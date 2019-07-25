Global Angiography Devices Industry

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Angiography Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.

6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 4.5%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Angiography Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Angiography Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800023/?utm_source=PRN

- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$143.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$467.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Angiography Systems will reach a market size of US$301.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$938.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (USA); AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA); B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany); Boston Scientific Corporation (USA); Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan); Cordis Corporation (USA); GE Healthcare (USA); Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands); Medtronic PLC (Ireland); Shimadzu Corporation (Japan); Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800023/?utm_source=PRN



ANGIOGRAPHY DEVICES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Angiography Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

CT Angiography (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

MR Angiography (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025

Angiography Systems (Product) Market Share Shift by Company:

2019 & 2025

Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Global Competitor Market

Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Angiography Balloons (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025

Angiography Catheters (Product) Market Share Shift by Company:

2019 & 2025

Angiography Guidewires (Product) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Angiography Accessories (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Angiography Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Angiography Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Angiography Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: X-Ray Angiography (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: CT Angiography (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: CT Angiography (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: CT Angiography (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: MR Angiography (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: MR Angiography (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: MR Angiography (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Angiography Technologies (Technology) World MARKET Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Angiography Technologies (Technology) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Angiography Technologies (Technology) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Coronary Angiography (Procedure) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Coronary Angiography (Procedure) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Coronary Angiography (Procedure) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Endovascular Angiography (Procedure) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Endovascular Angiography (Procedure) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Endovascular Angiography (Procedure) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Neuroangiography (Procedure) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Neuroangiography (Procedure) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Neuroangiography (Procedure) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Onco-Angiography (Procedure) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Onco-Angiography (Procedure) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Onco-Angiography (Procedure) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Angiography Procedures (Procedure) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Other Angiography Procedures (Procedure) Historic MARKET Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 30: Other Angiography Procedures (Procedure) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Diagnostic & Imaging Centers (End-Use) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 35: Diagnostic & Imaging Centers (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 36: Diagnostic & Imaging Centers (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Research Institutes (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 39: Research Institutes (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 40: Angiography Systems (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Angiography Systems (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 42: Angiography Systems (Product) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 45: Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 48: Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 49: Angiography Balloons (Product) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Angiography Balloons (Product) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 51: Angiography Balloons (Product) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Angiography Catheters (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Angiography Catheters (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 54: Angiography Catheters (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 55: Angiography Guidewires (Product) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 56: Angiography Guidewires (Product) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 57: Angiography Guidewires (Product) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Angiography Accessories (Product) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 59: Angiography Accessories (Product) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 60: Angiography Accessories (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Angiography Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

CT Angiography (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in

the US: 2019 & 2025

MR Angiography (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of

Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Angiography Systems (Product) Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Competitor Market Share

Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Market: Revenue Share

Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Angiography Balloons (Product) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Angiography Catheters (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)

in the US: 2019 & 2025

Angiography Guidewires (Product) Market Share Breakdown (in %)

of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Angiography Accessories (Product) Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Table 61: Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: United States Angiography Devices Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 63: United States Angiography Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: United States Angiography Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Angiography Devices Market in the United States by

Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 66: United States Angiography Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: United States Angiography Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Angiography Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 69: Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: United States Angiography Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Angiography Devices Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 72: United States Angiography Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 73: Angiography Devices Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: Angiography Devices Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Canadian Angiography Devices Historic Market Review

by Procedure in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Angiography Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Angiography Devices Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 81: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Canadian Angiography Devices Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Angiography Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 85: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Angiography

Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: Angiography Devices Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: Japanese Angiography Devices Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Japanese Market for Angiography Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure for the

period 2018-2025

Table 89: Angiography Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Japanese Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by

Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Angiography Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Japanese Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: Angiography Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Japanese Market for Angiography Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

period 2018-2025

Table 95: Angiography Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Japanese Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 97: Angiography Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: Chinese Angiography Devices Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 99: Angiography Devices Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Chinese Angiography Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 102: Chinese Angiography Devices Market by Procedure:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Chinese Demand for Angiography Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Angiography Devices Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Chinese Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Chinese Angiography Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: Chinese Angiography Devices Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Angiography Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

CT Angiography (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major

Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

MR Angiography (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (

in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Angiography Systems (Product) Market in Europe: Competitor

Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Competitor Market Share (

in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Key Player Market Share

Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Angiography Balloons (Product) Market Share (in %) by Company

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Angiography Catheters (Product) Market Share (in %) of Major

Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Angiography Guidewires (Product) Competitor Market Share

Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Angiography Accessories (Product) Market in Europe: Competitor

Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 109: European Angiography Devices Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: Angiography Devices Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 111: European Angiography Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: European Angiography Devices Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: European Angiography Devices Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 114: Angiography Devices Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: European Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018-2025

Table 116: Angiography Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: European Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: European Angiography Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 119: Angiography Devices Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 120: European Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: European Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 122: Angiography Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: European Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 124: French Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 125: French Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 126: French Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Angiography Devices Market in France by Procedure:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 128: French Angiography Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 129: French Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by

Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Angiography Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 131: French Angiography Devices Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: French Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Angiography Devices Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: French Angiography Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 135: French Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 136: German Angiography Devices Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 137: Angiography Devices Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: German Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Angiography Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 140: German Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 141: German Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Angiography Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 143: German Angiography Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Angiography Devices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Angiography Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: German Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 147: German Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 148: Angiography Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 149: Italian Angiography Devices Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 150: Angiography Devices Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Italian Angiography Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 153: Italian Angiography Devices Market by Procedure:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Italian Demand for Angiography Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Angiography Devices Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Italian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Italian Angiography Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 159: Italian Angiography Devices Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 160: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 161: Angiography Devices Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 162: United Kingdom Angiography Devices Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: United Kingdom Market for Angiography Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Procedure for the period 2018-2025

Table 164: Angiography Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 165: United Kingdom Angiography Devices Market Share

Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Angiography Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: United Kingdom Angiography Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Angiography Devices Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: United Kingdom Market for Angiography Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the period 2018-2025

Table 170: Angiography Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 171: United Kingdom Angiography Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 172: Angiography Devices Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 173: Angiography Devices Market in Spain: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Spanish Angiography Devices Historic Market Review

by Procedure in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Angiography Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Angiography Devices Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 180: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Spanish Angiography Devices Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: Angiography Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 184: Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million in Russia

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 185: Russian Angiography Devices Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 186: Russian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Russian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Angiography Devices Market in Russia by Procedure: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 189: Russian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Russian Angiography Devices Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Angiography Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 192: Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Russian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Angiography Devices Market in Russia by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 195: Russian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 196: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 198: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 199: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018-2025

Table 200: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 203: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 206: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 208: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 209: Angiography Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 210: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 212: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 213: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Angiography Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 216: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Share

Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Angiography Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 218: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 219: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 220: Angiography Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800023/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

