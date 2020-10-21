Global Angiography Devices Industry
Global Angiography Devices Market to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2027
Oct 21, 2020, 06:40 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Angiography Devices estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Angiography Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Angiography Contrast Media segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Angiography Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.
Vascular Closure Devices Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR
In the global Vascular Closure Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 492-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- AngioDynamics, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Cordis Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medtronic PLC
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Angiography Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Angiography Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Angiography Devices Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Angiography Devices Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Angiography Systems (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Angiography Systems (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Angiography Systems (Product) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Angiography Balloons (Product) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Angiography Balloons (Product) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Angiography Balloons (Product) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Angiography Catheters (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Angiography Catheters (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Angiography Catheters (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Angiography Guidewires (Product) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Angiography Guidewires (Product) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Angiography Guidewires (Product) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Angiography Accessories (Product) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Angiography Accessories (Product) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Angiography Accessories (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: X-Ray Angiography (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: CT Angiography (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: CT Angiography (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: CT Angiography (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: MR Angiography (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: MR Angiography (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: MR Angiography (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Angiography Technologies (Technology) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Other Angiography Technologies (Technology) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Other Angiography Technologies (Technology) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Coronary Angiography (Procedure) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Coronary Angiography (Procedure) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Coronary Angiography (Procedure) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 40: Endovascular Angiography (Procedure) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 41: Endovascular Angiography (Procedure) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 42: Endovascular Angiography (Procedure) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 43: Neuroangiography (Procedure) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Neuroangiography (Procedure) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 45: Neuroangiography (Procedure) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 46: Onco-Angiography (Procedure) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Onco-Angiography (Procedure) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 48: Onco-Angiography (Procedure) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Other Angiography Procedures (Procedure) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Other Angiography Procedures (Procedure) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 51: Other Angiography Procedures (Procedure) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 54: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Diagnostic & Imaging Centers (End-Use) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Diagnostic & Imaging Centers (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 57: Diagnostic & Imaging Centers (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Research Institutes (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 60: Research Institutes (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Angiography Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: United States Angiography Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Angiography Devices Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 63: United States Angiography Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: United States Angiography Devices Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 66: United States Angiography Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: United States Angiography Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Angiography Devices Market in the United States by
Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 69: United States Angiography Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: United States Angiography Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Angiography Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 72: Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 73: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Canadian Angiography Devices Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 75: Angiography Devices Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Angiography Devices Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Angiography Devices Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Canadian Angiography Devices Historic Market Review
by Procedure in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Angiography Devices Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Angiography Devices Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 84: Canadian Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 85: Japanese Market for Angiography Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Angiography Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Japanese Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Angiography
Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: Angiography Devices Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: Japanese Angiography Devices Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Japanese Market for Angiography Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Angiography Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Japanese Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by
Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Angiography Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Japanese Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: Angiography Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 97: Chinese Angiography Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 99: Chinese Angiography Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Angiography Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Chinese Angiography Devices Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: Angiography Devices Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Chinese Angiography Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 105: Chinese Angiography Devices Market by Procedure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Chinese Demand for Angiography Devices in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Angiography Devices Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Chinese Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Angiography Devices Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 109: European Angiography Devices Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 110: Angiography Devices Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 111: European Angiography Devices Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: European Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 113: Angiography Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: European Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: European Angiography Devices Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 116: European Angiography Devices Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 117: Angiography Devices Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: European Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020-2027
Table 119: Angiography Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: European Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: European Angiography Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 122: Angiography Devices Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 123: European Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 124: Angiography Devices Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 125: French Angiography Devices Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 126: French Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: French Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 128: French Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 129: French Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Angiography Devices Market in France by Procedure:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 131: French Angiography Devices Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 132: French Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by
Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Angiography Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 134: French Angiography Devices Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: French Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 136: Angiography Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 137: German Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 138: German Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: German Angiography Devices Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 140: Angiography Devices Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: German Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Angiography Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 143: German Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 144: German Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Angiography Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: German Angiography Devices Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Angiography Devices Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 148: Italian Angiography Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 150: Italian Angiography Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Angiography Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Italian Angiography Devices Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 153: Angiography Devices Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Italian Angiography Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Angiography Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 156: Italian Angiography Devices Market by Procedure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Italian Demand for Angiography Devices in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Angiography Devices Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Italian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 160: United Kingdom Market for Angiography Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Angiography Devices Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 162: United Kingdom Angiography Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 164: Angiography Devices Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 165: United Kingdom Angiography Devices Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: United Kingdom Market for Angiography Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Procedure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Angiography Devices Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 168: United Kingdom Angiography Devices Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Angiography Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: United Kingdom Angiography Devices Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Angiography Devices Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 172: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Spanish Angiography Devices Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Angiography Devices Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: Angiography Devices Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 176: Angiography Devices Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Spanish Angiography Devices Historic Market Review
by Procedure in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Angiography Devices Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Angiography Devices Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 183: Spanish Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 184: Russian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Angiography Devices Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 186: Russian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million in Russia
by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 188: Russian Angiography Devices Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 189: Russian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Russian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Angiography Devices Market in Russia by Procedure:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 192: Russian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Russian Angiography Devices Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Angiography Devices Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 195: Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 196: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 197: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 201: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 202: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020-2027
Table 203: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 206: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Europe Angiography Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 208: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 209: Angiography Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 210: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Angiography Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 213: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 215: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 216: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Angiography Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 219: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Share
Analysis by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Angiography Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 221: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 222: Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 223: Angiography Devices Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Australian Angiography Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 225: Australian Angiography Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Australian Angiography Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 227: Angiography Devices Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 228: Australian Angiography Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Angiography Devices Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Australian Angiography Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 231: Australian Angiography Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Angiography Devices Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 233: Australian Angiography Devices Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 234: Angiography Devices Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 235: Indian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 236: Indian Angiography Devices Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 237: Angiography Devices Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 238: Angiography Devices Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 239: Angiography Devices Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 240: Indian Angiography Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Indian Angiography Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: Indian Angiography Devices Historic Market Review by
Procedure in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 243: Angiography Devices Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 244: Indian Angiography Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: Angiography Devices Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 246: Indian Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 247: Angiography Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 248: South Korean Angiography Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 249: Angiography Devices Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Angiography Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 251: South Korean Angiography Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 252: Angiography Devices Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Angiography Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 254: South Korean Angiography Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019
Table 255: Angiography Devices Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Angiography Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 257: South Korean Angiography Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 258: Angiography Devices Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 259: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Angiography Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 260: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 261: Rest of Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 262: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Angiography Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 263: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 264: Rest of Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 265: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Angiography Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Procedure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 266: Angiography Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 267: Rest of Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Market
Share Analysis by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 268: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
