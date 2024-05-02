Global Angioplasty Balloons and Stents Market to Exhibit Substantial Growth at a CAGR of ~4% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The surge in demand for angioplasty balloons and stents is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and advancements in drug-coated/drug-eluting balloon technologies, among other factors. Moreover, the market for angioplasty balloons and stents is expected to expand due to numerous ongoing research initiatives, collaborations between healthcare entities, researchers, and industry stakeholders, as well as strategic partnerships. These elements are poised to fuel the growth of the angioplasty balloons and stents market from 2024 to 2030.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global angioplasty balloons and stents market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global angioplasty balloons and stents market during the forecast period. Notable angioplasty balloons and stents companies such as B. Braun SE, BIOTRONIK, Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Demax Medical Technology, BD, BrosMed Medical Co., Ltd., Cordis, Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc., Concept Medical, and several others, are currently operating in the angioplasty balloons and stents market.

and several others, are currently operating in the angioplasty balloons and stents market. In January 2023 , the FDA approved the Stellarex 0.035" OTW Drug-coated Angioplasty Balloon – P160049/S015, from Philips Image Guided Therapy Corp.

the FDA approved the Stellarex 0.035" OTW Drug-coated Angioplasty Balloon – P160049/S015, from Philips Image Guided Therapy Corp. In November 2022 , Genesis MedTech Group announced that the FDA has approved the Chocolate Touch® Drug-coated Balloon PTA Catheter, developed by TriReme Medical LLC, for the treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease in the superficial femoral artery and the popliteal artery.

announced that the FDA has approved the Chocolate Touch® Drug-coated Balloon PTA Catheter, developed by TriReme Medical LLC, for the treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease in the superficial femoral artery and the popliteal artery. In August 2019 , B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc. (BIS) announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for the SeQuent Please ReX drug-coated PTCA balloon catheter.

Angioplasty Balloons and Stents Overview

Angioplasty balloons and stents represent groundbreaking advancements in cardiovascular medicine, revolutionizing the treatment of coronary artery disease. Angioplasty balloons are inflatable catheters used to widen narrowed or blocked arteries by compressing the plaque against the artery walls, restoring blood flow to the heart. These balloons are typically inserted into the affected artery during a minimally invasive procedure known as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). By exerting controlled pressure, angioplasty balloons effectively alleviate symptoms such as chest pain and reduce the risk of heart attacks.

Complementing angioplasty balloons, stents are mesh-like tubes made of metal or polymer that are deployed within the artery post-balloon inflation to provide structural support and maintain vessel patency. Stents act as scaffolding, preventing the artery from collapsing and reducing the likelihood of re-narrowing, a common complication known as restenosis. Furthermore, drug-eluting stents release medication over time to inhibit cell proliferation, further reducing the risk of restenosis. Together, angioplasty balloons and stents offer a minimally invasive, highly effective solution for restoring blood flow in diseased coronary arteries, improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Angioplasty Balloons and Stents Market Insights

In 2023, North America led the angioplasty balloons and stents market, driven by increased utilization of these medical devices in treating peripheral and coronary artery diseases. This trend stems from rising sedentary lifestyles, anxiety, and stress, which contribute to conditions like diabetes and obesity, ultimately elevating the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Factors such as continuous product launches, regulatory support, and a surge in approvals further boost the angioplasty balloons and stents market, especially in the US.

For instance, a 2023 study by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that in 2021, 1 in 20 adults aged 20 and above had coronary artery disease, with coronary heart disease being the leading cause of death in the US, claiming 375,476 lives in 2021. Notably, around 2 in 10 CAD-related deaths occurred in adults under 65 years old. This high disease burden underscores the necessity for drug-eluting balloons.

Moreover, the American Heart Association estimated that over 500,000 percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures are performed annually in the US. The use of drug-coated balloons (DCB) in PCI procedures has emerged as an innovative approach to dilate coronary stenosis and administer anti-proliferative drugs to vessel walls, consequently driving demand for drug-eluting balloons.

Additionally, the presence of major manufacturers, along with the introduction of new and advanced devices, and favorable reimbursement policies contribute significantly to the angioplasty balloons and stents market's growth. For example, in November 2022, Genesis MedTech Group received FDA approval for the Chocolate Touch® Drug-coated Balloon PTA Catheter, developed by TriReme Medical LLC, to treat peripheral artery disease in the superficial femoral artery and the popliteal artery.

These factors collectively indicate a promising outlook for the angioplasty balloons and stents market in North America from 2024 to 2030.

Angioplasty Balloons and Stents Market Dynamics

The angioplasty balloons and stents market dynamics are heavily influenced by technological advancements, demographic shifts, and the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. As medical technology continues to evolve, angioplasty balloons and stents have become increasingly sophisticated, offering improved efficacy and safety profiles. This trend drives angioplasty balloons and stents market growth as healthcare providers seek innovative solutions to address the rising burden of cardiovascular conditions globally.

Moreover, the aging population contributes significantly to the expansion of the angioplasty balloons and stents market. With an increasing number of elderly individuals susceptible to cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease, the demand for minimally invasive procedures like angioplasty with stent placement continues to rise. This demographic shift amplifies the need for advanced medical devices capable of providing effective treatment while minimizing patient discomfort and recovery time.

Additionally, regulatory changes and healthcare reforms play a crucial role in shaping the market dynamics of angioplasty balloons and stents. Stringent regulations regarding product safety, efficacy, and reimbursement policies influence the adoption of new technologies and angioplasty balloons and stents market entry strategies. Companies operating in this space must navigate these regulatory landscapes effectively to ensure compliance and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the ever-evolving healthcare industry.

Angioplasty Balloons and Stents Market Assessment

Angioplasty Balloons and Stents Market Segmentation

Angioplasty Balloons and Stents Market Segmentation By Product Type: Balloons (Drug-Coated Balloons and Plain Old Balloons), Stents (Drug-Eluting Stents and Bare Metal Stents)

Balloons (Drug-Coated Balloons and Plain Old Balloons), Stents (Drug-Eluting Stents and Bare Metal Stents)

Angioplasty Balloons and Stents Market Segmentation By Indication: Coronary Artery Disease and Peripheral Artery Disease

Coronary Artery Disease and Peripheral Artery Disease

Angioplasty Balloons and Stents Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Cath Labs

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and

Angioplasty Balloons and Stents Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

