Global Anesthesia Disposables Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2030
Mar 09, 2023, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Anesthesia Disposables estimated at US$25.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.7% over the period 2022-2030. Anesthesia Breathing Circuits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Laryngeal Mask Airways segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
The Anesthesia Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)
- Ambu A/S
- Armstrong Medical Ltd.
- Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Hamilton Medical AG
- Intersurgical Ltd.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Medtronic Plc.
- Mercury Medical
- Smiths Medical, Inc.
- Teleflex Inc.
- Vyaire Medical Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Anesthesia Disposables: A Mature Market
Recent Market Activity
Breathing Circuits and LMAs Dominate the Market
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Breathing Circuits - A Major Anesthesia Disposable Segment
Endotracheal Tubes Market Driven by Coated Variants, Replaced
by LMAs
Increasing Concerns on Nosocomial Infections Tilt Demand
towards Single-Use Products
Anti-microbial Coatings Gain Attention in ETTs
Increasing Availability of Cuffed ETTs to Drive Adoption in
Children
LMAs See Sizable Growth in Adoption
Endotracheal Tubes Vs Laryngeal Mask Airways - A Comparison on
Select Parameters
Leveraging on Low Costs
Increasing Shift towards Disposables
Technological Advancements
Competition
Anesthesia Face Masks Witness Steady Growth
Anesthesia Disposables - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ambu A/S (Denmark)
Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Northern Ireland)
Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland)
Intersurgical Ltd. (UK)
Intersurgical Ltd. (UK)
Medtronic Plc. (Ireland)
Mercury Medical (USA)
Smiths Medical, (USA)
Teleflex, Inc. (USA)
Vyaire Medical Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aging Population Drives Anesthesia Disposables Market
Rise in Surgical Procedures Spurs Sales of Anesthesia Disposables
Disposables: Vital to Reduce Cross-Contamination and HAIs
Pediatric Airway Management - A Key Component of Intensive Care
Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
Cardiovascular Diseases: A Significant Contributor to Market
Growth
Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Anesthesia
Disposables
Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Market Gains from Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries
