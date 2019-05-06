Global Animal Feed Additives Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Feed Additives - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Animal Feed Additives in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Antibiotics/Antibacterials, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, and Others.

The report profiles 244 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ADDCON GmbH ( Germany )

) Adisseo France SAS ( France )

) Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ( Japan )

) Ajinomoto Eurolysine S.A.S. ( France )

) Aliphos Belgium S.A. ( Belgium )

) Alltech Inc. ( USA )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Biovet JSC ( Bulgaria )

) Cargill, Inc. ( USA )

) Provimi Holding B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Chr. Hansen A/S ( Denmark )

) CJ CheilJedang Corp. ( South Korea )

) DelaconBiotechnik GmbH ( Austria )

) DSM Nutritional Products ( Switzerland )

) Elanco Animal Health ( USA )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Kemin Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Lonza Group Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Neovia ( France )

) Pancosma SA ( Switzerland )

) Novozymes A/S ( Denmark )

) Novus International, Inc. ( USA )

) Nutreco N.V. ( the Netherlands )

) Phibro Animal Health Corporation ( USA )

) The Mosaic Company ( USA )

) Zoetis, Inc. ( USA )





Key Topics Covered:





III. MARKET





IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 244 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 279)

The United States (54)

(54) Canada (10)

(10) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (165)

(165) France (22)

(22)

Germany (20)

(20)

The United Kingdom (11)

(11)

Italy (10)

(10)

Spain (8)

(8)

Rest of Europe (74)

(74) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (37)

(Excluding Japan) (37) Latin America (5)

(5) Africa (3)



