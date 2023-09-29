Global Animal Drug Compounding Market Set to Reach $2.07 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.3%

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Drug Compounding Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal drug compounding market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1.44 billion in 2022 to $1.56 billion in 2023, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The market is expected to reach $2.07 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3%.

Leading Players in the Animal Drug Compounding Market

Prominent players in the animal drug compounding market include:

Wedgewood Pharmacy

Triangle Compounding Pharmacy

Davis Islands Pharmacy & Compounding Lab

CustomMed Compounding Pharmacy

Central Compounding Center South

Wellness Compounding Pharmacy of Cary

Miller's Pharmacy

Caringbah Compounding Pharmacy

Smith's Compounding Pharmacy

Specialist Compounding Pharmacy Pte Ltd.

Tache Pharmacy

Hoye's Pharmacy

Vertisis Custom Pharmacy

Smith Caldwell Drug Store

Sixth Avenue Medical Pharmacy

Reasons to Consider This Market

Gain a comprehensive global perspective on the animal drug compounding market, covering over 50 geographies. Understand the market's response to the impact of COVID-19 as the effects of the virus subside. Assess the implications of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure how high global inflation is affecting market growth. Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on local data and analysis. Identify growth segments for potential investments. Outperform competitors with forecast data and insights into the drivers and trends shaping the market. Understand customer preferences based on the latest market shares. Benchmark your performance against key competitors. Support your internal and external presentations with reliable, high-quality data and analysis.

About Animal Drug Compounding

Animal drug compounding involves mixing and altering the ingredients of multiple medicines to create customized treatments for individual animals or groups of animals. It plays a crucial role in veterinary medicine by addressing the specific needs of various animals, including companion and livestock animals. These customized medications are administered through various routes, such as oral, injectable, and topical, and find applications in veterinary hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Market Segmentation

Key product categories in the animal drug compounding market include anti-infective agents, anti-inflammatory agents, hormones and substitutes, CNS agents, and other products. These agents are essential for treating and preventing various animal health conditions, ranging from infections to hormonal imbalances.

Global Reach

The animal drug compounding market spans across multiple regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Leading countries covered in the report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Adoption of Customized Medications

The rise in animal adoption is expected to drive the growth of the animal drug compounding market. As more pet owners adopt animals with pre-existing health conditions or unique needs, there is an increasing demand for customized medications that may not be available in standard formulations. This trend underscores the importance of animal drug compounding in addressing the individual health requirements of animals.

About the Report

The animal drug compounding market research report offers comprehensive insights, market statistics, and in-depth analysis of current and future industry scenarios. It provides data on market size, regional shares, competitive players, market segments, trends, opportunities, and other essential information necessary to thrive in the animal drug compounding industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Animal Drug Compounding Market Characteristics



3. Animal Drug Compounding Market Trends And Strategies



4. Animal Drug Compounding Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Animal Drug Compounding Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Animal Drug Compounding Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Animal Drug Compounding Market



5. Animal Drug Compounding Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Animal Drug Compounding Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Animal Drug Compounding Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Animal Drug Compounding Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Animal Drug Compounding Market, Segmentation By Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

6.2. Global Animal Drug Compounding Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Anti-infective Agents

Anti-inflammatory Agents

Hormones And Substitutes

CNS Agents

Other Products

6.3. Global Animal Drug Compounding Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Other Routes Of Administration

6.4. Global Animal Drug Compounding Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

7. Animal Drug Compounding Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Animal Drug Compounding Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Animal Drug Compounding Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

