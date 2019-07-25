Global Angiography Devices Industry
Angiography Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.
6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 4.5%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Angiography Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Angiography Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$143.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$467.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Angiography Systems will reach a market size of US$301.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$938.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (USA); AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA); B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany); Boston Scientific Corporation (USA); Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan); Cordis Corporation (USA); GE Healthcare (USA); Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands); Medtronic PLC (Ireland); Shimadzu Corporation (Japan); Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
ANGIOGRAPHY DEVICES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Angiography Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
CT Angiography (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
MR Angiography (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
Angiography Systems (Product) Market Share Shift by Company:
2019 & 2025
Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Global Competitor Market
Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Key Players: 2019 & 2025
Angiography Balloons (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
Angiography Catheters (Product) Market Share Shift by Company:
2019 & 2025
Angiography Guidewires (Product) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Angiography Accessories (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Angiography Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Angiography Devices Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Angiography Devices Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: X-Ray Angiography (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: CT Angiography (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: CT Angiography (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: CT Angiography (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: MR Angiography (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: MR Angiography (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: MR Angiography (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Angiography Technologies (Technology) World MARKET Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Angiography Technologies (Technology) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Angiography Technologies (Technology) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Coronary Angiography (Procedure) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Coronary Angiography (Procedure) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Coronary Angiography (Procedure) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Endovascular Angiography (Procedure) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Endovascular Angiography (Procedure) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Endovascular Angiography (Procedure) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 22: Neuroangiography (Procedure) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Neuroangiography (Procedure) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Neuroangiography (Procedure) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Onco-Angiography (Procedure) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Onco-Angiography (Procedure) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Onco-Angiography (Procedure) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Angiography Procedures (Procedure) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Other Angiography Procedures (Procedure) Historic MARKET Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 30: Other Angiography Procedures (Procedure) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Diagnostic & Imaging Centers (End-Use) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 35: Diagnostic & Imaging Centers (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 36: Diagnostic & Imaging Centers (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Research Institutes (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 39: Research Institutes (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 40: Angiography Systems (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Angiography Systems (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 42: Angiography Systems (Product) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 45: Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 48: Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 49: Angiography Balloons (Product) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Angiography Balloons (Product) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 51: Angiography Balloons (Product) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Angiography Catheters (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Angiography Catheters (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 54: Angiography Catheters (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 55: Angiography Guidewires (Product) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 56: Angiography Guidewires (Product) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 57: Angiography Guidewires (Product) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Angiography Accessories (Product) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 59: Angiography Accessories (Product) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 60: Angiography Accessories (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Angiography Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
CT Angiography (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in
the US: 2019 & 2025
MR Angiography (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of
Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Angiography Systems (Product) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Competitor Market Share
Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Market: Revenue Share
Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Angiography Balloons (Product) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Angiography Catheters (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Angiography Guidewires (Product) Market Share Breakdown (in %)
of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Angiography Accessories (Product) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Table 61: Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: United States Angiography Devices Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 63: United States Angiography Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: United States Angiography Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Angiography Devices Market in the United States by
Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 66: United States Angiography Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: United States Angiography Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Angiography Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 69: Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United States Angiography Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Angiography Devices Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 72: United States Angiography Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 73: Angiography Devices Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 74: Angiography Devices Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Canadian Angiography Devices Historic Market Review
by Procedure in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Angiography Devices Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Angiography Devices Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 81: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Canadian Angiography Devices Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Angiography Devices Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 85: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Angiography
Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 86: Angiography Devices Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 87: Japanese Angiography Devices Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Japanese Market for Angiography Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure for the
period 2018-2025
Table 89: Angiography Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Japanese Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by
Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Angiography Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Japanese Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: Angiography Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Japanese Market for Angiography Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
period 2018-2025
Table 95: Angiography Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Japanese Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 97: Angiography Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 98: Chinese Angiography Devices Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 99: Angiography Devices Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Chinese Angiography Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 102: Chinese Angiography Devices Market by Procedure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Chinese Demand for Angiography Devices in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Angiography Devices Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Chinese Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Chinese Angiography Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 108: Chinese Angiography Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Angiography Devices Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
CT Angiography (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
MR Angiography (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (
in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Angiography Systems (Product) Market in Europe: Competitor
Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Competitor Market Share (
in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Key Player Market Share
Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Angiography Balloons (Product) Market Share (in %) by Company
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Angiography Catheters (Product) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Angiography Guidewires (Product) Competitor Market Share
Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Angiography Accessories (Product) Market in Europe: Competitor
Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 109: European Angiography Devices Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: Angiography Devices Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 111: European Angiography Devices Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: European Angiography Devices Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 113: European Angiography Devices Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 114: Angiography Devices Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: European Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018-2025
Table 116: Angiography Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: European Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: European Angiography Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 119: Angiography Devices Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 120: European Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: European Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 122: Angiography Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: European Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 124: French Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 125: French Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 126: French Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Angiography Devices Market in France by Procedure:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: French Angiography Devices Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 129: French Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by
Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Angiography Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 131: French Angiography Devices Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: French Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Angiography Devices Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: French Angiography Devices Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 135: French Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 136: German Angiography Devices Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 137: Angiography Devices Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: German Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Angiography Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 140: German Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 141: German Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Angiography Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 143: German Angiography Devices Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Angiography Devices Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Angiography Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: German Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 147: German Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 148: Angiography Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 149: Italian Angiography Devices Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 150: Angiography Devices Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Italian Angiography Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 153: Italian Angiography Devices Market by Procedure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 154: Italian Demand for Angiography Devices in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Angiography Devices Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Italian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Italian Angiography Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 159: Italian Angiography Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 160: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 161: Angiography Devices Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 162: United Kingdom Angiography Devices Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: United Kingdom Market for Angiography Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Procedure for the period 2018-2025
Table 164: Angiography Devices Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 165: United Kingdom Angiography Devices Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Angiography Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: United Kingdom Angiography Devices Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 168: Angiography Devices Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: United Kingdom Market for Angiography Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the period 2018-2025
Table 170: Angiography Devices Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 171: United Kingdom Angiography Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 172: Angiography Devices Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 173: Angiography Devices Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Spanish Angiography Devices Historic Market Review
by Procedure in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Angiography Devices Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Angiography Devices Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 180: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Spanish Angiography Devices Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Angiography Devices Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 184: Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million in Russia
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 185: Russian Angiography Devices Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 186: Russian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Russian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Angiography Devices Market in Russia by Procedure: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 189: Russian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Russian Angiography Devices Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Angiography Devices Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 192: Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Russian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Angiography Devices Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 195: Russian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 196: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 198: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 199: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018-2025
Table 200: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 203: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 206: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 208: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 209: Angiography Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 210: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 212: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 213: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Angiography Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017
Table 216: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Angiography Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 218: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 219: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 220: Angiography Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US
