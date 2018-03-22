Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market 2017-2022 - Penicillins, Fluoroguinolones, Aminoglycosides, Tetracyclines, Fluoroguinolones, Macrolides, Sulfonamides, Lincosamides, Cephalosporins and Others

The global Animal Antibiotics & Antimicrobials industry has been driven by the rising demand for animal derived food products and increasing healthcare expenditure on pets due to rising pet ownership. Globally, the growth in Animal Antibiotics & Antimicrobials market is driven by growing middle class population.



Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.24% by value during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by increase in animal population and rising trend of pet ownership among growing middle class income group coupled with rising awareness of animal health.



Among the type, Tetracycline accounts for the major market share and anticipated to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period. Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by large animal population base, growing trend of pet humanization and expanding middle class income group.



Scope of the Report



Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market, By Value

By Product Type - Penicillins, Fluoroguinolones, Aminoglycosides, Tetracyclines, Fluoroguinolones, Macrolides, Sulfonamides, Lincosamides, Cephalosporins and Others)

By Delivery Type - Premixes, Oral Powder, Oral Solution, Injections, Others

By Type of Animals - Farm Animals, Companion Animals

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Product Outlook



5. Global Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1. Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market, By Value (2012-2016)

5.2. Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market, By Value (2017-2022)

5.3. Global Antibiotics & Antimicrobials & Market - By Product Type, By Value

5.3.1. Antibiotics & Antimicrobials, By Value, % (2016)

5.3.2. Antibiotics & Antimicrobials, By Value, % (Forecast 2022F)

5.4. Global Antibiotics & Antimicrobials & Market - By Product Type, By Value (2012-2022)

5.4.1. Penicillins, By Value (2012-2022)

5.4.2. Fluoroquinolones, By Value (2012-2022)

5.4.3. Aminoglycosides, By Value (2012-2022)

5.4.4. Tetracyclines, By Value (2012-2022)

5.4.5. Macrolides, By Value (2012-2022)

5.4.6. Sulfonamides, By Value (2012-2022)

5.4.7. Lincosamides, By Value (2012-2022)

5.4.8. Cephalosporins, By Value (2012-2022)

5.4.9. Others, By Value (2012-2022)

5.5. Global Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market- By Animal Type, By Value, (2012-2022)

5.5.1. Farm Animals, By Value (2012-2022)

5.5.2. Companion Animals, By Value (2012-2022)

5.6. Global Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market - By Delivery Type, By Value, (2012-2022)

5.6.1. Premixes, By Value (2012-2022)

5.6.2. Oral Powder, By Value (2012-2022)

5.6.3. Oral Solution, By Value (2012-2022)

5.6.4. Injections , By Value (2012-2022)

5.6.5. Others, By Value (2012-2022)



6. North America Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market: Growth and Forecast



7. Europe Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market: Growth and Forecast



8. Asia-Pacific Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market: Growth and Forecast



9. Rest of Asia-Pacific Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market, By Value (2017-2022)

9.1. Rising demand for meat heavy diet and Animal derived products

9.2. Increasing ownership and rising spending on pets

9.3. Increasing risk of Animal Borne infectious Diseases



10. Market Restraints



11. Consolidation of the Industry



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Heart Valve Devices Market



13. SWOT Analysis -Heart Valve Devices Market



14. Policy and Regulations



15. Company Profiles



Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co. Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Vetoquinol S.A.

Virbac

Zoetis Inc.

