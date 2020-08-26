Global Animal Feed Additives Market On Target To Exceed $55 Billion By 2027

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the growing wave of 'additive free' organic produce demand has continued to grow over the last few years, the demand for additives in the meat production market is becoming more essential. Feed additives are given to domestic animals in an agriculture field to provide sufficient additional nutrients. Feed additives includes fungal products, minerals, amino acids, pharmaceutical compounds and compounds. It improves animal health, as well as an animal originated quality food. The animal feed additives market is driven by improved health, sustainable ways to enhance the efficiency and performance, optimization of feed conversion and minimized promoters of antibiotic growth. Also, increased consumption of meat is driving the market, generating a rise in the demand for animal feed additives. Feed additives form an important part of animal nutrition, which improve the feed quality, yield & quality of food from animal origin, and animal health. A report from Allied Market Research projected that the global animal feed additives market was valued at $19,642 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $31,387 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025. Another report from Fior Markets projects even higher revenues saying that the global animal feed additives market is projected to grow from USD 35.01 billion in 2019 to USD 56.22 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Active stocks in news today include: China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN), Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN), Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY).

Other articles have said that the above results are based on the positive impact observed through the use of feed additives in the animals, that has increased the growth momentum of the global animal feed additives across the globe. Concern rising on the excellent quality of the meat due to rising outbreak of various animal diseases have led the livestock farmers to focus on the quality of the livestock health. A review of another report by FiorMarkets added: "Global animal feed additives market is increasing rapidly, owing to raising awareness about the animal feed quality among the livestock farmers. In addition to this, rising consumer demand for good quality meat, further driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing government slandered for the quality meat and poultry products, propelled the growth of the animal feed additives market. Increasing shift towards the natural growth promoters is anticipated to offer growth opportunities in the market."

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) BREAKING NEWS - China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. Completes Approximately US$5 Million Sales of 12,000 tons of Soybean Meal Within a Week - China Xiangtai Food (the "Company" or the "PLIN"), an emerging growth company engaged in the food processing business, today announced that its controlled subsidiary Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd. ("JMC") has completed approximately USD 5 million in sales of soybean meal between within one week. The Company entered into a purchase contract (the "Contract") with China Grain Reserve Corporation's ("Sinograin") Zhenjiang Branch to sell 12,000 tons of soybean meal to Sinograin. Soybean meal is produced by the residue after oil extraction and is used in food and animal feed as a protein supplement.

Ms. Zeshu Dai, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, "We are pleased to generate such significant sales in one week's time and expects to maintain a stable sales to Sinograin in the future. Sinograin are very selective in choosing their suppliers and we are proud to be considered as their long-term business partner. By leveraging JMC's expertise in animal feed raw material and formula solutions and the Company's commercial strength, we are confident that this approach will be successful in expanding into the southwest China market and creating value for our shareholders." Read this entire press release and more news for PLIN at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-plin



Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a leading global branded food company, recently reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. All comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2019 unless otherwise noted. We had an excellent third quarter with strength across our retail and deli businesses, along with a rebound in our foodservice business," said Jim Snee , chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "The intentional balance we have built across our portfolio has once again enabled us to generate stable cash flows in a very dynamic time period, even as we absorbed significant incremental costs in our supply chain due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The tireless dedication of our entire global team during these extraordinary times embodies our company's purpose of Inspired People. Inspired Food. TM ," Snee said. "I'm proud of our team's unwavering commitment to employee safety and our ability to maintain high levels of performance to deliver record sales this quarter."

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America , Europe , Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life", recently reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 . The results contained herein are presented with the Hain Pure Protein and Tilda operating segments being treated as discontinued operations.

Mark L. Schiller , Hain Celestial's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to report profitability at the high-end of our expectations for the fiscal year. Our results were strong because of our team's execution of our transformational strategic plan, which resulted in strong margin improvement and operating cash flow generation. In this dynamic operating environment, we believe we will maintain our positive momentum and remain committed to sustainable long-term growth as we deliver on our four key pillars for growth - portfolio simplification, capability building, cost control and sales acceleration."

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) recently announced financial results for its 13-week fourth fiscal quarter and its fiscal year ended June 27, 2020. "I am immensely proud of the actions taken by the Sysco team to manage our business during this time of crisis, specifically led by our associates focus and agility when launching strategic transformational initiatives", said Kevin Hourican, Syscos president and chief executive officer. While our fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we quickly responded by strengthening our balance sheet, adding new and different types of customers, and strategically committing resources to plan for the eventual return of demand. Our quarterly results came in notably better than we anticipated. More importantly, we are confident that the transformational steps we are taking better position Sysco to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the marketplace as we emerge from this crisis.

With concerted effort, we have continued to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic by leveraging our salesforce to drive incremental business and actively prepare for the return of food-away-from-home demand. As we move forward, our leadership is turning the page and deploying substantial business transformation initiatives that will improve how we serve our customers and run our business. We are also proud to continue our charitable programs by delivering 30 million meals to help fight hunger in the communities we serve.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) recently announced that it is collaborating with EVERFI, a leading digital education innovator, to create a science-based course on sustainability that will be available – at no cost – to students, teachers and parents across the country. The course, designed for fifth through eighth graders, is grounded in real-world experiences and covers topics on global resource constraints, the importance of biodiversity, climate change and how to innovate for a healthy life. Beyond Meat feels strongly that to bring lasting change to our communities, all students should have access to education on future-defining topics like sustainability.

On the heels of introducing its "What If We All Go Beyond" campaign, this course is another way that Beyond Meat is committed to creating a brighter future, by showing the next generation first-hand how their choices, each and every day, can make a big impact on themselves, their communities and the planet. Demand for such a curriculum is high with nearly all -- 98% -- of EVERFI teachers surveyed saying that they were 'very' and 'extremely interested' in a course on sustainability. Beyond Meat is pleased to work with EVERFI to increase access to quality educational programs for students across the U.S.

