Global Animal Feed Phytase Market Size Cap Estimated to Reach USD 962.07 Million By 2032, at 6.4% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Animal Feed Phytase Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Form (Liquid, Granules or Powder); By Class (3 Phytase, 6 Phytase); By Source; By Livestock; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global animal feed phytase market size/share was valued at USD 517.36 Million in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 962.07 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period."

What is Animal Feed Phytase? How Big is Animal Feed Phytase Market Size Cap?

Overview

Phytase is an enzyme that particularly reacts to phytate, splintering it to release phosphorus in a form obtainable to animals. The rapidly rising demand for animal feed phytase market can be attributed to it greatly lessening the requirement for supplemental inorganic phosphorous and enhances the nutritional value of feedstuffs.

Growing intake of meat and dairy products is anticipated to promote market expansion. Increasing leaning for nutritious diets, together with a substantial rise in disposable income which, will boost animal husbandry, thereby driving the growth of the market. Growing consciousness regarding POME (palm oil mill effluent) dependent fungi is expected to support the advancement of the industry in the coming years.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

BASF

DuPont

DSM

AB Enzymes

Beijing Smistyle

Jinan Tiantianxiang

Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech

Huvepharma

Novozymes

Qingdao Vland Biotech

Kemin Industries

Adisseo

Market Drivers

Demand for food high in proteins : As public health consciousness surges, there has been a perceptible shift in people's viewpoint from treatment to avoidance. The animal feed phytase market size is expanding as foods high in protein and carbohydrates are in demand, as people can spend more on them.

: As public health consciousness surges, there has been a perceptible shift in people's viewpoint from treatment to avoidance. The animal feed phytase market size is expanding as foods high in protein and carbohydrates are in demand, as people can spend more on them. Increase in intake of swine products : In the course of the forecast period, notable advancements are expected in the speedily growing commercial cow farming industry, the growing demand for accessible animal food enzymes, and the growing intake of poultry and swine products.

: In the course of the forecast period, notable advancements are expected in the speedily growing commercial cow farming industry, the growing demand for accessible animal food enzymes, and the growing intake of poultry and swine products. Growth in population : Due to the growing consumption and population growth, it is expected that the demand for poultry, meat, and eggs will continue to escalate. Animal feed phytase market sales are soaring as this will cause a surge in demand for animal feed involving feed with added phytase, which assists enhance the digestibility of plant-based components.

: Due to the growing consumption and population growth, it is expected that the demand for poultry, meat, and eggs will continue to escalate. Animal feed phytase market sales are soaring as this will cause a surge in demand for animal feed involving feed with added phytase, which assists enhance the digestibility of plant-based components. The well-being of the livestock: There is an escalating consciousness about the significance of animal health, and several farmers are seeking to enhance the health and well-being of their livestock. Phytase displays assistance in enhancing the digestibility of phosphorous, which is important for animal growth and advancement.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Justifiable livestock production application : Livestock discharge, particularly methane and nitrous oxide, are notable benefactors to global greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. Therefore, there is an escalating demand for justifiable livestock production applications that can lessen emissions and decrease the environmental influence of animal agriculture.

: Livestock discharge, particularly methane and nitrous oxide, are notable benefactors to global greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. Therefore, there is an escalating demand for justifiable livestock production applications that can lessen emissions and decrease the environmental influence of animal agriculture. Enhancement of productivity of animal feed: Phytase can enhance the holistic productivity of animal feed, causing lessened food intake and minimum waste. This can assist decrease the environmental impression of livestock production and render it more an acceptable practice.

Phytase can enhance the holistic productivity of animal feed, causing lessened food intake and minimum waste. This can assist decrease the environmental impression of livestock production and render it more an acceptable practice. Land degradation: Land abasement can lessen the standard and obtainability of grains and other feedstuffs, which consequently leads to lesser nutrient levels in animal feed. This can escalate the demand for phytase to assist animals in better soaking in the available nutrients.

Segmental Analysis

The powder segment is anticipated to witness the speediest development over the forecast period

Based on form, the powder segment is anticipated to witness the speediest development over the forecast period. Animal feed phytase market demand is on the rise due to the powder having a longer shelf time compared to liquid form rendering it easier to stockpile and transport, lessening the probability of spoilage and enhancing the aggregate productivity of the supply chain. This conformation of phytase is simpler to manage and mix with animal feed as juxtaposed to other conformations such as liquid or granular.

6 phytase segment dominated the market

Based on class, the 6 phytase segment dominated the market. Animal feed phytase market trends include it being more productive than 3 phytases in liberating phosphorous from phytate accounting to superior growth performance and enhanced feed transformation rates in animals.

Animal Feed Phytase Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 962.07 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 549.54 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.4% from 2023- 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players BASF SE, DuPont, DSM, AB Enzymes, Beijing Smistyle Sci. & Tech. Development, Jinan Tiantianxiang, Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech, Huvepharma, Novozymes, Qingdao Vland Biotech, Kemin Industries and Adisseo. Segments Covered By Product, By Wax Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region

Geographic Overview

Latin America: This region held the largest animal feed phytase market share as there is an escalating demand for meat and dairy products, growing consciousness of the advantages of feed additives such as phytase, and popular government schemes that reinforce the growth of the animal feed sector.

Asia Pacific: In this region, there is an extensive and developing animal feed industry propelled by growing demand for animal protein. The region is home to many prominent animal feed-producing nations such as China, India, and Japan which is anticipated to drive market growth.

Browse the Detail Report "Animal Feed Phytase Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Form (Liquid, Granules or Powder); By Class (3 Phytase, 6 Phytase); By Source; By Livestock; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032"

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Barentz & AB Enzymes extended their exclusive distribution contract. Barentz has agreed to extend the distribution arrangement for AB bake & food enzymes throughout much of Europe .

. In November 2022, Novozymes & LinusBio, a pioneer in precision exposome sequencing, officially revealed they are collaborating to create a novel, non-invasive technique and test it in a clinical study.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the animal feed phytase market report based on form, class, source, Livestock and region:

By Form Outlook

Liquid

Granules or Powder

By Class Outlook

3 Phytase

6 Phytase

By Source Outlook

Plants

Microorganisms

By Livestock Outlook

Poultry

Swine

Cattle

Aquaculture

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel , South Africa )

