Global Animal Feed Additives Industry

LONDON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Animal Feed Additives in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, and Others.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/92574
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 244 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADDCON GmbH
- Adisseo France SAS
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Aliphos Belgium S.A.
- Alltech Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/92574
ANIMAL FEED ADDITIVES MCP-4051 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Product Definitions
Antibiotics/Antibacterials
Vitamins
Antioxidants
Amino Acids
Others
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. OUTLOOK
Additives - The Animal Feed Fortifying Agents
Market Outlook
Table 1: Worldwide Manufactured Animal Feed by Species (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown for Poultry, Pig, Ruminant, Aquatic, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Meat Intake Spurs Growth Opportunities
Table 2: Global Meat Production by Type (2016 & 2017) - Volume Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for Pork, Broiler, Beef & Veal, and Ovine Meat (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Population and Urbanization Fuels Demand
Table 3: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2014 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. MARKET DYNAMICS
Growing Consumption of Poultry Bodes Well for Market Growth
Table 5: Global Broiler Meat Consumption (2015-2018E) - Volume Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready-to-Cook Equivalent) by Select Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Poultry Production Challenged by HPAI
Table 6: Global Broiler Meat Production (2015-2018E) - Volume Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready-to-Cook Equivalent) by Select Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Global Broiler Meat Imports (2015-2018E) - Volume Imports in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready-to-Cook Equivalent) by Select Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Broiler Meat Exports (2015-2018E) - Volume Exports in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready-to-Cook Equivalent) by Select Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Pork - A Key End Use Segment
Table 9: Global Swine Population (2016 & 2017): Number of Pig Heads in Thousands by Select Leading Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Global Pork Consumption (2015-2018E): Volume Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Select Leading Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Global Pork Production (2015-2018E): Volume Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Select Leading Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Global Pork Imports (2015-2018E): Volume Imports in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Select Leading Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Global Pork Exports (2015-2018E): Volume Exports in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Select Leading Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Beef & Veal - Increasing Demand for Animal Feed Additives
Table 14: Global Beef and Veal Consumption (2015-2018E) - Volume Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Select Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Global Beef and Veal Production (2015-2018E) - Volume Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Select Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Global Beef and Veal Imports (2015-2018E) - Volume Imports in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Select Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Global Beef and Veal Exports (2015-2018E) - Volume Exports in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Select Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ovine Meat Production Witnesses Modest Growth
Amino Acids Find Extensive Use in Animal Feed
Essential Amino Acids for Swine and Poultry
Ban on Antibiotics Boosts Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives
Lysine and Methionine Rule the Roost among Amino Acids
Table 18: Global Feed-Use Amino Acid Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Global Lysine Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by End-Use Application Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Animal Feed Lysine Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Western Europe, Rest of Europe, China, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Animal Feed Methionine Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Western Europe, Rest of Europe, China, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Methionine Exports (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Leading Exporting Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Methionine Imports (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Leading Importing Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Lysine Posts Strong Growth
Capacity Expansions to Weigh Down Lysine Prices
China to Dictate Global Lysine Prices
Poultry Sector Puts Demand for Methionine in Overdrive
Plant-based Methionine Grabs Major Share of Methionine Market
Developing Regions Lead the Charge
Synthetic Methionine in Poultry Diet
Methionine-Rich Corn to Affect Synthetic Methionine Market
Rising Prominence of Eco-Friendly Means of Extracting Methionine
Methionine Sources for Animal Feed - A Comparison of DL- Methionine and HMTBa
HMTBa Offers Superior Commercial Benefits over DL-Methionine
Threonine
Table 24: World Animal Feed Threonine Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for US, Western Europe, Rest of Europe, China, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Animal Feed Tryptophan Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for US, Western Europe, Rest of Europe, China and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Antibiotics
Increasing Focus on Clamping Down Antibiotics Usage as Growth Promoters
US & China - The Main Culprits
Restrictions on Antimicrobial Use in Food Animals
Europe
North America
BRICS
Asia
A Gist of AGP Ban and Prescription Requirements Status in Select Countries
Use of Growth-Promoting Antibiotics Wanes
Therapeutic Antibiotics Register Growth despite Ban on AGPs
Emerging Alternatives for AGPs
Replacing AGPs: The Need for a Holistic Approach
Natural Growth Promoters (NGPs): Aiming for Prevention than Cure
Demand for Organic Trace Minerals on the Rise
Natural Ingredients Gain Momentum
Demand for Feed-Grade Vitamins to Rise Steadily
Demand for Feed Enzymes Gains Momentum
Table 26: Global Feed Enzymes Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phytase, Carbohydrase, Protease, and Non-starch Polysaccharides (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Worldwide Feed Enzymes Market by End-Use Segment (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Poultry, Ruminant, Swine, Aquaculture, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Encapsulated Acidifiers to Grow at a Rapid Pace
Compound Feed Additives Register Increasing Demand
Table 28: World Compound Feed Production by Region (2016): Volume Production in Million Tons for the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Compound Feed Production by Region (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Global Compound Feed Production by Major Countries/Region (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for China, USA, EU, Brazil, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Phytogenic Feed Additives - A Business Case in Point
Encapsulation Technology Plays Enabling Role in Making Phytogenic Feed Additives Ready for Adoption
With Antibiotics Facing Bans, Eubiotics Gain Importance
Table 31: Global Eubiotics Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Probiotic and Prebiotic Additives Gain Favor in Animal Feed
Table 32: Global Market for Probiotics in Animal Feed by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demand for Animal Feed Prebiotics Heats Up
Organic Acids - A Major Dietary Additive for Growth of Post- Weaning Piglets
Essential Oils in the Want of Further Research to Prove Efficacy
Price - A Major Factor Influencing Growth
List of Animal Feed Additives that Contain Petrochemical Derivatives as Raw Material
Food Safety Measures - Further Tightened by Public Authorities
3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Competitive Analysis by Segment
Amino Acids
Table 33: Leading Players in the Global Methionine Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacities for Adisseo, Evonik, Novus, Sumitomo, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competition in Methionine Market
Growing Demand Spurs Methionine Capacity Expansions
Volatility in Methionine Prices
Table 34: Capacity Utilization Rate (%) in the Global Methionine Market for the Years 2013 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Leading Producers of Lysine (Feed Grade) Worldwide (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for Ajinomoto, CJCJ, Global Bio-chem, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Leading Producers of Threonine (Feed Grade) Worldwide (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for Ajinomoto, CJCJ, Fufeng, Global Bio-chem, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Leading Producers of Tryptophan Worldwide (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Ajinomoto, CJCJ, Evonik, GBT and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Vitamins
Presence of Select Leading Players in the Global Fat Soluble Vitamins Market
Presence of Select Leading Players in Water Soluble Vitamins Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Major Sectors
Poultry
Role of Growth-Promoters in Poultry
Effects of Growth Promoters
Alternatives to Antibiotics in Poultry Animal Feed
Cattle
Use of Diet Acidification on Rise
Pork
Role of Antibiotics in Pork Industry
Types of Animal Feed Additives
Antibiotics/Antibacterials
Product Description
Classes of Antibiotics
Ionophores
Coccidiostats
Medicated Feed
Vitamins
Vitamin Guarantee
Vitamin A
Carotenoids
Vitamin B
Riboflavin
Choline
Betaine
Vitamin B6
Vitamin B12
Niacin
Pantothenic Acid
P-Aminobenzoic Acid
Chemically-Synthesized Vitamins
Vitamin C
Vitamin D
Vitamin E
Vitamin K
Amino Acids
Product Description
Types
Methionine
Lysine
Threonine
Tryptophan
Glycine
Taurine
Arginine
Tyrosine
Antioxidants
Other Animal Feed Additives
Enzymes
Definition
Types of Enzymes
Phytase
Amylases
Beta-glucanase
Cellulases
Hemicellulases
Lipases
Pectinase
Proteases
Feed Acidifiers
Product Description
Feed Acidifier Groups Based on Mechanism
Classification of Feed Acidifiers
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
Takamul and Addcon Launches FORMI Alpha
David Zehendner Launches Vida Nova Solutions
DuPont Launches Syncra SWI
ADM Introduces New Specialty Feed Additive Anco AC
Bayer Introduces New Probiotic Feed Additive for Poultry
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Neovia Acquires Pilardière group
Bluestar Adisseo Acquires Nutriad
ADM and Vland Enters into Joint Development Agreement
Evonik and the Fufeng Group Enters into an Agreement for ThreAMINO® Production
Neovia Acquires Epicore
Cargill Acquires Integral Animal Nutrition
Cargill Acquires Southern States Cooperative
ADM Inaugurates New Feed Premix Plant in Zhangzhou
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Acquires Biotay S.A
Ajinomoto Enters into Agreement with Meihua Holdings
Delacon Enters into Strategic Partnership with Cargill
Nutreco Acquires Hi-Pro Feeds
ADM Enters into a Strategic Collaboration with Anco
Neovia Aquires Apligén
Neovia Aquires Agranix
Pancosma Acquires Major Control of Jangsu Keybio Biology Technology
Nutreco Takes Over Advit
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADDCON GmbH (Germany)
Adisseo France SAS (France)
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
Ajinomoto Eurolysine S.A.S. (France)
Aliphos Belgium S.A. (Belgium)
Alltech Inc. (USA)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
Biovet JSC (Bulgaria)
Cargill, Inc. (USA)
Provimi Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)
Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark)
CJ CheilJedang Corp. (South Korea)
DelaconBiotechnik GmbH (Austria)
DSM Nutritional Products (Switzerland)
Elanco Animal Health (USA)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Kemin Industries, Inc. (USA)
Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
Neovia (France)
Pancosma SA (Switzerland)
Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
Novus International, Inc. (USA)
Nutreco N.V. (the Netherlands)
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (USA)
The Mosaic Company (USA)
Zoetis, Inc. (USA)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Antibiotics/ Antibacterials by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World Historic Review for Animal Feed Antibiotics/Antibacterials by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Antibiotics/Antibacterials by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Vitamins by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World Historic Review For Animal Feed Vitamins By Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Vitamins by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Antioxidants by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: World Historic Review for Animal Feed Antioxidants by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: World 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Antioxidants by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Amino Acids by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: World Historic Review for Animal Feed Amino Acids by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: World 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Amino Acids by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: World Historic Review for Other Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
