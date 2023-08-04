Global Animal Feed Phytogenics Research Report 2023-2030: Advanced Microencapsulation and Delivery Technologies Fuels Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animal Feed Phytogenics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The study period is 2020-2030, with 2022 as the base year and 2023-2030 as the forecast period. The report's scope only includes the animal feed application of phytogenics and excludes veterinary drugs and drenching applications.

Increasing antimicrobial resistance in pathogenic bacteria has resulted in many countries banning AGPs for animal nutrition. Growing concerns worldwide over AGPs in animal nutrition have resulted in efforts to use alternative ingredients that can effectively replace AGPs; phytogenics is one such alternative.

The analysis shows that Europe dominated the global animal feed phytogenics market in 2022 due to stringent regulations on the use of AGPs since 2006 in EU countries and a high preference for natural ingredients. The publisher expects APAC to show the fastest growth during the forecast period due to growth in compound feed production, the adoption of intensive animal farming practices, and regulatory restrictions on using AGPs by different countries in the region.

The analyst also considered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other geopolitical situations, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, in the analysis. Additional vital information includes notable competitors for each product type; market drivers, restraints, and trends; acquisitions; and product launches. Most importantly, we explore growth opportunities stakeholders can monetize over the next few years.

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Clinical Research to Drive Market Adoption
  • Advanced Microencapsulation and Delivery Technologies
  • APAC to Present Promising Growth Opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Animal Feed Phytogenics Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Market Introduction
  • Segmentation
  • Product Type Definitions
  • Competitors
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Value Chain
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Market Trends
  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Animal Feed Phytogenics Market
  • Role of Animal Feed Phytogenics in Poultry Production
  • Role of Animal Feed Phytogenics in Swine Production
  • Role of Animal Feed Phytogenics in Ruminant Production
  • Role of Animal Feed Phytogenics in Aquaculture Production
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis by Product Type
  • Forecast Analysis by Application
  • Forecast and Pricing Analysis Assumptions
  • Competitive Environment
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Acquisitions - Animal Feed Phytogenics Market (2019-2023)
  • Product Launches - Animal Feed Phytogenics Market (2022 & 2023)
  • Product Launches - Animal Feed Phytogenics Market (2020 & 2021)

Regional Analysis

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis

