanding perioperative environment.

Among product type, Anesthesia machine segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to its feature. For instance, in December 2021, MDoloris Medical Systems, a global company of objective analgesia/nociception monitoring during anesthesia and in intensive care, and Mindray, a global company in developing and providing advanced medical devices and solutions, announce the CE Mark and upcoming launch of the Mdoloris ANI-MR module, which is developed to help clinicians effectively measure the analgesia nociception level and show on the digital display,

Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global anesthesia devices market over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of growth strategies by key market players in the region. For instance, on February 22, 2022, InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., a national health care service provider, announced a national distribution agreement with Solo-Dex, Inc., a medical supplier company, for its proprietary continuous nerve block catheters. With Solo-Dex catheter over the needle technology, all anesthesiologists can place facile continuous peripheral block catheter in two to three minutes for common procedures such as shoulder repair, hip and knee replacement as well as general surgical procedures. Once placed, Solo-Dex products are designed to remain in place introducing the type, quantity and volume of acute pain management medication continuously for days.

Key players operating in the global anesthesia devices market include GE Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare., Septodont Inc, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd., HEYER Medical AG, ORICARE, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Getinge AB., 3M, General Electric, SunMed, Teleflex Incorporated and Ambu A/S.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Anesthesia Device Market, By Product Type:



Anesthesia Monitoring Systems



Advanced Anesthesia Monitor





Anesthesia Gas Monitors







Depth of Anesthesia Monitors







Standalone Capnography Monitors







MRI Compatible Anesthesia Monitors







Basic Anesthesia Monitors



Anesthesia Machine



Portable Anesthesia Machine





Standalone Anesthesia Machine



Anesthesia Workstation



Anesthesia Ventilators



Anesthesia Disposables and Accessories

Global Anesthesia Device Market, By End User:



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Multispecialty Clinics

Global Anesthesia Device Market, By Region:



North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