US Animal Feed Additives Market to Remain Buoyant
Meat Industry - An Overview
US Regains Access to Chinese Beef Market
Specific US Beef Export Requirements to China
Table 56: Meat Per Capita Consumption in the US (2018) - Per Capita Consumption in Pounds for Beef, Chicken, Pork and Turkey (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Production Scenario
Table 57: The US Meat Production by Type (2015-2018 (E)) - Volume Production in Thousand Metric Tons for Broiler, Beef& Veal, and Pork (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: The US Meat Imports by Type (2015-2018 (E)) - Volume Imports in Thousand Metric Tons for Broiler, Beef & Veal, and Pork (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: The US Meat Exports by Type (2015-2018 (E)) - Volume Exports in Thousand Metric Tons for Broiler, Beef & Veal, and Pork (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Animal Feed Market - A Brief Review
FDA Curbs Antibiotics Usage for Farm Animals
New USFDA Rule Concerning Feed Antibiotics
Restrictions on Antibiotics Usage Drive Growth of Alternative and Natural Feed Additives
Growing Preference for Antibiotic-Free Meat from Consumers
Strong Demand for Commercial Amino Acids in Animal Feeds Market
Table 60: The US Market for Amino Acids in Animal Feed (2017E) - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Product Type - Methionine, Lysine, Threonine and Tryptophan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: The US Market for Amino Acids in Animal Feed (2017E) - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments by Product Type - Lysine, Methionine, Threonine and Tryptophan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Vitamins
Table 62: The US Market for Vitamin A in Animal Feed (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Segments - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: The US Market for Vitamin C in Animal Feed Additives (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Applications - Pet Feed, Aquaculture feed, Piglets, Starters & Pre-Starters and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: The US Market for Vitamin E in Animal Feed Additives (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Segments - Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: The US Dosage Recommendations for Vitamin E in Swine Feed (in Mg/Kg)
Table 66: The US Dosage Recommendations for Vitamin E in Poultry Feed (in Mg/Kg)
Table 67: The US Dosage Recommendations for Vitamin E in Ruminant Feed (in Mg/Kg)
Regulatory Environment
Food and Drug Administration
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 68: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: The US Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: The US 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Animal Feed Additives Market to Deliver Decent Performance
Health Canada Scrutinizes Antibiotic Use in Food Animals
Canada Working on Elimination of Category II and III Antibiotics in Poultry
A Peek into Canadian Meat Market
Table 71: Per Capita Consumption (in Kg) of Animal Protein in Canada by Type of Protein for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 72: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Canadian Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
An Overview of the Japanese Meat Industry
Animal Feed - Market Overview
Table 75: Japanese Compound & Mixed Feed Production (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production by Type - Poultry Feed, Swine Feed, Cattle Feed, Mixed Feed and Other Feed (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Antibiotics Regulations
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. - A Major Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 76: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Japanese Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Europe - A Significant Market for Animal Feed Additives
Amino Acids Have Bright Prospects
EU Meat Production Overview
Key Statistical Findings
Table 79: EU-28 Bovine Meat Production by Country (2016): Breakdown of Volume Production in '000 Tons of Carcass Weight Equivalent for France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, UK and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: EU-28 Adult Cattle Meat Production by Country (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown for France, Germany, UK, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Austria, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: EU-28 Pork Production by Country (2016) - Breakdown of Volume Production in '000 Tons of Carcass Weight Equivalent for Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Spain and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: EU-28 Poultry Meat Production by Country (2016) - Breakdown of Volume Production in '000 Tons of Carcass Weight Equivalent for France, Germany, Poland, Spain, UK and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: EU-28 Sheep Meat Production by Country (2016) - Breakdown of Volume Production in '000 Tons of Carcass Weight Equivalent for France, Greece, Ireland, Spain, UK and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Trends
Europe Represents Bright Spot in Global Feed Phytogenics Market
Alternative Growth Promoters: On an Upward Trend
Snippets of Feed Vitamin Market in Europe
Regulatory Environment
EC Bans Antibiotic Growth Promotants
EU Lifts Ban on Processed Animal Protein in Fish Feed
EU Ordains FAMI-QS for Food Safety
EC Authorizes the Use of Certain Animal Feed Additives
Key Statistics:
Table 84: EU-28 Compound Feed Consumption by Type of Feed Material (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Additives, Vitamins & Minerals, Dried Forage, Fats & Oils, Feed Cereals, Food & Bioethanol Industry Byproducts, Meals & Cakes and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: EU-28 Industrial Compound Feed Production by Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: EU-28 Industrial Compound Feed Production by End-Use (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Cattle, Pigs, Poultry and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 87: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: European Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: European 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: European Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: European 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
An Overview of the French Meat Market
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 93: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: French Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: French 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
An Overview of the German Meat Sector
