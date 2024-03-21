Global Animal Biotechnology Market Outlook 2024-2029 - Market Sees Increasing Prevalence of Obesity, Inflammation and Cancer in Dogs

DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Biotechnology Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The animal biotechnology market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period.



Animals with enhanced growth rates, illness resistance, or the ability to synthesise therapeutic proteins have all been created via animal biotechnology. Animal biotechnology has advanced owing to recent advances in the sequencing of animal genomes, gene expression, and metabolic profiling of animal cells. Recent advancements in genome editing technologies, including TALENS, CRISPR-Cas, and Zinc Finger Nucleases, have opened up new possibilities for rapidly changing an animal's genetic composition to improve its health and well-being, agricultural productivity, and disease resistance.



The growing demand for genetically engineered therapeutic proteins that offer improved disease resistance, their use in the treatment of cancer, and increased preventative care for animals are a few key growth drivers for the animal biotechnology market. Rising demand for the use of animals in agriculture, meat production, and animal-based products, rising public concern for the health and welfare of animals, an expanding role for animals in the creation of human pharmaceuticals, and an increase in animal adoption are all factors that contribute to the animal biotechnology market expansion.



Increasing prevalence of obesity, inflammation and cancer in dogs



The most prevalent nutritional problem in canines is obesity, and it has become more widespread in recent years which is a major driving factor for the animal biotechnology market expansion. Obesity is prevalent in dogs in several nations. Chronic low-grade inflammation is a common explanation for why obesity has so many detrimental effects on one's health. This is generally recognised and acknowledged, and multiple research shows a link between obesity and an increased risk of developing some malignancies and associated effects. These explanations are crucial since, like obesity, dog cancer incidence has grown recently, making it a substantial cause of death for these animals.



Increasing government initiatives



To improve India's preparedness and response to potential animal pandemics in line with the One Health approach, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy, Shri Parshottam Rupala, unveiled the Animal Pandemic Preparedness Initiative and the World Bank-funded Animal Health System Support for One Health. With an emphasis on zoonotic illnesses that are dangerous to both animal and human health, this effort seeks to improve India's readiness for and response to animal pandemics. Through community engagement, this effort works to increase farmer knowledge while also enhancing veterinarian services and infrastructure, disease surveillance capabilities, early detection and response, and the ability of animal health experts.



Increasing demand for vaccines



The rising prevalence of animal illnesses is the major reason for the growth of vaccines in the animal biotechnology market. Close contact with diseased people or animals, or other natural means, these illnesses are naturally passed from animals to humans because of contaminated food and water intake. Furthermore, in June 2023, the introduction of NANDI (NOC Approval for New Drug and Inoculation System) showed that DAHD is making progress towards implementing the treatments outlined in its Animal Pandemic Preparedness Initiative (APPI). Furthermore, in July 2023, the Centre on Vaccine Evaluation and Alternatives for Antimicrobials, or CVEAA, officially opened at Kansas State University's College of Veterinary Medicine to assist the use and development of animal vaccines.



In North America, it is projected that the animal biotechnology market will grow steadily.



It is projected that the existence of healthcare programmes and a rise in the number of efforts to enhance animal health will increase this region's potential for animal biotechnology market growth. Additionally, it is projected that the region's strong R&D investment would accelerate animal biotechnology market expansion in North America. For instance, in May 2023, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration jointly announced a project that aims to provide an important new resource for researchers and businesses developing novel animal biotechnology products by using genome editing to change the animals' genomes. The FDA is working on this initiative as part of its ongoing efforts to promote the development of safe, useful biotechnology products.



Animal Biotechnology Products at CVM



CVM is dedicated to advancing new technologies for the production of safe and reliable goods while preserving customer confidence via the use of a science- and risk-based regulatory framework. IGAs in animals and ACTPs are the two examples of novel animal products that CVM promotes and supports in their development.

The Veterinary Innovation Programme (VIP), which offers more clarity in the regulatory process, promotes research and development, and supports an effective and predictable pathway to approval for ACTPs and IGAs in animals, was established by CVM to facilitate advancements in the development of novel animal products.



Major Government Programs

One Health Initiative, the Department established a "One Health Centre" at the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), Hyderabad to foster cross-sectoral cooperation between the veterinary, medical, agricultural, environmental, forestry, meteorological, and other fields to identify, prevent, and control zoonoses and transboundary animal diseases.

to foster cross-sectoral cooperation between the veterinary, medical, agricultural, environmental, forestry, meteorological, and other fields to identify, prevent, and control zoonoses and transboundary animal diseases. Translational Research Platform for Veterinary Biologicals (TRPVB), to allow a collaborative and coordinated approach for the translation of innovations in the domain of veterinary biologicals, vaccines, and diagnostics, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and TANUVAS-Chennai have formed a partnership known as TRPVB. The goal of TRPVB is to translate veterinary vaccinations, diagnostics, and other biologicals into use in the field and to use their benefits to raise farmland's economic standing and increase animal health and production.

