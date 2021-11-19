Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market, Forecast to 2026 Featuring Analysis of Key Players, Including Cargill, Royal DSM, Elanco Animal Health, and Boehringer Ingelheim Int'l

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market by Type (Antibiotic and Non-antibiotic (Hormones, Acidifiers, Feed Enzymes, Probiotics & Prebiotics, Phytogenic)), Animal Type (Poultry, Porcine, Livestock, Aquaculture) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is projected to reach USD 21.4 billion by 2026 from USD 16.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Growth in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is majorly driven by the rising demand for animal consumption and consumption of livestock-based products, rising global demand for naturally produced growth promoters, and rising animal epidemics and climate change.

However, a ban on antibiotics in different nations and stringent regulations restricting the use of antibiotics and hormones for growth promotion in animals are expected to restrain the growth of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market during the forecast period.

The non-antibiotic growth promoters and performance enhancers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market

The non-antibiotic growth promoters and performance enhancers segment accounted for the largest share of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the economic benefits of these products, the wide range of substances with applications in different production animals, environmental sustainability, and the increased number of regulations on antibiotics and hormones.

The poultry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market

Based on animal type, the poultry segment accounted for the largest share of the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for poultry meat and eggs, rising novel diet approaches, and increasing antibiotic phase-outs resulting in the development of alternatives.

Asia Pacific to dominate the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share, followed by North America with a share in 2020. The large share of the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the strong animal products industry in this region, huge population generating greater domestic meat demand, comparatively relaxed regulatory scenario, and government efforts to encourage animal producers.

Research Coverage

The report analyzes the market for various animal growth promoters and performance enhancers and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market and different segments such as type, animal type and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, and recent developments.

Companies Profiled

Key Players

Cargill, Inc.



Royal DSM N.V.



Elanco Animal Health Inc.



Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH



Merck & Co. Inc



Alltech, Inc.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)



Vetoquinol



Bupo Animal Health



Novus International, Inc.

Other Players

Associated British Foods plc



Erber AG



Phibro Animal Health Corporation



Kemin Industries Inc.



Zoetis, Inc.



Nutreco N.V. (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of SHV Group)



Novozymes A/S



BASF SE



Evonik Industries AG



Bluestar Adisseo Company



Land O'Lakes, Inc.



Chr. Hansen



Biomin Holding GmbH



Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co. Ltd.



Lallemand Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Demand and Consumption of Livestock-based Products



Research into Alternatives to Antibiotics and Hormones and Increasing Demand for Non-Antibiotic Growth Promoters



Rise in the Global Demand for Naturally Produced Growth Promotors



Rise in Awareness About Growth Promotors



Rise in Animal Epidemics and Climate Changes

Restraints

Ban on Antibiotics in Different Nations



Stringent Regulations Restricting the Use of Antibiotics and Hormones for Growth Promotion in Animals

Opportunities

Focus on Increasing Environment Sustainability

Challenges

Increasing Global Feed Tonnage and High Feed Costs Leading to the Adoption of Conventional Feeding Systems



Growing Threat of Disease Transmission to and from Agricultural Animals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jp2hoi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