Table 96: German Meat Production by Type (2016): Annual Volume Production in Thousand Tons for Bovine Meat, Pigs Meat, and Poulty Meat (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Germany Extends Measures to Monitor Antimicrobials Usage
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 97: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: German Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: German 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 100: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Italian Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
Table 103: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: The UK Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 106: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Spanish Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Table 109: Russian Market for Animal Feed Amino Acids by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Import Dependency Reduces, as Domestic Feed Supplement Industry Shines
Government Extends Support to Develop Domestic Amino Acid Industry
Overview of Russian Meat Industry
Table 110: Russian Meat Production by Type (2013-2017): Breakdown of Annual Meat Output in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Broiler and Pork (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 111: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Russian Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Review of Select Countries
Denmark
Poland
Poultry Scenario
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 114: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific- The Leading Animal Feed Additives Market Globally
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
Feed Additives Market in South East Asia
Asia-Pacific Dominates Global Goat Meat Consumption
B.Market Analytics
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 122: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
The Global Leader in Feed Additives
Chinese Meat Market - An Overview
Table 123: Chinese Meat Production by Type (2013-2017): Breakdown of Annual Meat Output in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Broiler and Pork (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China's Meat Imports Scenario
Growing Appetite for Beef among Chinese
Table 124: Chinese Beef Imports by Country of Origin (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown for Brazil, Uruguay, Australia, New Zealand, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Pork
Broiler
Brazil Continues to Expand the Market Share in China
Feed Additives - Market Overview
Table 125: China Additive Premix Product Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Share by Species (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Industry Scale
Overview of Chinese Feed-Grade Amino Acid Market
Dynamics of the Lysine Market - A Brief Review
Lysine Rapidly Replaces Soybean Meal
Regulatory Environment
Ban on Select Feed Additives
Government Bans Ractopamine Manufacture and Distribution
China Finally Bans Colistin Antibiotic
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 126: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Chinese Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 128: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Demand for feed & feed additives to Surge in India
FSSAI to Pass Guidelines on Animal Feeds
Meat Industry Overview
Snapshots
Poultry Market Overview
European Union Lifts Ban on Poultry Meat Imports from India
India to Emerge as the Biggest Bovine Meat Exporter Globally
Table 129: Indian Meat Production by Type (2013-2017): Breakdown of Annual Meat Output in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal and Broiler (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 130: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 131: Indian Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 132: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Australia
New Zealand
The Philippines
Thailand
Market Overview
South Korea
Market Overview
Imports Cater to Majority of Domestic Additive Needs
Malaysia
Animal Feed Additives Market on the Rise
Imports - A Major Revenue Spinner
Vietnam
Sizable Growth on Cards for Animal Feed Additives
Regulatory Overview
Product Launch
CJ CheilJedang Corp. - A Major South Korea- based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Overview of Feed Additives Market
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 136: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 137: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 138: The Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Latin American Meat Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 139: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 140: Latin American Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region/ Country - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 141: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 142: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 143: Latin American Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 144: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
A Major Feed Additives Market Globally
Brazilian Meat Industry - An Overview
Table 145: Brazilian Meat Production by Type (2013-2017): Breakdown of Annual Meat Output in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Pork, and Broiler (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Brazilian Animal Feed Industry - An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 146: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 147: Brazilian Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 148: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7b. MEXICO
A.Market Analysis
Feed Additives Market to Maintain Steady Growth
Meat Industry
Table 149: Mexican Meat Production by Type (2013-2017): Breakdown of Annual Meat Output in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Broiler, and Pork (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 150: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 151: Mexican Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 152: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 155: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antibiotics/ Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids and Other Animal Feed Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 244 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 279) The United States (54) Canada (10) Japan (5) Europe (165) - France (22) - Germany (20) - The United Kingdom (11) - Italy (10) - Spain (8) - Rest of Europe (74) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (37) Latin America (5) Africa (3)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/92574
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-animal-feed-additives-industry-300632196.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article